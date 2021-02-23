Digital transformation benefits the food and beverage industry

The Food and Beverage Service industry is a completely dynamic and developing industry, where Digital Transformation can create real value for businesses that distribute, deliver, and sell IoT Food and Beverage products.

Leveraging the benefits of Digital Transformation with the use of the Internet of Things, the IoT Food and Beverage industry can grow to its maximum prospects. The IoT and Artificial Intelligence are helping companies to reach high levels of food safety, improve traceability, cut down wastage, and reduce costs and risks across the various stages of food processing and packaging.

The main aim of the Food & Beverages Industry is to supply high quality and hygienic food to the end consumer. The quality and hygiene of the food and beverages depend on how the food and drinks are preserved before it reaches the consumer’s vessel. In storing putrescible products like dairy products, flesh, etc. we need to maintain sufficient temperature and humidity, which is great agitation for any F&B Industry. This whole thing is possible only by completely checking the food service instruments round the clock, anyhow if the workers are present, or the storehouses are open or closed.

1. Betterment of food safety:

The Digital Transformation Solutions on Food and Beverages is enabled by the Internet of Things which helps companies withstand flexibility while showing the best top of the line products.

To monitor the temperature in vessels to make sure that food products are stored in a suitable environment, various kinds of monitoring sensors like temperature sensors, humidity sensors are used to control necessary production state, shipping time, etc.

Using the real-time temperature sensors the organizations can closely monitor the various data points in terms of food safety, assuring the live cold chain management.

This activates staff to carry out and check requisite food safety check-up when data accumulated from sensors advise potential issues or infringement. Recently, the food packaging has been tagged with

various sensors and connected to a wide supply-chain network in the food packaging Industry which aids the inspectors with the complete tracking process and seriously minimizes the time and endeavor spent in it.

2. Smooth operation management:

For manufacturers, operation Management is a crucial part of each and every company, especially in the Food & Beverages industry. The Operational process can be escalated and smooth by incorporation of workflows and bringing down the manual processes which will connect the complete business groups and systems and streamlining the processes to make the right decisions. It will also help to implement process upgrades for turning growth into profits.

Apart from this, Digital Transformation has uplifted automated retailing and also helped to reduce operational cost as vending machine systems are available which recognize and recommend actions for issues related to the food or beverage, user behavior anticipation. It will send a notification to remove outdated food on time and send reminders to replenish the machines more efficiently.

3. Distinct supply chain process:

The Supply Chain Management Process gives clarity and traceability in the Food and Beverages Industry which helps to attain customer loyalty and set up credence between the business firm and the consumers. As a result, both companies and customers can trace the products. Digital Transformation can make the complete process more appropriate and eloquent.

Taking an example we can describe it elaborately: If a buyer enters a supermarket and picks a bottle of honey. Using IoT and AI technology, consumers can easily track the whole retail supply chain. The QR code on the bottle gives customers the to scan and learn all details about the price of the honey, ingredients, how it was made, the date of manufacture and packing, and how it goes to the supermarket. Knowing all this information the customer can make his buying decisions and will build a rapport between the sellers and the buyers.

4. Efficient logistics performance:

Food and beverage companies can use the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technology in their Logistics operations. The Logistics IoT Solutions not only help the Food & Beverage teams for tracking stock and inventory at the right time but also used for shipments automation on requests or predictions for restoration.

Taking an example, in the distribution chain, applying RFID transmitters and GPS systems, tracking and monitoring suits are more useful. This process helps firms to be notified of the customers’ preferences, requirements of the address market in a greater way and reduces waste products. Using the Radio Frequency Identification Technology for tracking, the food supply chain system in food and beverages gets outstanding visibility and benefits from automating the delivery and shipping processes automation which can monitor and control the storage temperature. Additionally, it allows the shippers to track the live location of the food product with the Global Positioning System; by accumulating the absolute data, shippers get a motive of approximate performance in various regions. This process will ultimately support the shippers to understand the behavior of the customer and minimize dead mileage in trucks.

5. Saving energy consumption:

The restaurant uses various appliances that consume a huge amount of electricity and it is also a big task to track each unit’s energy consumption as well as to minimize associate cost.

In most cases, the main source of huge amounts of power utilization comes from older kitchen appliances. In addition to this, the risk from the sudden breakdown is higher with these appliances which causes a cluttered maintenance schedule.

Let’s go for a case where the restaurant uses IoT based smart appliances to control the electricity bill better. The smart sensors which are connected to the fryers can also maintain a defined oil temperature and send a notification to the cook when the fries are completed. The Restaurant managers or operators also get an idea through the alert messages when oil should be replaced or filtered, which induced food hygiene management and food quality.

We can also take other cases when orders are coming and the smart fridge collects data and integrates with the Point of Sale (POS) data to operate on-order analytics and bestow with the real-time data, which permits kitchen personnel to get the exact no. of particular supplies, as a result, it minimizes energy loss from the thermal transfer.

The restaurant people can check the cause and effect situation by getting real-time information from various sources of the Restaurant; which helps to observe visibility into energy consumption and cost-per-plant places.

Sahil Kumar Choudhary, Faststreamtech