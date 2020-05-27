Cloud computing mode: What will be the trends for 2021

‘Cloud computing is a great understatement for centralism of computer services, working under one server.’

This phrase by Evgeny Morozov is not only the truth of today but the stark reality of tomorrow. There’s no limitation to the endeavour of cloud technology especially when we count SMBs. From the industry considering cloud as the leverage for the cost of being the major inculcation in the organisations, cloud computing has come a long way.

If we only talk about statistics, the average cloud budget was $2.2 billion in 2018. However, it has taken a steep rise in the past few years. In the year 2020, the global cloud adoption market is set to exceed a total of $330 billion.

The adoption of cloud in the enterprise systems has been lifting the infrastructure as well as the overall productivity. Not only this, but the cloud is expected to bring vast improvements in the market with much eminent technology like AI, Automation, and IoT.

In the coming years, industry experts are expecting a much wider use of the cloud. Even the global cloud market is expected to reach higher digits.

According to CloudTech, public cloud spending is expected to grow from $229 billion in 2019 to $500 billion by 2023, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3 per cent.

For the coming year, here are five paramount cloud computing trends to remodel the then-existing enterprise functionalities.

1. The lesser-known serverless computing

Cloud serverless is a technique for implementing functions in the cloud on a required basis. The enterprises rely on serverless computing as it provides the space for working on the core product without the stress of operating or managing the servers.

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer at Microsoft, favours the use of cloud serverless. As per him, serverless computing can not only be responsive and focused on back-end computing but can also be the imminent future of distributed computing.

Such a serverless platform has the potential to change the game of enterprise preferences and conception of cloud adoption with endless advantages. If this is not convincing, Gartner also stated the rise of serverless computing, marking the increase by approx. 20 per cent of global enterprises.

2. Occupying the centre stage - Hybrid cloud

According to Gartner, the worldwide public cloud services market is about to grow by almost 17 per cent, computing to produce a gross amount of $266.4 billion by 2020. This is a staggering number compared to the $227.8 billion, calculated in the previous year.

Where the actual amount of enterprises using hybrid cloud was 58 per cent in 2019 and 52 per cent in the year 2018, the present year witnesses huge increment. When everybody was discussing this new technological existence, MarketsandMarkets also discussed the increased demand for hybrid cloud computing. They highlighted its feature, focusing on its multiple advantages, i.e., from efficiency to security.

In case you are oblivious of the benefits of a hybrid cloud, here is a brief.

Speed- It optimises the network to reduce the latency and speeds up the data so that it can reach where it needs to be.

Control- The companies can customise the end of their hybrid cloud model, optimise it and adjust it according to their needs rather than trusting a third-party cloud provider.

Security- Using hybrid cl0ud, you get both its benefits i.e., the security of the private cloud and services of the public cloud. While the data once held in a private cloud is transferred to the public cloud for analytics and other processes, extensive encryption techniques can be added to ensure better security.

Most of the enterprises are inculcating hybrid cloud in the IT infrastructure. The main reason to do so is its provision regarding the control and security of private networks as well as the expansiveness and versatility of the public cloud.

3. The current need- Digital natives

As per the study shared by Digital Marketing Resource Centre, millennials are expected to cover 75 per cent of the workspaces by 2025. This data speaks for the trend of digital natives in the world.

With the changing world and evolving technology, adoption of tech is visible in almost all the workspaces. The rise in the count is also due to the employee’s increasing needs. These digital natives demand more knowledge of cloud computing and every other tech advancement that comes in handy.

Tech bugs, Tech-savvy or call them anything; the generation needs to stick to every offer that technology serves. From finding easy ways to complete assignments in school to handling complex projects in the office, Digi natives are the majority in society.

If people consider their workplaces, they have two categories of employees. The first category prefers to stay away from tech, and the other category is prone to inhaling more applied science than air.

The need, for now, is the conversion of the previous to later. Cloud computing and other related technologies will integrate both the sections which will grant nothing but productivity to the enterprises.

4. The much needed- Containers and Kubernetes

For years, containers have been the sport's standard for application development in the public cloud. The ‘Build It Today And Use It Always’ formula is the major reason for its preference in most of the organisations.

For now, the rise of Kubernetes has extensively increased the use of containers to private cloud as well. The IDC predicts that along with Kubernetes, 95 per cent of more new-micro services will be deployed in the containers by 2021.

The Gartner prediction states more than two centralised applications to be used by most of the organisations by the year 2023. Such achievements can only be possible only if they improve work efficiency, save money and speed application development. Also, the orchestration tool in the containers automates management, deployment, scaling, and networking.

5. The prior tech saver- AI in data centres

AI in data centres will see a peak rise in the coming years. The IDC forecasts that by the year 2021, AI spending will grow to $52.2 billion with a total CAGR increase of 46.2 per cent from 2016-2021.

AI can solve a huge section of enterprise systems, right from hardware failure to saving energy and detecting failures in the systems.

Gartner says, in the present year, 75 per cent of the organisations are facing disruptions due to infrastructure. This could be solved to an extent with proper implementation of AI in the data centres.

The use of AI in data centres will serve multiple purposes like automating various manual tasks and also solving skill shortage issues. Along with this, the AI resources can help the enterprises to learn from their past data and have productive conclusions.

With the implementation of AI techniques, there will be more sophisticated solutions to data security without the need for human intervention.

As we move further each day and new technologies fill-up the traditional voids, the next ten years will be much different than today. The digital natives will rule the workplaces and with better options available. The enterprises will be working effortlessly.

With more enterprise resource planning and tech-based software, the organisations will be developing a better space for them and everybody who believes in the power of technology.

Elena Smith, consultant, Sagenext