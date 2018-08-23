Facebook testing new mesh Wi-Fi for developing countries

Facebook is expanding its team that works on bringing Wi-Fi to undeveloped countries. It’s also piloting new technologies to make this idea a reality. This was confirmed by the social media giant recently, in a blog post published by its Wireless Systems Engineer, Vish Ponnampalam.

According to the blog post, the team is bigger for engineers in the US, Europe and Israel. In Boston, the team is developing software that aims to simplify network management for operators.

The California team is developing a new routing framework optimised for large-scale Wi-Fi mesh networks. The crew in Israel, Ireland and Dubai are working on deploying Express Wi-Fi

“We're currently piloting this mesh technology with our Express Wi-Fi partner Habari Node in Tanzania,” he writes.

“Recently, our team travelled to Tanzania to learn more about how building construction and streetscapes effect network design. We also wanted to understand how communities in Tanzania are connecting to these networks.”

Facebook has been working hard on trying to bring the internet to places where it’s hard to get online. There are almost four billion people that are offline at the moment, and Facebook sees it as a huge opportunity to grow its market.

A few months ago, the company announced it is abandoning the Aquila project, which tried to use high-flying drones to deliver internet. Instead, it will partner with other companies that develop high-altitude aircraft to do that.

Image Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock