Filmora by Wondershare is a versatile video editing application designed as a one-size-fits-all solution for videographers of all stripes. It is so easy to use that it doesn’t even require a quick look at the user guide or any other resource to get started. At the same time, it can handle the most demanding applications, with over 100 video tracks and 100 audio tracks in a single project.

Meanwhile, Adobe Premiere Pro, the professional-grade video editor from the people who created Photoshop and Illustrator, is the go-to solution for power users who don’t mind a learning curve, but it boasts some of the most powerful features in the industry.

But which is the right one for you? In this Filmora vs Adobe Premiere Pro feature, we compare two of the best video editing software solutions in the industry to show you which one ranks the highest.

Filmora: proficient and capable video editing

Filmora offers versatile video editing for all levels of competency, and is easy-to-use as a result. Also able to handle demanding tasks, it can take on over 100 video tracks and audio tracks in one project, rivalling leading competitors.



Adobe Premiere Pro: professional, powerful editing

Adobe Premiere Pro offers professional-grade video editing via Creative Cloud, and offers the top solution for experienced video editors able to jump in without much training, as well as some of the strongest editing features and tools available.



Filmora vs Adobe Premiere Pro: Features

Adobe Premiere Pro is a professional-grade video editor from the people who created Photoshop and Illustrator (Image credit: Adobe)

Filmora’s user interface is available in dark or light gray variants and comes with four editing modes to switch between—Action Cam, Full Feature, Instant Cutter, and Easy Mode. The overall getup of the user interface is intuitive and well designed, but it’s not suited for touchscreen devices.

Adobe Premiere Pro uses an advanced interface divided into several panels, each with its own separate function. The color palette used by the interface is dark and minimalistic. The overall design is functionally powerful, but perhaps not as simple as Filmora’s.

Adobe Premiere Pro allows you to make the usual adjustments to your video in brightness, saturation, contrast, and highlights. It also lets you use its signature tool, the Lumetri Color Panel, to adjust the tint and coloring of your video clip.

Filmora’s Action Cam mode features the bulk of the fixes required in video editing, with options such as stabilization, noise reduction, and fisheye correction. There is also an array of special effects and filters to choose from, which is what we’re going to discuss next.

There are a few pre-designed special effects that you can choose from in Adobe Premiere Pro. Granted, they’re not much, but you can get more effects by buying third-party plugins or even create your own effects using the tools provided.

In contrast, Filmora by Wondershare offers many more Instagram-like special effects that you can apply to your video. These picture-in-picture effects can also be customized and adjusted to suit your visual preferences.

Apart from visual effects, you can also use transitions to change how one part of the video clip flows into another. Adobe Premiere Pro offers 38 transitions to choose from, whereas Filmora offers 100, but Premiere Pro is the only video editing tool with an option that lets you design your own transitions.

Filmora features a good number of text templates that you can use, each beautifully colored and animated to look professional. You can also use the Advanced Text Edit option to create your own text templates, which you can add your own colors and animations to.

With the inclusion of Adobe Typekit in Adobe Premiere Pro, the possibilities when it comes to adding text to your video are endless. There are even shadows and strokes that you can apply to your text, apart from color and animation.

With Adobe Premiere Pro, you can add background music and other audio to your video clip in real-time as it is playing. There is also a built-in Audio Mixer to make edits to your audio clips.

Filmora offers 22 pre-designed background songs to add to your video, and you can always add a different one from your computer if you like. The built-in Audio Mixer also lets you adjust panning and volume to your liking.

Filmora vs Adobe Premiere Pro: Performance

It is compulsory to have an external graphics card installed to use Adobe Premiere Pro (Image credit: Adobe)

Wondershare Filmora 9 requires a 2GHz processor and about 2GB of RAM (8GB for 4K editing). Adobe Premiere Pro, though, requires an external graphics card with at least 2GB VRAM (4GB for 4K editing), along with these basic requirements. Video editing software is best used on a 64-bit operating system.

Filmora boasts a decent rendering speed even on mid-end desktop models with built-in graphics processors like Intel HD 5000 or later, but an external graphics card is certainly helpful. GPU acceleration is disabled by default, but it can be turned on in the settings.

It is compulsory to have an external graphics card installed in order to use Adobe Premiere Pro. However, any mid-to-high range graphics card will do. Performance is very fast on Windows, but Mac users have reported occasional lags that can get in the way of working.

Generally speaking, Filmora has a lower system requirement and therefore offers more responsive performance than Adobe Premiere Pro.

Filmora vs Adobe Premiere Pro: Support

Filmora by Wondershare comes with an extensive knowledge base (Image credit: Wondershare)

Adobe Premiere Pro comes with the official support available to all Creative Cloud customers. There are a phone number and an online chatbox you can use. Its website also features an extensive knowledge base with answers to frequently asked questions and an online forum frequented by specialists from the company.

In much the same way, Filmora by Wondershare comes with an extensive knowledge base complete with an FAQ and a full-fledged beginner’s guide. There is an online chat support system, and you can get in touch with their team by calling the hotline number.

Filmora vs Adobe Premiere Pro: Pricing

Acquiring a copy of Premiere Pro requires a subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud. This can cost around $20.99 a month to $52.99 a month based on the number of apps included. Wondershare Filmora 9 costs much less at just $39.99 a year for Windows. You can also purchase the software outright for a one-time fee of $59.99.

Filmora vs Adobe Premiere Pro: Verdict

Premiere Pro is the first choice, but Filmora by Wondershare makes for a pretty good contender for a lower price (Image credit: Wondershare)

When compared simply on the basis of features and functionality, Adobe Premiere Pro comes out as the clear winner. However, Wondershare Filmora offers a significantly high, if not equally high, number of features for a much lower price tag.

If you are a professional movie maker working at a studio, Premiere Pro may be your first choice for video editing. However, Filmora makes for a very good contender for amateur and even professional users with its impressive design and a solid list of features.

Further reading on video editing

Take a look at our other comparisons of video editing platforms, including Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements and iMovie vs FCP X. We've also given guides to a series of processes, including how to learn video editing and how to edit videos for free. Finally, we've outlined five top things to consider when selecting a video editing PC, and when selecting video editing software.