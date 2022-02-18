Digital experience monitoring requires teamwork

The hybrid world of work is creating new requirements for network and support teams to effectively monitor the availability of collaboration tools and SaaS services, while acting quickly in the event of performance problems. Digital performance monitoring across boundaries becomes a team effort when insight into SaaS environments, video conferencing, and mobile devices are required for troubleshooting.

The transition to modern working environments is in full swing, and as a result, the monitoring requirements of IT departments are also changing. A cloud-based environment with mobile employees presents network, operations, and helpdesk employees with new challenges to quickly identify latency issues and packet loss, providing the workforce with an uninterrupted infrastructure.

When applications are stored in SaaS landscapes and the infrastructure is implemented in public cloud environments, employees, partners, and customers access assets beyond their own network infrastructure via mobile devices. This results in IT losing its insight into the data streams required for performance monitoring.

Due to the unavailability of measurement data, the diagnosis of application and network problems has always been a challenge if employees from outside the perimeter need access to internal applications. In a virtual private network (VPN) model, the underlying network hops were hidden in the path of the VPN tunnel and were invisible to monitoring tools.

In such a scenario, it is difficult to filter out the cause of Wi-Fi latency or packet loss at the gateway. This becomes even more difficult when video conferencing is involved, whereby employees have to dial in from a wide variety of locations, service providers, and applications. Although there are monitoring tools used within each company for individual departments, they mostly work in silos without offering a comprehensive and cross-departmental insight.

Expectation of uninterrupted service

With users working from anywhere, it has become increasingly challenging to deliver a consistent and high-quality user experience, especially when it comes to video conferencing, software as a service (SaaS), and unified communications as a service (UCaaS). These challenges make it even more important for internal departments collecting and monitoring data to minimise complaints and reduce help desk tickets.

The increase in hybrid working makes digital experience monitoring ever more challenging (Image credit: Getty)

This is where the laborious hunt for the cause of the packet loss begins. Problems such as these have a negative impact on employee productivity, and there are often many people affected at the same time.

These issues are difficult to isolate for the support team, as the transmission problems are only transient in nature. The data required for performance analysis are generally not available at the touch of a button or are aggregated in such a way that it is difficult to research the causes.

Taking the example of a video conference via Zoom or Microsoft Teams, UCaaS does make dashboards with quality metrics available in the form of mean opinion scores (MOS), which users enter on a numerical scale from one to five. This is usually where the diagnosis ends, without any further data being available for the cause of the rating. Detailed network analysis is required to determine the cause of subpar transmission quality and assess the capabilities of a remote device.

Additionally, the mobile device has to be added to the equation with central processing unit (CPU) and memory status as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, when staff work from home. Even if this data is provided via existing monitoring tools, it is generally only gathered following an incident, meaning it is difficult to correlate with the report of the UCaaS provider.

Highly integrated insight into the digital experience

Companies with dozens of monitoring tools may find it difficult to aggregate these functions to benefit the IT team.

Most monitoring services have not yet completed the transition to a cloud-based network landscape with mobile users. Monitoring tools for the modern workforce should no longer be designed for isolated disciplines, and instead consider the user perspective and include SaaS-based applications.

The many different monitoring parameters, which are recorded in silos and require a lot of manual effort to correlate, have their limitations in modern working environments.

SaaS providers generally make data available that proves their quality of service. Network performance monitoring (NPM) provides data within the network environment, but is not able to involve the internet, and therefore excludes multi-cloud environments. IT infrastructure monitoring (ITIM) does not offer any insight into the SaaS provider landscape, therefore excluding mobile devices.

Automation reduces IT involvement

In contrast, it is imperative to deploy a monitoring approach in which data from the network, users, mobile devices is gathered at the same time and is made available in a consolidated dashboard to all departments. In such an approach, the network performance is collected simultaneously, in tandem with a connection from the application to the user, and both latencies and packet losses are recorded.

Monitoring of the end device by an agent makes it possible to survey the performance of the device and include metrics on CPU utilisation, memory, disk, battery life, and Wi-Fi. In addition, on the application side, it is important to map the complete traceability of a SaaS or private application with the help of granular metrics. This includes domain name system (DNS) resolution as well as page fetch time, server response time, connection setup time, and service availability. Correlating this data gives a digital experience score which is continuously available on a single dashboard.

Through an application programming interface (API) with UCaaS providers such as Microsoft or Zoom, datasets can be added to with additional metrics, such as the MOS score, which also involves audio or video latencies, jitter, or packet loss.

The automatic correlation of all data in a dashboard makes troubleshooting easier and reduces the reaction time to incidents. Involving the application landscape with the Internet makes it easy to find out, for example, whether the provider has a global service problem, thereby avoiding a flood of tickets to the helpdesk.

Visibility on a dashboard

When the internet becomes a data path, classic network monitoring is no longer sufficient. Granular user and application data provide insight into the causes of compromised user experiences, allowing quicker diagnosis and rectification, thus preventing a flood of help desk tickets.

The key to response speed in troubleshooting is comprehensive insight into all components of the connection path and an automation of the processes for all units involved. This makes time-consuming, manual processes of data correlation between operations, network, and support teams a thing of the past and the buck can no longer be passed from one department to the next in the event of connection problems.

Dhawal Sharma is VP of Product Management at Zscaler.