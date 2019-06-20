Creating a recruiting strategy – From talent sourcing to software selection.

Job seekers can research employers and search for jobs through diverse tools. But it’s up to employers to make sure they’re in the right place at the right time, to attract the best talent. The top channels for applications can be different from the top channels for recruiting, that’s why it’s essential that you’ve got the right analytics and are not overinvesting into channels that deliver many applicants, but no real hires.

A few key channels for attracting candidates:

Career site

The ability to have regular communication about available job vacancies and to easily refer a friend or share jobs via social media on your website allows you to reach eligible talent.

Job boards

Job boards are also key sources of candidates. They allow you to discover the latest opportunities that match your talent needs. Most job boards have latest searching tools that help to identify the roles you’re looking for.

Talent pools

Building a pipeline of passive candidates, or keeping in touch with candidates who have applied for roles in the past is a brilliant way to fill roles quickly, and at a lower cost. For startups that are serious about building a talent pipeline, having a quick and easy way for candidates to apply, or get the information they need to apply at home is important. Though job boards are still popular, more and more candidates are approaching employers directly through the brand's careers site. Talent pools are increasingly a key source of candidates, as they deliver more hires.

Designing your hiring strategy

Defining your recruitment strategy will help you invest in activities that lead to quality hires, faster. Businesses should familiarise themselves with different technologies and strategies, and make a complete list of options, their benefits, and drawbacks.

Based on the internal analysis and external market scan, find the recruiting strategies that you would use in an ideal world to attract the best talent. Prioritise your strategy, taking into account the constraints that you are operating within. Consider how you can use an automated solution and diverse channels for different roles to achieve the most impact. A robust recruitment system can streamline the recruiting process in many ways.

As features include posting jobs to job boards, bulk sorting and responding to applicants, building passive and active talent pipelines and even onboarding and succession planning, the software saves HR recruiters time which can be invested in more strategic work. Also, the solution facilitates more efficient processes for your recruitment team, from bulk actions to send unsuccessful communications through to scheduling group and individual interviews and issuing job offers. As technology evolves, comprehensive platforms are available which integrate with other business systems and compliance platforms.

Choosing the right HR technology for your business

Choosing a solution for your talent management process can be daunting. The time required for implementations and the cost of the software can be significant. But the return on investment is also crucial, not only in business savings but also in enhanced candidate and HR staff experience. Here, we shed light on a few considerations for choosing the right recruitment system for your business:

Cloud-based Technology

Technology is constantly changing, the way it is impacting the HR solution is also notably significant. Traditional software applications in the recruitment process will not be able to meet the talent demands of tomorrow. The solution you select should be flexible to meet present and future business needs. A cloud-based system allows you to access what you need, when you need it, no matter where you are in the world.

Mobile Apps

Select a unified recruitment platform that delivers one consistent experience and make sure it works well on the candidate’s side. Many organisations don’t have a mobile-optimised careers website. Getting this right can differentiate you from your competitors, especially when hiring millennials.

Integrations

Choose an application that integrates with specialist providers, job boards, and social media channels. This will rationalise your processes and enable you to attract talent through a range of channels.

Business Brand

Ensure you have access to hiring marketing capabilities that allow you to promote your employment brand to top talent and attract them to work with you.

User Experience

Any system you implement must be user-friendly for the stakeholder of the recruitment process and make it easy for them to attract, recruit and manage talent.

Inbuilt Analytics

Analytics is now a key driver in the overall recruitment process, significantly redefining hiring practices. They should be embedded in your recruitment system to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of your practices and support strategic decision making.

Effective Onboarding

Onboarding should begin the moment a candidate accepts an offer. An online onboarding and learning system allows candidates to turn up on their first day having completed their paperwork and online learning modules.

Security

Look for a solution provider that has Security Certifications for their product. The controls they put into practice should be externally audited at least once a year. Also, verify the scope of the certification: it can apply to an entire product or just particular modules. The entire platform should be certified.

Support

Even with the most user-friendly system, you will need help from time to time. Poor customer support can cause expensive delays in the hiring process, increasing the time to hire and keep your team from fulfilling their goals. Whether it’s a training program to introduce recruiters to a new system or troubleshooting an issue, the software provider should offer timely and effective support.

Cost

Take your time to explore different options available, make the most of free trials if they’re offered and choose recruitment system that offers the best value for your money.

Finding the best talent takes time, but with the right approach, organisations can attract quantity and quality without paying inflated advertising costs. In fact, by streamlining their approach to hiring and using the right technology, businesses can increase the quality and quantity of new hires and save money. A cloud-based solution like SutiHR can streamline the entire employee lifecycle, from the job posting to onboarding, performance reviews, training & development.

Charles Harden, freelance content writer, SutiHR

Image source: Shutterstock/Trueffelpix