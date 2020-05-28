Changing the voice of your business with multilingual chatbots

As per data, there are about 6,500 languages spoken around the world. Among them, about 2000 languages have less than 1000 speakers. That means the other 4,500 languages are the common languages of communication. Big numbers, ha?

(Let’s talk about the reason for the introduction of chatbots and then we’ll get into the deeper context, readers, you need to know this part, enjoy reading!)

Yes, the spoken languages, which is believed to have originated way long back in the time of Psammetichus I. Wooh, quite a long flashback!

Well, well, well, talking about the languages as the medium of communication, it has a huge influence in every industry as the conversation between people that ultimately reaches a marketing lead. You’ll learn about the buyer-seller persona when you go deeper into this article.

As the conversation begins, lots and lots of dilemmas start to pop up in the minds of people. Well, I have my own concerns, I’m no different! So, what do we do when we need a little support? We call or ask for help. In the digital world, we go for a customer support team for assistance. Most people prefer to speak with customer support orally or by means of web chat rather than email conversations.

However, in order to fulfil the needs of customers, companies need to recruit support teams for 24*7 which means double or triple shifts. Every living being needs to get at least 6-8 hours of sleep, which means, more support team with more shifts.

Chatbots as the solution

Chatbots were introduced to provide a breakthrough, as the best solution. Chatbots, as you know, can work 24/7! Bots...hmm..if bots get the power of human cognition, well, then do they need to get some nap time? I wish they get some time off, the difficult tasks!

Back to the context, is the availability of 24 hours a day the only concern? Indeed, no! Language, like what I mentioned earlier in the first section, people speak different languages!

Consider this, you own a website and have integrated a chatbot to support the customers who visit your website. However, you’ve invested in a single language-speaking bot. Will that help you to find more prospects and ultimately, the customer conversion?

The answer is again, no! there are many native speakers in different customer groups. If you’ve used the most common language for chatbots, i.e. English, the universal language, you’ll satisfy customers who speak and understand English. But what about visitors who can understand only Chinese, Hindi or Spanish?

You’ll lose them, maybe more than 50 per cent of your potential customers! A huge loss, don’t you think? That’s why chatbots that provide support for multiple languages have a great role to play in your business.

Chatbots - The voice of your business

Change the voice of your business with multilingual chatbots. To become a popular brand in the world, businesses need to focus on global business expansion. Even the startups are now keen to pursue their business through the global market.

When you mix the above fact with the customers who speak different languages, you’ll get what I meant to speak with you!

E-commerce is one of the best case studies you can consider, like the Amazon store. Amazon services are everywhere, Walmart is everywhere, the same goes for Alibaba and many other online shopping marketplaces.

As their business kingdoms are spread across the world, the customer-base will also be huge! To keep business running smoothly, they need to have a great supporting team that can speak native languages. They constantly engage with technological advancement to ease the customer satisfaction process.

They obviously will be thinking and in fact, will have already made investments for multilingual chatbots or even more creative sides of customer persuasion methods. I’ll give my thoughts on persuasive marketing in the later section of this article. Before that let me introduce ‘the never theory”.

Yes, you’ve heard that right, let me explain the significance of never theory.

The never theory includes,

Never miss a customer

Never miss out an opportunity

Never limit yourself to the local market

Never stop supporting your customers

Never stop hunger to find more prospects

The never theory will go on expanding to another mile if I point out the ‘never’ thoughts of marketing, and… eh.. it’s a theory made by myself! Thanks in advance (that smiling face of mine).

So, about the multilingual chatbot system, NLP. Natural Language Processing helps a great deal in conversational AI. It helps machines to understand the voice of customers and process the machine based on it. A seamless experience that makes the machine understand the language of humans!

Suppose you’re a Hispanic and you like to schedule an appointment at a clinic for your mom. You’re not good at English and you don’t prefer to make an appointment over a call because the clinic staff speaks only English. However, their website says, you can chat with the support team in Spanish.

You access their website which is in English. However, the website has a language switching option and you switch to Spanish. Abracadabra, the website is now in Spanish, you found the chat support icon that displays - “quieres hacer una cita?” (do you want to make an appointment?).

Happiness flow through your mind, a relief, ha? The conversation goes like this,

You: Si (Yes)

Bot: Son las 1 p.m., está bien para ti? (Is 1 PM okay for you?)

You: Si, Gracias (Yes, thank you)

That’s it, job done! What you experienced now, literally speaking, is the combination of persuasive marketing and multilingual chatbots.

The buyer-seller persona - through the chatbots

In marketing, persuasiveness has a great role to play. Chatbots that speak the native languages of customers are more persuasive than a single language supporting chatbot. Persuasion follows a 4-step process,

- The source of the communication (who is doing the persuading)

- The audience (who is being persuaded)

- The message (what is being said)

- The communication medium (the means by which the message is transmitted)

The buyer-seller persona, this is the basic persuasive step one should have great awareness on. To persuade the buyer i.e. the audience, the message from the source of the communication must be brilliant or empathetic.

The communication medium where you transmit the message, here the chatbots make effective rhythm in buyer-seller communication or persona. Yes, sellers have different personas and its the seller who needs to convince the buyer group in a persuading manner.

The multilingual chatbot with trained conversational AI through NLP can persuade the buyer group like a marketing professional. Can’t the buyer differentiate a human being from a chatbot? The answer has a little game to play because buyers are not experimenters of the Turing test, their goal is to make a decision on whether to buy or not.

If such chatbots get this ability apart from the present scenario then the sales funnelling becomes more productive. This ability of machines is no far from accurate implementation, the future, hmm... let’s wait and see!

Some final thoughts

As the limits of AI are getting cut down with day-to-day innovations, we can expect a revolution in the world of marketing. Machines instead of people for persuasive marketing? A game-changer? A threat to our jobs?

Speaking of which, the team behind the development of machine innovations must suppress the possibilities of these difficulties to the human race.

Not just the human race, what if there comes a world where your pet no longer has a meat suit and blood. Instead, they have IC chips, battery, etc.? Everything is fed as data to them and you master it based on commands? A world like ‘The Matrix’ franchise movies? It won’t happen, for sure (cross fingers).

Let’s put those thoughts out for now, and think about the chatbots that speak multiple languages. We get to do our jobs, and still, the control, as well as decision-making power, remains safe in our hands.

AI, business intelligence, and similar smart technologies are meant to ease our jobs and make market predictions of the future based on present and historic data. Put your business and marketing into automation. It can even help you work remotely in the days of the pandemic or any other issues that may or may not happen in the future.

Dhanesh Haridas, CTA, Epixel MLM Software