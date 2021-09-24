Defining change and content

It is possibly the most overused but also the truest statement in business - the only constant is change.

The question for many enterprises is which change matters most at any given moment – and then how to handle that change.

According to Subrah Iyar, a leader and legend in the enterprise software space, the biggest change of which today’s businesses need to be aware is the growing importance of digital experiences.

“Consumers’ expectations have gone digital, and there’s no turning back,” Iyar said. “Businesses need to adopt digital solutions to keep customers satisfied and continue growing their businesses. This implies shifting customer engagement experiences to a ‘Pull' model from a ‘Push' model for doing business where customers are able to pull services on-demand rather than having businesses push their services onto a customer.”

When it comes to how to handle this change, most enterprises already have the key resource that enables consumers to interact with them digitally and on demand: content. But unluckily, most enterprises don’t have what it takes to manage this key resource.

That’s where modern CMS architecture comes in.

What is Modern CMS Architecture?

It all began with the traditional content management system (CMS), which is a software platform that combines content creation and management with control of the entire website experience. And these monolithic CMSs worked swimmingly… for a while.

Today, the world is full of exciting new content distribution channels that legacy CMS platforms simply can’t accommodate. The painful truth is that traditional CMS and the organizations that use them are in dire need of transforming to a modern CMS built on MACH principles.

MACH technology is based on microservices, connected via application programming interface (API) technology, stored, and delivered via the cloud, and built on headless architecture.

There is also headless CMS, that removes the “head” or the presentation layer from the traditional CMS structure.

This allows developers to build any experience they like with whatever language is best and make whatever technical changes necessary without ever disrupting the presentation layer where consumers are interacting with the content. And at the same time, this modular structure empowers marketing users to easily create and publish content.

In addition, the integrability of headless CMS means almost any content optimization tool, consumer data platform, etc. can be plugged in. That means content can be quickly and accurately reoptimized and republished to serve every channel, audience, and experience.

It’s these principles and structure that make MACH, headless CMS platforms the key foundational element of modern CMS architecture.

There are several reasons driving the adoption of modern, headless CMS architectures.

1. Efficiency in the creation of digital content

Content powers all of marketing efforts, from social media messaging to articles, localized websites, smartwatch application notifications, personalized emails, and beyond.

That means it’s content that provides the consistent, contextual, and effortless experiences with which consumers interact wherever and whenever they seek information or goods from your enterprise. This is what makes content the heart of the digital experience and therefore makes the CMS architecture you use to manage it integral to your success.

2. Infinite opportunities to update customer experience

An inherent advantage of decoupling the front- and back-end with headless CMS architecture is that each can be changed without negatively affecting the other.

This enables businesses to completely transform the content presentation—and therefore the customer’s experience—without limitations. At the same time, IT professionals are empowered to transform the underlying technology at any time, adopting the latest languages and distribution channels to keep consumers engaged.

3. Transformation with modern content architecture

Content architecture is the process of naming all the little pieces that build great content — the text, the graphics, the links, and more. For enterprise businesses, it’s important to have a modern and effective content architecture process so that each carefully crafted content element can be tracked down and used to its fullest potential.

Headless CMS architecture lends itself to building a great process because of its modular architecture that enables individual pieces of content to be stored, labeled, searched, and used repeatedly.

4. Excellence in tomorrow’s market

Developers who are restricted to maintaining traditional, legacy CMS software do just that: maintain. They aren’t empowered to explore and implement cutting-edge technology. This keeps enterprise companies from innovating and causes them to fall behind competitors in the marketplace.

With decoupled CMS architecture, however, businesses are prepared for whatever new consumer experiences and expectations tomorrow may bring. Headless CMS architecture helps organizations future-proof their tech stacks by connecting carefully planned decoupled components via API so that they can be moved or changed as needed.

5. Increased Productivity

As much as it’s hard to admit, those who work with content spend an obscene amount of time on completely non-productive work like tracking down the latest draft, reworking copy for each channel, and worst of all, toggling back and forth between various publishing platforms. But it does not have to be this way.

Headless CMS architecture presents content in a single, centralized, and often responsive platform. From here, all optimization, personalization, publishing, and other tasks can take place. And with many of today’s leading headless CMSs providing content management features like approval workflows, versioning, access controls, and more; content teams can become more productive through collaboration without the fear of over-writing or wasting time accidentally re-making vital marketing assets.

6. Taking the stress out of iteration and improvements

With headless CMS architecture, development teams can iterate and improve upon existing technology without worrying they may take down the entire content experience at any time. Likewise, headless CMS enables marketing teams to launch messaging improvements and even try out new channels without laying a finger on existing campaigns that are working well.

These features empower organizations to move much more swiftly to take advantage of new opportunities and keep up with changing consumer desires.

7. Achieve both consistency and personalization

Today’s connected consumers want two things above all else: consistency and personalization. In fact, most customers expect consistent levels of service across brand experiences, and 71 percent express frustration when their experience feels impersonal.

Headless CMS meets these demands by allowing brands to optimize and distribute consistent messaging across channels and allowing marketers to plug in cutting-edge content personalization tools. Brands that create this flawless, personalized omnichannel experience for consumers can expect increased loyalty and advocacy in return.

Conclusion

Modern business is by default, digital. This means that successful modern business thinking needs to put digital technologies at the heart of change, especially when it comes to content and the digital customer experience.

Varia Makagonova, director or marketing, Contentstack