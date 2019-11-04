Cloud technology is fueling the enterprise with changing work patterns

Using Uber or Lyft when you are running late, leveraging the Google maps to reach office or hotel, listening music on Spotify, and watching Netflix at home are the common phenomenon to which we have accustomed to. They have made our lives easier, simpler, and convenient.

There is a reality behind the scenes- when we check the pulse of the underlying technology, “We are in the cloud all the time” that’s rarely observed and experienced. It’s true. It comes to no surprise when employees expect the same cloud shift in the workplace. With the proliferation of smart devices, apps, and browser usage, the new breed of worker- cloud worker is rising that wants to emulate the cloud experience and gain access to data and services at home and outside the office through cloud computing applications.

The facts are also stating:

One in four workers is already using cloud apps and SaaS tools to work remotely using any device.

94 per cent of the workers found browser-based apps easier to use as compared to desktop apps.

An average worker spends more than 3 hours online to finish the job.

83 per cent of enterprise workloads will be in the cloud by 2020.

The data speaks modernising the workplace with cloud technology is all-important because the browser has become a new desktop for the employees and they want to work in space not necessarily at the workplace.

Moreover, moving to cloud bring competitive advantage to the enterprise as it enables the employees to focus on meaningful insights, make critical decisions in the real-time, and access the information anytime, anywhere. Leveraging the cloud technology power rightly, the enterprise can make the broader talent pool work as a whole and bring enormous changes in the work patterns.

Here are a couple of ways that shift to the cloud enables the enterprises to address the present and future needs better:

Processes get organised

Today’s brick-and-mortar offices have become dynamic workplaces where speed, processing power, and valuable insights matter a ton. Going traditionally, the enterprises can never collect and access mammoths of data residing in different islands and make informed decisions in a few seconds. That’s where cloud computing comes into play.

The technology is helping the enterprises increase the responsiveness by making not raw data but meaningful data available to the employees instantly to decentralise the decision-making which adds value to the enterprises.

Taking a step further, the enterprises are integrating artificial intelligence to process big data efficiently and at speed. With AI integration, the processes get automated and managed intelligently. The framework also enables enterprises to easily scale and adapt to changing enterprise needs.

Operations become more productive

The cloud worker always sails in the same boat and stay updated with every change that’s made or undone in the enterprise. The managers can easily track the project progress at every phase of the goal, and when performance is not up-to-the-par, the specific employee is notified so that projects can be finished before the deadline.

Access to cloud platform allows managers to make the employees work at speed with precision and rectify the problems (Workplace distraction or hiccups in the project) immediately so that employees performance won’t get negatively impacted and productivity can be increased.

Enhance communication and collaboration

Conventionally, all the data and computing power reside inside the desktop box which cannot be shared with other employees. In a virtual world, with cloud technology, you are not alone. Instead, the employees, managers, and co-workers can connect and communicate with each other regardless of the location and time.

It encourages teamwork, mutual understanding of the project, processes, and people, and nurture the relationship between employees and managers. When the client is also brought in the communication loop, the risk of developing that’s not the client has envisioned becomes zero and the client can keep track of the project progress and performance every time.

Many times, the enterprises stay uncertain about the cloud platform’s communication environment as the interaction or data can be eavesdropped or hacked. The service mesh is a component in the cloud platform that provides a dedicated layer for SaaS communication which ensures communication remains fast and secure. It’s scalable that can fill the various requirements of the growing and changing enterprises.

Store the data hassle-free and securely

Now, the on-premise legacy infrastructure is no more smart and secure way of working because the devices are not upgraded with latest security patches, incapable of syncing across devices, lethargic processors interrupt the workflow, data silos, and high IT maintenance cost. When the server is crashed, all the data gets lost. It hinders the enterprise progress and risks them losing the global opportunities.

Removing the technology barriers, when the enterprise infrastructure turns to cloud, there will be no data outages or system failure problem that leads to no loss of important data files. The cloud servers automatically store the data safely with its multiple copies at different centres as backup and easily recover the data when an error occurs or server crashes.

With GDPR enforcement, the cloud security has more tightened as the cloud service providers have to comply with GDPR, else they will be out of the game.

DevSecOps methodology has also emerged that enterprises are preferring the improve the cloud environments security. Generally, the network eavesdropping, denial of service attacks, abuse of cloud services, illegal invasion, and virtualisation vulnerabilities involves with cloud computing that makes enterprises resist to use the technology, but DevSecOps has embedded security control and secure processes in the workflow that makes cloud unbreakable.

Uplifting employees efficiency

The cloud platform enables a flexible workforce that can work remotely at any time and using any device. The seamless connection and collaboration through the myriad of the cloud-based services and tools allow the employees to access relevant information anytime, anywhere, and on any device that maximises the business output.

Arming the employees with the right tools and right data at the right time lets them make the right decision and convert the right customer, client, or partner. The cloud-first strategy lays the foundation of a flexible workforce culture that paves the way for higher engagement and productivity.

With legacy enterprise model, the individual machines get broken down. Let your fast-pace workers work at speed and perform to the peak efficiency by breaking the data silos and providing undisrupted access to insights.

It’s cost-effective

Cloud is based on the server-less architecture where the enterprises are not required to buy or rent the servers to create IT infrastructure at their office locally. It results in fewer desks to be purchased for the local server (Hardware and software), no employee to hire for server maintenance (Deployment, management, administration, and power), and no risk of security breaches (Leads to no data risk, and uplift productivity with no downtime) that ultimately reduced liability, mitigates spending, and better experience.

In the sharing economy, going with serverless architecture is a cost-effective approach that increases profitability by reducing different types of cost. With granular control on every process and operation of the enterprise, investment in cloud technology is a smart move that brings financial advantages as well.

Conclusion

The slew of changes are occurring in the enterprises including workplace is improving, the data is growing like never before, jobs are becoming global, streamlined communication is the need of the hour, and fraudsters are surpassing the technology intelligence. With increasing virtualisation and challenges, the workplaces must dissolve boundaries and let the employees work with flexible work arrangements. There is only one technology that can get things done with no obtrusion, that’s cloud computing.

The waves of cloud computing have already brought digital transformation in the enterprises that have taken the technology seriously. The research states that at least half of the IT spend is on cloud-based technologies and that’s projected to increase to 70 per cent by 2020. It indicates the enterprises are looking at cloud not as a tool but as a technology to accomplish the goals, meet the dynamic needs, and modernise the workforce.

Make your enterprise future-ready embracing cloud technology.

Ashish Parmar, CEO, Prismetric