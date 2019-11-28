DevOps for Salesforce: Are you ready for tomorrow?

We find ourselves at the pinnacle of technological innovation, where the speed of technology changes has outmatched customary best practices. Enterprise companies find it hard to keep in such a frenetic and ever changing market. Based on the leading market surveys completed over the last three years, this overview provides a view into the new metrics that are driving DevOps adoption.

The market expectation for new innovation is ever growing, transforming the way we develop and deliver digital experiences. Every year, thousands of companies spend millions of dollars to make Salesforce the foundation of their Digital Transformation Strategy. With such a large investment, you want to ensure you are getting the maximum return. New research shows the best way to maximise the output of your Salesforce investment is to match it with a DevOps strategy that will unify the entire team and optimise the delivery pipeline. Salesforce DevOps has become mission critical for every executive charged with delivering the next generation of customer experience. A DevOps solution for Salesforce guarantees your return on investment.

The top CxOs are taking notice. If you want to lead the pack, you have to employ a DevOps strategy together with your Salesforce implementation.

DevOps is changing the world

We are experiencing a pivotal moment in the world of technology, where innovation is created at a speed faster than ever imagined, with a level of sophistication and quality higher than we ever thought was possible.

More than 75 per cent of technology leaders in a 2019 Salesforce State of IT Report said IT is in one of the biggest historical shifts of its role. This is all happening in a market that is concurrently shifting to focus on more regulations around privacy and security, raising the question: How can companies continue to push the boundaries on increasing both innovation velocity and trust in this stringent and diligent market?

The business benefits of DevOps

According to IDC, 85 per cent of enterprise decision-makers say they have a time frame of two years to make significant inroads into digital transformation or they will fall behind their competitors and suffer financially.

Today, modern customer experiences balance digital velocity and trust.

According to the State of CX Management study, continuous Delivery leads to increased software delivery performance, which improves corporate performance. High-performing teams are able to spend 66 per cent more of their time doing new (constructive) work, and 38 per cent less time on issue resolution and unplanned work. Performing teams are able to spend 66 per cent more of their time doing new (constructive) work, and 38 per cent less time on issue resolution and unplanned work.

The speed of delivering innovation

In a Harvard Business Review Analytics study, findings showed innovation velocity is the number one reason companies adopt DevOps. The ability to develop and deploy software quickly without sacrificing quality is mission-critical but few companies do this really well right now.

The DevOps trust paradox

The irony is that companies prioritise speed over trust, security and quality. Doing the wrong thing faster is disastrous. Maximising for speed in the CI/CD pipeline without balancing security and quality actually slows innovation as it results in more bugs, more downtime and increased time and effort to maintain and remediate applications.

As DevOps strategies progress, CIOs and delivery teams focus more on automating the processes that ensure high-quality, secure code each and every time over just increasing the volume of releases. The paradox is an outcome where the focus on both velocity and quality drive an even faster pace of delivery that incorporates the highest rates of trust across application users.

Closing the Salesforce skills gap

Companies are at a crux. The demand for Salesforce skilled jobs is higher than ever, and the supply cannot keep up. This results in a skills gap. How does one solve for this without hiring more and more talent? The answer should be obvious to you by now: DevOps.

DevOps improves team productivity and collaboration. This amplifies the skills and talent that you already have at your disposal, resulting in a single, focused delivery team. DevOps enables teamwork, transparency and trust, which ultimately yields to a better return on your investment and a quicker path to innovation.

These three work in conjunction to streamline your release process, and help address the Salesforce skill gap. Work with a solution that tackles the three DevOps “Ts”:

Teamwork: Teams communicate and create team centric work ows across the entire DevOps chain in order to increase collaboration.

Transparency: Ensure you have complete visibility across all departments, shared goals and shared data with one common source of truth.

Trust: Protect your data and innovation with industrial-strength security to increase the trust your customers and partners place on your business.

DevOps is a journey

A great platform will meet you where you are in your current Salesforce DevOps strategy and guide you along the path to Continuous Innovation. We are in a new era for enterprise software.

The only way to keep up with our lightning quick world is to embrace the change and transform how you run your business. A DevOps platform should provide you with all the technical tools and capabilities you need for your long journey but you didn’t even know were available yet.

When it comes to DevOps, find a friend who will become your pathfinder to success.

Andrew Leigh, SVP of marketing, Copado