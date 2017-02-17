Centralise business operations to increase productivity – Five expert tips

According to Nick Candito, CEO and Co-founder of Progressly, most of today’s companies are in dire need to adapt to a younger workforce, go paperless, and simplify.

Many are still running paper-based processes or difficult-to-maintain, on-premise solutions that require technical administrators.

It's not just about capturing and storing vast amounts of valuable information. It’s about empowering employees to quickly and effectively find the information they need in the context of their work stream so they can take action on it.

That’s why Candito and his team have created the first SaaS platform that enables companies to centralise business operations: the first cloud-based Operational Performance Management (OPM) solution.

1. What is Operational Performance Management? Why is it so important?

OPM is the alignment of all business units within an organisation to ensure they are working together to achieve core business goals. While the concept first popped up in manufacturing during the 90’s, Progressly has reinvented it to make it applicable to today's business world. We normally think of this alignment as something driven very much top-down, yet today’s employee needs a more “democratised” approach—one that enables them to tie together the people they work with, industrialising their processes and yet still tracking and reporting performance to management. The core of modern OPM revolves around: people, processes and performance.

2. What does it take for a company to go paperless?

Going paperless isn't something that happens overnight. If you really want to reduce your dependence on paper and pursue digital alternatives, then you have to be willing to pilot to truly understand the impact. The key is to have a phased-rollout so you can align employees and measure progress.

Here’s one approach that may prove helpful:

Identify a specific work stream that is heavily paper-based and can be digitised.

Define the success criteria for going digital.

Give employees the “Why” - in order to create a sense of excitement and empowerment, you need to help them understand the logic behind this transition. Simply informing them you've decided to go paperless is unlikely to be sufficient. Providing your team with the "why" behind the move will bring everyone up to speed and ensure long-term success.

Work together on certifications and implementation (days not years) to provide clear communication so everyone has a clear idea on the goals and success factors.

Run the program for a given time. Survey those who participated. Iterate and repeat.

3. What changes do you see in the upcoming future that will impact how companies operate?

There are 3 critical trends forcing companies to re-evaluate the way they operate:

Aging workforce: as the baby boomers continue to retire, they are taking key knowledge with them, increasing the need to capture their knowledge.

Information overload: information is growing at exponential rates and employees can’t find what they need, even with technology advances.

Real-time transparency: with the rapid pace of today’s work environment, employees increasingly need to work faster and collaborate more effectively to get their jobs done.

The consumerisation of work goes beyond IT and devices; workflow, behaviour and expectations mimic wildly successful consumer apps. Digital employees and customers think, act and expect differently. They want every business to feel, serve and work just like their favourite apps. Enterprise software will ultimately reshape the role of IT and the processes it manages to support employees. We are just at the beginning of an enterprise renaissance where companies (and people) are hungry for a more efficient and simple way to do work.

4. As the generation changes (millennials, gen-x, etc.) how do you think it will impact legacy companies?

It’s forcing companies to be much more progressive and to be much more forward thinking about the necessary partnership between IT and line-of-business managers in deciding on solutions that will impact the multi-generational employee base. Companies can no longer rely on bolted-on technologies; they have to minimise spending and enhance productivity by providing employees with the right tools and right information at the right time.

5. Digital transformation is a hot topic in 2017 - why do you think this is so? How are companies aligning themselves to this change as more people are looking to digitise their processes?

Today's always-connected, instant-access work environment has blurred the lines between the physical office and the place where work actually gets done. As the distinction between professional and personal life dissolves, and the workplace becomes truly digital, employees are communicating and collaborating in unprecedented ways. To enable knowledge sharing across the organisation, they want the ability to forge productive business relationships beyond natural work groups. As a result, it is increasingly clear that the traditional 'create and push' information approach no longer meets employees’ evolving needs. They need a centralised system of record for their processes to be able to bridge the gap between people, systems and performance. If companies fail to streamline and optimise the way they do work, they won’t successfully make the transition to digital and will be fraught with operational inefficiencies.

6. When and how did you get started as an entrepreneur?

I started in the pharmaceutical industry. We were building technology to manage the clinical development lifecycle and everything was run according to paper “Standard Operating Procedures” or SOPs defined by our company and in accordance with regulatory requirements. It gave me a unique insight into how the way traditional industries operate is riddled with siloed information and fragmented tools. The idea for Progressly started there.

7. What’s the vision that you have for your company?

More than two years ago, we set out to change the way companies do work. We learned early on that companies needed a simple way to bring the right information to the right people at the right time. Some were struggling to manage a hodgepodge of complex, dated systems that made even minor changes expensive and slow. Some wanted to empower their employees to do their work easier without enforcing new rules and systems on them. And some frankly didn't know where to start but wanted to bridge the gap between their people and their processes.

Our goal at Progressly is to make information related to the way companies operate easily accessible, manageable and measurable at any time, anywhere, on any device.

Our product allows companies to:

Securely ensures the right person has the right access to the right resources at the right time

Leverage an easy to use cloud-based solution that is accessible any time and on any device

Collaborate & knowledge share across the organisation as well as externally

Gain real-time visibility into the work streams and take corrective action to resolve inefficiencies

Nick Candito, co-founder and CEO of Progressly