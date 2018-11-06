Europe leads the way when it comes to digital transformation

Tech leaders in the EMEA region are leading the way when it comes to upscaling digital initiatives.

According to Gartner’s yearly global CIO survey, a significant number of EMEA CIOs have a cloud architect, a digital workspace leader and an algorithm designer.

Gartner says this had resulted in a more mature digital business, which consequently forces organisations to change their business models. Almost half of those surveyed for the report have already done that, or started doing it.

Rising consumer demands, better customer service, as well as the need to protect brand reputation, those are all considered as main drivers for this undergoing change. CIOs focus on improving the customer experience by making engagement easier and cheaper.

And with digital initiatives being among the top business priorities, Gartner concludes we can expect more spending next year. Most funds will go for business intelligence, business data and analytics, with cybersecurity and marketing following.

“EMEA CIOs are setting the example when it comes to harvesting the results of digital initiatives,” said Andy Rowsell-Jones, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner. “Success at evolving endeavours to scale is higher in EMEA than among their CIO counterparts in North America, Latin America and Asia/Pacific. In addition, to encourage the application of “digital” at scale within their organisation, 64 per cent of EMEA CIOs fostered better collaboration with the business, and 46 per cent reduced silos and internal complexity.”

Image Credit: Chombosan / Shutterstock