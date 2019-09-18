Essential cloud concepts in 2020: Switch to cloud & virtualisation

Unveiled during the early 2000s by global tech giants, cloud computing has been one of the key technologies defining progress over the last decade. However, it is arguably still in its early days that leaves plenty of room for its evolution. From influencing consumer behaviour to workforce expectation, cloud computing continues to play a major role in modern digital arenas. That is what makes it super essential for businesses to stay connected to the most recent cloud based services and to incorporate them in their workflow.

At its core, cloud computing can be understood as a delivery of hosted services through the web. Encompassing resources like apps, storage, servers and networks this entire framework cuts down all manual managerial hassles to zero. Cloud based services permit individual users as well as enterprises with numerous computing competencies that are designed to process and save data in different forms. No wonder IT and business executives are consistently turning to cloud solutions for utilising platform as a service, software as a service and even infrastructure as a service in order to meet their growth expectations.

Let’s take a look at some of the major cloud trends that would rule in 2020.

1. Edge computing: A crucial element driving mass adoption of cloud

The popularity of edge computing will continue to grow in 2020 considering how it helps streamline the flow of data and traffic. Basically a mesh network of micro data centres, edge computing processes and stores critical data to a cloud storage repository. The difference is that this happens in footprint of less than 100 square feet.

So, how is it a smarter choice for those turning to cloud and virtualisation? Well, to begin with, edge computing can come to rescue in cases of poor device connectivity. This is possible simply because here, data does not have to travel over a huge network path for processing. Besides, situations where delays of milliseconds can have massive consequences, regular cloud computing can always use an upgrade.

2. Containerisation: A constant tech favourite

This approach to operating system virtualisation allows a user to work with a program and its dependencies using isolated resource procedures. The container enhances portability and eliminates organisational/technical frictions at the same time. The enhanced infrastructure of container in cloud computing allows enterprises more control over granular activities on resources.

Through container in cloud computing, enterprises can also enjoy better application version control, higher efficiency in operational activities and increased productivity of their developers. The advantage of independently upgrading every service and syncing data continues to make containerisation a hit across businesses.

3. The rise of open source

Open source technologies and software are never going out of fashion. Despite the highly transformational digital space, the many benefits of open source cloud will continue to accelerate innovation. As enterprises strive to handle complex workflows, cloud based open source technology will allow the creation and deployment of applications with high speed and consistency.

By adopting open source, enterprises tend to become FAST: Flat, Agile, Streamlined and Savvy. Moreover, it paves way for the rapid construction of new digital services, their modifications and their testing. There is better customer experiences and an enhanced quality of service too. All of it because open source eliminates vendor monopoly and allows transformation/optimisation across different process stacks.

4. Cloud-based staffing: The game-changing aspect of recruitment

Let’s face it, the need and importance of outsourcing has continuously witness an upward trend in the past 10 years. In every way, outsourcing brings in a more efficient system of work for a business. IT, web, design and even staffing are increasingly outsourced for cost-savings, better security and flawless time management. Integrating cloud computing into the recruitment and staffing industry has been bringing numerous new opportunities to HR applications and IT in more ways than one. Staffing and recruitment applications are scalable and cost-effective. They are easy to use, widely accessible and they ease out the entire process of recruitment.

Recruitment is a highly competitive game. So, when it comes to getting ahead, cloud based recruitment systems such as a remote staffing agency in India continue to be winners. Cloud based staffing solutions allows for better team collaboration and flexibility. Since these systems can run on any web browser or mobile device, location is never a problem. In other words, cloud based services focused on staffing remove the reliance on expensive physical infrastructure for a business. As more enterprises begin to realise this, the popularity of this trend will continue to spread.

5. Mainstream ‘serverless’ adoption

Serverless computing, also known as “FaaS” or Function-as-a-Service, is being adopted at a way faster rate than imagined. The term “serverless” refers to cloud services or platforms that can be used without worrying over an operating system.

Serverless computing allows enterprises to rely on cloud providers to run the server and dynamically manage the allocation of machine resources. Its immediate business value translates into the possibility of embracing a variety of platforms to ensure reaping the benefits of new technologies. In addition to that, it is utilitarian in nature. That means, serverless capabilities can be used as the glue between the varying functions of public cloud providers. In a nutshell, serverless computing allows businesses to decrease production cycles and move quicker while they digitise.

Making a switch to cloud services and virtualisation can bring down costs, enhance disaster recovery, improve collaboration among experts and grant greater flexibility to a business. The fact that cloud infrastructures power virtual services, is also a key factor why there is a lesser dependence on physical products and hardware. That in turn leads to a better environmental proactivity. As professionals are able to enjoy access from anywhere using the internet, cloud computing also contributes towards reducing computer-related emissions. The overall charm of sustainability coupled with the competitive edge turns out to be exactly what enterprises are always after. And as this domain continues to evolve, we can expect an array of fascinating new trends seeping in.

Shaunvir Singh Mahil, director, Virtual Employee Private Limited