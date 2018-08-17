Digital marketing tips for best results

Take a good look around and see the impact of digital marketing. From ecommerce businesses to electoral campaigns, everyone who wants to address masses leverages upon digital marketing. Whether you are a celebrity or a business brand, your promotional campaigns are incomplete without approaching people where they are most commonly found: on the World Wide Web.

Creating a sound digital marketing campaign is more than using catchy words and fancy images. There are various factors that must be taken into consideration. Let’s take a look at them:

Focus on website speed optimisation

A webpage’s loading speed is the first and most important factor for a business to perform well on the web. How quickly your server is handling the http request determines the fate of your business in the online world.

According to the Aberdeen Group, a mere one-second delay in page-load time leads to an 11 per cent drop in page views, 7 per cent loss in conversions, and 16 per cent drop in customer satisfaction.

Go to Google page speed optimisation tool to check how to increase your website’s speed. I am mentioning a few useful tricks here:

Use CDN to download resources using alternative server nodes

Minify JS, HTML, and CSS

Avoid Unnecessary Redirects

Compress HTML, CSS Files

Pro Tip: Create a separate website for mobile with “m” Sub domain. Google searches for mobile sites first.

Focus on conversion rate

Your website might be getting lots of traffic and ranking for number of keywords. But if it is not converting into sales, all the traffic and ranks don’t mean anything. Small to large businesses understand the importance of better conversion rate. While Meta tags, URL structure, heading tags, etc. are important factors for a better conversation rate, they are not the only parameters you need to focus on.

You’ll need to go beyond basic website optimisation techniques to improve your website’s conversion. Here are some of the easy ways by which you can improve the same:

Removing password friction from checkout

Easy navigation

Landing pages with CTA, Pointed Headlines and Social reviews

Put a feedback form on your website

Product videos can increase purchases of the product by 144 per cent.

Pro Tip: Check your Google Analytics account at regular basis to track the visitor’s behaviour. It will surely help you in better conversion rate.

Produce in-depth content

In last couple of years, if you have noticed the Google search behaviour, then you have seen the rise of various features such as snippets, rich answers, knowledge graph etc. What does it mean? Google wants to give better user experience to their users and also wants users to spend a good chunk of time in the search results. Featured snippets results are stealing lots of traffic from sites that are ranking at number #1, #2 and #3 positions in organic results. So you might be ranking for a particular keyword at #4 or #5 but still you can get more traffic by featuring in Snippets results.

Here are the some of the easy ways to rank in featured snippets:

Produce in-depth content by targeting user’s queries

Write Content by Targeting Long Tail Keywords

Write Content with using a question format such as How, Why, etc.

Write Content with proper formatting with use of H1, H2, Bullet Points and numbering

Pro Tip: Make your own niche and master it; don’t just start writing on everything.

Focus on brand building

According to a research conducted on user behaviour, 99 per cent of your website visitors never buy on their first visit. First visit is the time when they become aware about your brand and services. It’s the 2nd or 3rd visit when they spend time to know more about your brand through Google or other authentic sources. This is where you have an opportunity to convert your traffic into potential customers. Here’s what you can, and should do:

Build profiles for your brand on authentic sources like Crunch Base, Four Square and such.

Ask your customers to leave reviews for your business on different platforms.

Build strong social media presence on different channels.

Connect your business with large brands through content marketing and advertisement.

Pro Tip: Monitor your Brand Mentions through Google Alerts and other tools. It will help you in participating in discussions happening around your brand. It also helps in managing negative reviews.

Choose paid advertising platform carefully

In the last five years, advertising on Google and other digital platforms has grown at a rapid pace. According to a report published on New York Times, Google AdWords and Facebook account for 85 per cent of every new dollar spent on digital advertisement. What I have noticed, many people got confused between Facebook Ads and Google AdWords. Eventually, they started comparing which one is better. But I would say there is no comparison as both platforms cater to specific audience and intentions.

It’s quite simple, if you want quick or instant sales for your business, then Google Ads are by far the best solution. Because as a user if you are looking for any services or solution to something you will search on Google rather than finding solutions on social platforms.

On the other hand, Facebook ads are basically display ads and best for creating brand awareness. They are also effective for remarketing purpose. So when you put Ads on Facebook, create the Ad copy around generating awareness rather than conversion oriented. From here, you can create lead magnet funnel to convert them into sales.

One more major difference is that Google AdWords are keywords intent whereas Facebook Ads are not. Also, as Google Ads are highly intent and for targeted searches, they will cost you more as compared to Facebook Ads.

Pro Tip: While investing in paid advertisement, choose the platform carefully and more importantly, understand where your audience is more active.

Conclusion

It’s all about connecting the dots the right way to see the big picture. The tips mentioned above will definitely help you plan and design an effective and result driven digital marketing strategy.

Jess Kaur, Marketing Consultant at FATbit Technologies

Image Credit: SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock