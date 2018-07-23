Facebook expands Workplace features

Workplace by Facebook, the social media’s take on office collaboration tools, has announced new features which aim to help everyone do their work better, faster and easier.

According to the company’s announcement, the features are based on customer feedback, noting that, “we heard the same feedback from our own customers. Organizations want to connect people at work so they can achieve more together. Now we’ve done something about it.”

The updates include faster search for people, better profile customisation and management, more profile personalisation, as well as anniversary tracking.

Workplace by Facebook now comes with a People Directory, which allows users to search for people by using a combination of profile field filters.

When it comes to customisation and management, Workplace system admins now have control over Workplace People Profiles. This will enable them to control the visibility of different fields, as well as who gets to edit which profile field.

Admins can also edit a user's profile directly from their profile page.

Profiles now also have a bunch of new personalisation features, which include support for multiple phone numbers and extensions, so anyone is “only a click and a call away”. Then, there’s the ‘Division and organisation” fields, so that people can see a person’s role in an organisation in greater detail. People can now add their biography, as well as all the different languages they speak.

And finally, there’s the ‘anniversaries and birthdays’ feature, which can be added to profiles. This one is optional.

Image Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock