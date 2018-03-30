Digital transformation in 2018 starts with the right thinking

Life has greatly advanced with the flood of technological inventions. Businesses nowadays are highly dependent on these scientific tools. When we hear the word “digital transformation,” the first thing we think of is the advanced equipment that has helped a magnitude of businesses grow. Whichever field you pick, you cannot escape machines and gadgets, for it is these gadgets that have brought convenience to our lives when compared to how things used to be in the past. But why do we rely so much on technology? How is a machine better than a human mind? The answer is accuracy and swiftness. A machine is capable of completing a task much faster than humans can and without any errors. This technological evolution has increased the efficiency of work and raised work productivity. It has also cut labour costs.

But one thing that a machine doesn’t have and a man does is consciousness. A machine cannot process work on its own; it cannot generate ideas; it cannot make a decision with a wider knowledge of things. It demands to be fed with information and data in order to work. This is one reason to trust a machine, because it will act only in response to the data, and it is the human who has control over the information a machine has. While this point is arguable, we believe that with smart strategies, mankind can do wonders with the help of technology. We see evidence of this claim all the time – in the form of highly advanced modes of transportation, security, businesses, et cetera.

Whether you’re a scientist, a house-worker, an accountant, or stay-at-home parent, you are well aware of the changing trends for everyday activities. Digital transformation has given technology the support it needs in flourishing the field of Information Technology. Now, most businesses are run on this technology. It is all about ideas and how one executes them. And in order to develop great ideas, there are things to keep in mind before making the best use of this digital transformation, whatever field you’re in.

This article is going to serve as a starter-pack before you dive into the waves of digital transformation. It is important to have an informed, well-structured strategy before becoming a participant in the digital transformation.

Prepare yourself for taking risks

Many of us are afraid of taking risks. We want to play safe; we want excellent results; but in order to stand out, it’s necessary that we take risks. But to take risks, one should be brave enough to think outside the box and handle the consequences. Taking risks may involve learning, but learning is a reward and a victory. The more you make mistakes, the more you learn about the dangers.

Any digital transformation requires a variety of risk-taking. If you can handle risks, you can handle anything. Organisations that are afraid of taking risks never grow. Digital transformation demands experimentation. To become a part of this transformation—to be able to experiment with them, you need to be able to take risks.

Share the burden

If you’re leading your organisation, you need to distribute executive powers. There are going to be many responsibilities on your shoulders and there’s a good chance that you may not be able to handle them all. In order to have a strong and sustainable environment, you need to have partners to share the load. This will help protect your company/organisation from financial crisis. This will also help with responsibilities, collecting ideas, and making important decisions. Different companies have different leadership buy-in strategies. The power may be divided among CEO, Chief Information Officer, external consultant or the director. They have different names but the purpose is to share the responsibility of every decision on the digital transformation.

Build long-term strategies

Short-term strategies seldom make a company grow. A long-term strategy takes into account all the direct and indirect influences, cause-and-effects, pros and cons. Whereas short-term strategies have one objective - running the business. This does not mean that you make huge plans; it just means that you make plans that you think will pay dividends in the future. For digital transformation, it is important that you make long-term strategies that include at least 3 years, say the experts.

Know your needs

First things first, you must have the basic resources before devising a strategy. Jot it down in your notebook and create a digital transformation starter-pack. You need to allocate the budget, make an execution scheme, and pre-check the resources—material or human. For example, for any project you undertake, the most basic of all things you'll need is the internet. You have to have a solid internet connection that is always reliable, affordable and provides you the service you'll need to complete your projects.

Be active and alert

We talk about material resources when it comes to strategizing. What we often forget is how important attitude is. If punctuality, regularity, vigilance and work ethic isn’t on your list, you’re in big trouble. Whether you’re a lazy person, or a procrastinator, you should always keep a good check on the list of your work ethics for that may cause you big trouble workwise. A leader needs to be active and vigilant enough to see where things are going. He should lead the team. IF he doesn’t follow, he should at least know the current trends. These trends are not restricted to a specific field. A good leader is an all-rounder. He doesn’t dictate, he leads his team. Apart from that, the execution of any digital transformation program demands active development capability. A good leader knows where the trends come from and can assess where they may go. Every good digital transformation starts with thinking smart.

We hope this article has helped you start or become a part of a digital transformation plan.

Loraine Sims, Content Writer, Time Warner Cable

