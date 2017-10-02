Career guidance for developers considering Information Technology jobs

With the ever growing IT industry, more and more young people are considering a career in information technology. This paves the way for colleges and universities offering different IT education offerings.

Students are advised to acquire quality education on IT and expand their knowledge via exploring one’s self interest that would let them understand their strengths and follow a goal accordingly.

Advice for Information Technology Professionals

The low-down on information technology careers, from what it is like working in IT, to the hottest kinds of information technology jobs and certifications and skills needed to land them. Today is both the best and worst times to pursue a career in information technology. The information technology industry as well as corporate IT departments undergo dramatic changes because of the influence of social media as well as consumer technology, technological and recession innovations like cloud computing. The change that takes place in the industry and in corporate information technology departments are consequently affecting the IT jobs market, the required skills to succeed and salaries.

It's an Exciting Time to be in the IT Environment

With so many IT programs available these days, it is no wonder why people are turning to IT careers. Professionals optimistic on IT careers say that regardless of the challenges of the economy, offshoring, globalization and technology change, it is an exciting time to be in the IT industry. Information tech professionals believe that the careers and jobs these days and in the not-so-far future would make information technology professionals more well-rounded and better prepared for careers in other business industries. As corporate IT departments structure change in response to the cloud and as more tech is being pushed out to business, IT professionals would have more chance of rotating through positions in other business departments.

There's more to a career in IT than Technology

With the rising relevance of architecture, organizations realize the value of highly tenured people. Businesses are desperately looking for ways to draw people who are talented and want to remain for the long term. When hiring someone new, the mindset of an organization is to hire people with the mindset belonging to the organization. People who want to pursue careers in IT now and later on should be flexible and open to change. In particular, members of Generation Y are in a good position to move into IT careers since they are familiar with consumer technologies that flood enterprises at present.

Different Careers in IT

IT Careers deal with designing, creating, managing and maintaining different components of the system. These include hardware, software, systems integration, networks and multimedia. Information technology broadly could be segregated into four central pathways, such as information support and services, network systems, software development and programming and web and digital communication. In every career avenue exist various occupational opportunities, which range from database administrator tor digital media specialist, computer systems engineer to systems analyst.

1. Information support and services. Careers in this field are responsible in the deployment and the management of computer systems as well as software, offering technical support and information systems maintenance too.

2. Network systems. In this field, the careers are responsible in designing, analyzing, developing and implementing network systems.

3. Digital and web communications. The careers in this field are responsible in creating and producing interactive media, which include digital and multimedia products.

4. Software development and programming. This field is responsible in planning, updating, designing and managing computer systems and software via software programming and development.

Reasons Why Technology is very Important in Training and Future Careers

1. Technology is portable and convenient. Backpacks filled with books is very old school. Now, there is a better way of getting content. Tablets could turn numerous books into pages on laptops and on screen could bring a world of learning within the fingertips.

2. Students have different styles of learning. Sitting in a lecture hall is the old way of learning. The classroom instruction should be supplemented by hands-on activities and to work out of the classroom. Technology enables instructors to think and teach out-of-the-box.

3. The entire world is the resource when using technology. A good career training reaches out to employers to determine what they are in search for in the new hires. Also, it would continually use technological advances to respond to the requirements of the communities and industries it serves. Tech continues to evolve and the best career training programs utilize it to adapt to students and workforce needs.

4. Classroom technology gets one ready for technology in the world. The more chances one in using technology, the more comfortable it would be.

5. Real world training starts with examples. Regardless if it is electronic systems, automotive or computer and network technologies, one would want a chance to work with equipment that’s industry specific.

The Fastest Changing Industry

The IT industry operates at remarkably faster speed compared to other industry. For this reasons, there always is a considerable demand for workers who are highly-skilled. With innovations in big data, cloud computing and cyber security, an aspiring professional in IT has a lot of avenues to pursue and to grow from. An information technology professional never ceases in learning and should remain on top of the latest trends in technology to succeed in this field. The more knowledge and training, the more employable the professional will be.

Better Income Opportunities

It’s a popular fact that IT pros are paid well, compared to other careers. With the right combination of experience and certifications, an IT professional could find a permanent work either in the private or public sector. A lot of business organizations at present are hiring experts in cyber security, cloud computing and network security to help boot their present systems. A lot of information technology jobs provide great opportunities in career advancement for a hardworking and dedicated professional.

Information technology is a field of the millennial. Aspiring IT people should be aware that to succeed in the field, they should be committed to learn and adapt to new technology advancements to remain competent. This entails having the right combination of certifications and experience. Information tech pros that remain on top of the current tech trends would ha a lot of career choices to choose from.

Ritesh Mehta, Senior Technical Account Manager at TatvaSoft

Image Credit: SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock