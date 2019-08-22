Data centre device proliferation is the problem and TAM is the solution

The challenges which data centre managers come across daily would overwhelm anyone. Arguably the number one concern for data centre managers is the upsurgence of connected devices making their way onto the network. This combined with the dominating challenge of edge computing can leave IT professions without a paddle, at times. By dissecting the most common challenges which data centres are facing today it’s not too

hard to provide a solution to all those complicated connective woes and allow data centre managers a sigh of relief.

Efficiency is not just a trend

Running a business should be like running a tight ship, however efficiency is where many organisations spring a leak. Data centre managers need to be on top of the bills and regularly re-evaluate where their budget is going.

Technology asset management (TAM) has the power to redistribute and administer asset usage and inventory. This makes billing and chargeback a painless task as the solution merges seamlessly with CMDB, ERP and HR systems for accurate accounting all in one place.

Staying on top of the bills should be front of mind for colo providers as they rent out that space and assets. They should be able to seek out redundant, under or improperly used assets so that they can bolster revenue - or even offer services to clients to help them optimise.

Make your history visible

Visibility over the network is vital for a data centre to run efficiently, however, the problem still tends to raise its ugly head. Legacy solutions are at the core of this issue, we just have to scratch the surface to reveal a jumble of solutions tracking the network - however, often none are doing it effectively.

The next problematic fallout of legacy solutions is that there is no succinct way of quickly evaluating the health of the data centre as each solution will have its own reporting and way of tracking assets. This makes trying to get an all encompassing picture of the network a near impossible task.

ITAM is just one of those solutions which can counterintuitively leave data centres in a state of blindness. ITAM’s aim is to track and manage all hardware and software within a business - which is a good start, however this is not the extent to everything which comes into contact with the network. IoT devices like CCTV, medical devices and mobile devices can all come in regular contact with the network so must be tracked effectively to be able to obtain a full picture of all the assets driving a business’ critical services.

New solutions have been developed and need to be implemented to ensure businesses can gain full visibility, such as TAM. The solution can encompass all assets over physical and virtual environments, including software, networked building infrastructure, data centre infrastructure, applications in the cloud, personal computing devices, and millions of IoT devices.

TAM remedies the issue of historical solutions not being capable to track the new interconnected devices. It also provides a succinct dashboard, making the mass amounts of assets being tracked easily digestible and accessible to data centre managers.

Fearing audits is a thing of the past

Audits can be a source of a lot of anxiety and stress, especially during times when a business is undergoing change. Public mergers, acquisitions, or going public can appear to be a C-suite issue, however IT operators must be at the top of their game to ensure any deals or changes can run smoothly. Self-auditing is a great technique to ensure when the auditors do rock up there is no mass panic to track, locate and catalogue assets.

This has become even more top of mind as we are now a year on from GDPR, which sent shockwaves through the industry. The regulations dictated that that organisations now have to notify what subject’s data ran on what assets when experiencing a data breach. The level of detail is much more than previously required.

Having the capability to easily access reporting and an all encompassing view of all the assets connected to the network ensures that fines and audits are no longer something to fear. With the right preparation risk is reduced.

Time for TAM

By ensuring that IT operates with the correct solutions for the modern enterprise, businesses can ensure common challenges in the data centre become breeze instead of a recurring nightmare.

Having a solution like TAM, continuously working in the background, means businesses can focus on expanding and innovating the services they offer rather than being bogged down with admin and reporting. By ensuring the data and assets are tracked correctly it leads to a much more secure network and alleviates any worry for the data centre managers and customers. To combat challenges in the data is to ensure that the organisation has complete control and visibility of all assets - and TAM helps a business achieve this.

Mark Gaydos, Chief Marketing Officer, Nlyte Software