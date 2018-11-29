Digital transformation boosting UK businesses

Organisations that place emphasis on digital transformation have more confidence about their future growth. This is according to a new report by Vodafone, which says almost four in five (79 per cent) business leaders see digital transformation as a ‘strategic priority’.

Those that don’t see it as high priority aren’t very confident about their future growth.

The Digital, Ready? report is based on a poll of 2,001 business leaders in the UK, from various sectors. A fifth has already implemented digital transformation projects, successfully, while half are in the middle of it. More than two thirds believe their organisation will die if they don’t transform, digitally.

Among the goals looking to be achieved through digital transformation are increased efficiency, improved customer experience and an increase in productivity. Secondary objectives include shorter time to market, the development of new products and services, as well as reaching new customers.

The majority plan to spend more than £100k on digital transformation in the next two years, with big organisations (those with 5,000 employees and more) expect the investment to be larger than a million. The technologies that most organisations are looking into are real-time data analytics, unified comms, IoT and big data.

"It’s an exciting time for organisations as they set out on their digital transformation journey. The smallest digital steps can have a real impact on the growth and success of an organisation. Implementing the right new technology is helping businesses become smarter, more creative and more efficient,” commented Anne Sheehan, Enterprise Director, Vodafone UK.

