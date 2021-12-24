Developing an agile organization

Some organizations, or parts of organizations, are very good at working in environments that are highly unpredictable and where much is unknown. This is because they prioritize organizational learning. Such ways of working are becoming more valuable as the world becomes even more fast-paced, unpredictable and volatile. The ability to change direction to suit rapidly changing circumstances without the need for planning, design, blueprint or management diktat is a competitive advantage. Such organizations are, to borrow from Heifetz and Lansky (1), "adaptive".

Some organizations, or parts of organizations, continue to work in relatively stable, predictable environments, in which most of what needs to be known is known, or at least can be known. In such conditions organizational learning and adaptivity, which have a cost, are less valuable. Instead technical efficiency is the primary objective of the operational manager.

The difference between the two is the way information flows through the group. In an adaptive organization there is a greater tendency for information to flow laterally, between peers and across organizational boundaries. An agile and dynamic flow of information is an agile and dynamic organization. In a technical organization there is a tendency for information to flow up and down an organization so that it can be controlled. An information flow controlled by appropriate levels of bureaucracy is a technical, efficient organization.

This flow of information happens in real-time between colleagues everyday. It's the patterns of relationships and conversations that unfold around and through all of us, all of the time. organizational Network Analysis allows us to visualize these patterns, showing us your organization as a network of people engaged socially in their work. This allows us to see whether information flow in particular parts of your organization are hierarchical or cross-functional. Gaining this insight is critical to successfully supporting the evolution from functional to cross-functional ways of working and organizing. Learning how an organization works in this respect helps us understand where additional support of this evolution is most likely to pay dividends. It also provides a baseline against which we can measure progress.

To make a credible claim to be able to influence the types of network structure that emerge, however, we need to be able to explain why it emerged in the first place. The specific network structure we map has emerged for a reason. We commonly see, for example, a relatively small core of hyper-connected people and a relatively small periphery of much less connected people. Understanding why the network has evolved in this way is critical if we are to credibly claim to be able to nurture the conditions in which a different network structure will evolve. At one level the answer to this question is obvious: the network structure we see in any organization is the sum of all the decisions individual people make about who they want to connect to. The network structure emerges from the interaction between people.

Why people make the decisions they do

Our research has shown that there are three important factors that determine whether people make decisions to connect laterally, across organizational boundaries, or vertically, to people with greater seniority. These three factors are:

Motivational orientation

Power differentials

Psychological complexity

One of the important factors is what Self-determination Theory (Ryan and Deci, 1985) call Causality Orientation, but we call Motivational Orientation. Put simply, people are motivated to act either because they are told to (known as a control orientation) or because they want to (an autonomy orientation). Each of us has a different balance of preference to one or the other, but we are all motivated by both at some time or other.

We can say that some people are more likely than others to interpret cues in the environment as instructions with which they must decide to comply with or not and some are more likely to interpret those same cues as being invitations to act of their own volition in pursuit of a commonly understood goal. The same can be said about people trying to motivate others. Some people are more likely to issue instructions and some are more likely to set objectives and let those doing the work figure out how best to achieve the objective.

This orientation to different approaches to motivation changes constantly, depending on the environment each of us find ourselves in. For example, we’re more likely to issue instructions at work than we are at a social event. We should bear in mind also that the particular balance of orientation each of us has is developed in response to our environment, so in a very real sense we cannot think of motivational orientation in an individual separately from the orientation in or of the environment.

This tendency to be motivationally "orientated" differently plays an important role in determining the decisions we make about who we choose to connect with. To understand how / why people make their decisions to connect we also need to consider power, which is a difficult and complex topic. We assume that by power we mean authoritative power, and that this is a function of where someone resides in the hierarchy. This is not a complete explanation of how power works in the real world, of course. But it allows us to get to our first understanding of how and why people make decisions to connect.

For someone with a high control orientation, power is desirable and even seductive, so we assume they will make decisions to connect to people with more power. The stronger the orientation towards control the more likely they are to take every opportunity they can get to connect to someone with more power and to not value connections to people of equal or less power. Someone with a strong orientation towards autonomy, on the other hand, doesn’t value power as much, but does value outcomes. They are more likely to connect to peers across organizational boundaries.

This is enough to allow us to model very small, simple networks. But it is not enough for us to model large networks and show the emergence of network structure we see in the real world. To achieve this we need to think about how big a part of the network an individual considers to be relevant, which we call the “neighborhood”. This is where psychological complexity comes into play. Essentially the higher an individual's psychological complexity the larger their neighborhood.

Now we have a powerful theoretical framework to help us understand the emergence of network structure and thus the adaptivity of an organization, but it’s only useful if it leads to development of new, better approaches to the way we organize.

Implications for the way we work

In reality the social network that we have been talking about so far is the patterns of conversations and relationships that exist between the people in your organization. Individuals are important, of course, but they are important in relation to their co-workers as well as for their own sake. In a highly individualistic world this view represents a shift towards a more systemic view of how work works. It suggests that the role of leader in a complex, adaptive environment is to nurture the development of the network as a system as well as the individuals in it.

This means developing the complexity of patterns of conversation so that they match the complexity of the challenge faced. We need to recognize a couple of things:

conversations have structure as well as content and pay attention to both simultaneously

complexity of a conversation is developmental

Think about a conversation you’ve been part of recently in which the consensus was very important. More important, in fact, than anything else. Perhaps because the conversation was within a new team, or at a difficult time for some other reason. Building consensus was so important, in fact, that you chose not to be a dissenting voice so that consensus was maintained and everyone felt comfortable and included.

Can you see how such a conversation has a structure - an implicit set of social rules that govern what can and cannot be said - as well as content? A consensus-building structure is very important and necessary, but it’s not very complex and there are all sorts of things a group of people cannot do unless they can develop a more complex structure.

Without being able to develop a conversational structure in which the consensus is stable enough to accept challenges, tensions cannot develop and be sustained and decisions can’t be made. A conversion that can accept challenges is more complex - there are simply more interrelated moving parts within the conversation. We now have a conversational structure that can create directionality, rather than simply going with the flow.

To develop a conversational structure, first, you need to learn to recognize the complexity of the conversation. Then assess whether it is complex enough to address the topic of conversation. If it is not you can invite the conversation to get a little bit more complex by asking “developmental questions”. If the invitation is taken up and the people you are in conversation with start to engage, you’re on your way to a more complex conversation. However, they might not. Perhaps the question was too complex and they couldn’t make sense of it. Don’t be offended, because this is a process of trial and error. Just wait for another opportunity and try again.

John Turley, Agile Transformation Specialist, Adaptavist