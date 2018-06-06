Embracing the technology takeover

There’s no denying that technology dominates our lives. Technology is changing the way we live, the way we learn and the way we work.

With the dominance of tech, you’ll often see people claiming it’s killing our creativity, but technology is actually central to the success of the creative industries.

Everyone knows creativity can’t be forced. There’s no one-size-fits-all method for getting creative, but there are many ways tech can help to nurture your creativity.

Breaking down the barriers to creativity

With tech, we have greater access to information. At the tap of the button, we can search online for anything we could ever possibly want to know.

Some may say being able to access more information than ever before means it all too easy to simply become carbon copies of what’s already out there. However, technology is actually reducing the barriers that stop creative ideas from forming, and enabling people to seek inspiration from their peers around the world.

It should be obvious to us all that we currently live in an advanced technological age. You have tech products such as the iPhone, which can now take just as good, if not better, photos than the high-spec cameras favoured by professional photographers. Features such as HDR mode are great if you want to take a photo with different exposures in it, with HDR highlighting the colours of both the dark and bright sections of the photo, and your Camera app will also give you handy tips when taking photos.

Get lost down the social media rabbit hole

Social media platforms, like Pinterest and Instagram, may help us to connect with others, but there is often the argument that it’s having an effect on our concentration levels. While it’s true it’s easy to get lost down the social media rabbit hole, they’re also a great way for finding sources of inspiration. One search of “website design” and under one roof (or hashtag) you’ll have more inspiration than you know what to do with.

It’s not only a bank of inspiring material available at our disposal, but social media also enables us to share creativity with others. Technology has made it that much easier to bounce off ideas with other people. These might even be strangers from the other side of the world, but they can bring a different perspective that you wouldn’t have without technology.

Ever-developing social media platforms connecting us to one another provide fresh opportunities for people to be recognised for their creativity. Vincent Van Gogh may be one of the most famous artists in the world, but he actually only became well-known for his paintings after he died. Nowadays, almost anyone can film their own YouTube videos or edit their own photos with a filter, thanks to online tutorials and guides.

Popular YouTubers such as Fran Meneses and Teela Cunningham have not only become renowned for vlogging their daily lives and their own work, but they also create videos giving tips to other designers and illustrators to better their craft. With the technology that we have today, it’s possible Van Gogh could have been recognised for his work during his lifetime.

Overcoming creative block

How many times a day do you find yourself stuck in a creative rut, yet full of inspiration once you’ve left the office? Thankfully, employers are becoming more aware of the different situations which can affect people’s productivity levels. Nine-to-five working is already an outdated idea for many, particularly for those within the creative industry.

Technology, such as iCloud and the iPad, can help those in the creative industry to work flexible, whether you’re on the go, or working away from the office at home. The great thing about Apple products is the integration with other devices using your Apple ID. For example, I might start working in the office on my iMac, but because my documents are saved to my iCloud, I can access my files on any other device whenever I like and pick up right where I left off.

A match made in heaven

When people suggest that technology is harming our ability to be creative, they are overlooking the many brands out there who manage to successfully combine the two. The most famous example has to be Apple, although there are thousands of other companies out there including Google, Shazam and Uber, who are using technology to develop something innovation and creative.

The recent launch of Apple’s 9.7 inch iPad, which is now compatible with the Apple Pencil, means the possibilities are endless for illustrators and designers. The Apple Pencil allows you to freely draw on an iPad as if you were using pen and paper. Apple’s tech also works seamlessly with software such as Adobe Creative Cloud, allowing people to push the creative boundaries of design, illustration and animation.

For IT professionals, Apple’s macOS operating system software is simple, fast and easy to use while the iMac Pro is a powerful, all-in-one machine. As it’s aimed at computing and design professionals, it’s well-built to save you time and can also be configured to suit your particular needs.

It’s hard to argue with the success of brands such as Apple, when they are the epitome of creativity and technology being a match made in heaven. Technology and creativity shouldn’t be thought of as opposite ends of a spectrum. They actually work well in complementing each other. You could say they are in sync.

As the renowned tech innovator, Steve Jobs, once said: “The best way to create value in the 21st century is to connect creativity with technology.”

Chris Costello, director, Sync

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible