Enterprise software platforms need to take video seriously in 2018

As businesses increasingly rely on video for an ever-expanding array of mission-critical activities, it’s no longer enough to depend on an ad-hoc assortment of video technologies, supplemented by YouTube. To see how real businesses are approaching enterprise video, we undertook a massive survey of business professionals, gathering responses from over 650 respondents from around the world. The results of The State of Video in the Enterprise report are clear. It looks like 2018 will be the year that businesses get serious about integrating video into their daily operations.

Employees are already using video throughout their day. Marketers have known the value of video for literally decades, going back to the early days of TV. But with the increase in consumer electronics and the assimilation of millennials into the workplace, video has become a major tool for every department. Whether making a quick screen capture of a product demo or how to perform a procedure, watching training videos, or jumping on a video conference call, employees use a wide variety of video tools to share and find information. But while commercially available tools make using video easy, it’s rapidly becoming a nightmare from a management perspective. Video is spread across multiple formats and folders, making it nearly impossible for content to be shared, monitored, reused, or stored efficiently.

Integrating Video into the Daily Workflow

So it’s not surprising that over 85% of employees want all their enterprise software platforms to fully support video capabilities. To be more specific, 93% of respondents from large businesses believe that video content and workflows should be integrated into their CRM/marketing automation systems. 89% want video integrated into content management systems, 77% into social business platforms, and 90% into their learning management systems. By integrating video directly into the platforms they use every day, businesses hope to make video a seamless part of daily workflows. Integrated video becomes easier to search and use, while dramatically reducing duplicated efforts and overall storage space. Video has the opportunity to become a native data type, as ubiquitous and easy to use as a PDF.

Another way organizations are seeking to change the way they manage video is through consolidation into a more centrally managed solution. With so many different video-related technologies, it’s becoming impossible to manage them all. In recent years, companies have reported often up to five different video platforms in use in the same company, some more than ten. Now, companies, especially large ones, are moving to reduce that number. When asked about plans to consolidate their various video systems under a few centrally managed solutions, 33% of large companies have already consolidated or are in the process of doing so, while another 32% plan to do so soon. 67% of large organizations do so by building their own video portal.

Why Is Enterprise Video Changing Now?

With video a major tool in many organizations for years now, why have we reached a tipping point? The fact is, video use is sky-rocketing, and will quickly become unmanageable to organizations that have not planned ahead. Survey respondents reported that video use is rising fast. 71% report watching more video for work this year than last year, up from 63% in 2016. Even more critically, active video creation by employees is also on the rise, with over half (53%) of all respondents reporting that their organizations are creating more video content in 2017 than they did last year.

What are they using all this video for? Everything. Some of the more popular use cases included brand awareness (e.g. website video, social media, & advertising, used by 73% of respondents’ companies), learning/training (89%), employee-generated content (69%), internal communications (84%), public event broadcasting (46%), and internal live broadcasts (60%). What was most interesting was how many different purposes companies are putting video to. Nearly everyone (93%) are using video for more than one purpose, whether internal or external. But over a quarter of large companies are using video for 5 to 8 different uses. 10% of all companies use it for more than nine! No wonder companies want to integrate video more tightly—when so many departments are using video, it makes sense to try to reduce the friction and silos as much as possible.

The ROI of Enterprise Video

So why is video becoming so popular? Is it just a matter of the YouTube generation coming of age? The survey data indicates that video has real benefits to offer companies, beyond just being trendy. 98% of the professionals surveyed believed that video improved communication. 98% also saw the value of using video for training employees better and faster. Additional popular reasons to use video (all cited by more than 90% of respondents) included empowering employees to share knowledge, making executives more relatable and personal, connecting geographically dispersed employees, celebrating corporate culture, smoothing the onboarding process for new employees, and increasing brand awareness and lead generation.

When looking into the future, 94% agreed with the statement “Video will become increasingly important across every department in an organization.” Respondents were also given an opportunity to make their own comments on the future of video for business, and one of the major recurring themes was that video was well on its way to replacing text. A sales executive at a medium-sized North American company predicted “Video will replace email and other communications in the next 5-10 years.” As one corporate communications executive at a large European company said, “Video is the new ink!”

Your Video Strategy in 2018

With so much momentum behind video, the pressure is on for companies to make video easier for their employees to use effectively, streamlining the workflows and integrating video as a native data type into the platforms they use day-to-day. Just as PDFs revolutionized how professionals share and store information, video is poised to change the structure of communication. But to take full advantage of this revolution, it’s time to get serious about building the platforms that will enable video’s true potential.

Dr Michal Tsur, Co-founder, President & General Manager - Enterprise & Learning, Kaltura

Image Credit: Bbernard / Shutterstock