Five reasons why business and IT Leaders should be looking at dynamic cybersecurity

While cybersecurity has consistently been ranked as a top investment priority for enterprises, one can argue that it has never been more critical for ensuring business success, than it is today. To give you an idea about the escalating scale of these threats, a recent report by HCL’s partner Cisco Systems revealed that in 2016, security incidents increased by 40 per cent, with a 125 per cent increase in the number of cyber-vulnerabilities detected. These numbers are staggering, and the juggernaut of cyber threats does not show any signs of slowing down – as evidenced by the recent Wannacry / Petya attack which almost brought the U.K.’s healthcare system to a halt. While the world collectively responded rather quickly and stopped the spread of the attack, it was not before it caused millions of dollars’ worth of loss to governments and businesses, besides emotional stress for many.

The question then is, what can enterprises (and governments) do to defend these attacks, minimise damage and, in a best-case scenario, proactively build defence mechanism to identify and contain such incidents from ever affecting them?

Many innovative technology companies from Silicon Valley to Cambridge to Bangalore are developing tools and technologies that leverage the very latest developments in A.I., Machine Learning and even Deep Learning, and promise new levels of prescience to enterprises.

We at HCL, partner with many of these security technology vendors and bring the value of this technology to our customers. While today, innovative and predictive technology is necessary for enterprises to ward off cyber threats, they are not sufficient. Dynamic Cybersecurity is enabled when these technologies are combined with the power of holistic cybersecurity architecture which has dynamism at its core. This means that cybersecurity operations transition from a static, predictable cadence to a constantly evolving and changing one. Implementing cybersecurity in an enterprise is no longer a “linear project” but a “lifecycle” that allows continual evolution and change to deal with changing threat and risk landscapes because becoming secure and staying secure are two different things. It means designing an open, integration-friendly and modern cybersecurity technology architecture that taps into cutting-edge innovation as it happens.

At HCL we are proud to have delivered Dynamic Cybersecurity solutions to more than 200+ global customers. Based on our experience, I am happy to share 5 reasons why you should be looking at Dynamic Cybersecurity too:

1. Dynamic Cybersecurity is based on a philosophy of constant governance. While it is intuitive to assume that security assessments are required at the “start”, the Dynamic Cybersecurity paradigm is built on a framework of governance and continual assessment. This allows security architects and SOC managers to stay on top of changing threat situations and cyber-crime trends and have a better chance to detect/identify and be prepared and minimise loss, if disaster strikes.

2. Best-of-breed technologies, not one-stop solutions. The threat landscape itself is so dynamic today that it is just not possible for one vendor to have all the answers and solutions. Dynamic Cybersecurity architectures are created by integrating best-of-breed solutions that address specific domains (such as Endpoint Security vs. Network Security vs. IAM), with solutions that are right for your business priorities and threat posture. It is a complex lattice of solutions, talking to each other and exchanging information to form a strong “net” of protection. Managing these complex multi-vendor landscape requires strong technology, product and partnership management – all of which are core functions of Dynamic Cybersecurity

3. Dynamic Cybersecurity makes prescience a reality. While 100 per cent accurate predictive protection is yet to be developed, advanced analytical systems and A.I. can help enterprises detect, very quickly, anomalies in network and application traffic patterns, user behaviours, unauthorised access, unexpected data modifications etc. This can help protection systems to “clamp down” on the source of the anomaly and hence prevent potential disasters. Similarly, Machine Learning is also used to prevent “false positives” which can cause business disruption.

4. Dynamic Security Operations are a fusion of human, process and machine. While every enterprise today has Security Operations Centres, the truly successful ones combine the power of human talent and process experience, with the transformative power of advanced analytics. Smart systems can help human security managers with insight and information to make intelligent and timely decisions, and run successful security operations.

5. Dynamic Cybersecurity enables an Adapting & Evolving Posture. Whether it is through constant governance or through technology management or the use of A.I. technology – the goal of Dynamic Cybersecurity is to “embed” the ability to adapt into the very fabric of an organisation. Much like a Chameleon. This means architecting applications to be secure and hack-proof from within or creating data storage systems which lock down at the first sign of threat and spin up new secure instances to ensure business performance is not affected. It is a philosophy of constant vigilance and constant evolution, and is the only viable answer against threats that never sleep.

Is your security “dynamic” enough? Is your business confident in the ability of its cybersecurity systems to offer protection against the global outbreak? Are your customers 100 per cent sure that their confidential and personal data is secure with you? Are you confident that you are aware of every harmful action that your employees and partners take that can put your business in jeopardy?

These are questions Business and IT leaders should be asking every day. And I surmise, that in many cases, the answer would lie in Dynamic Cybersecurity.

Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President - CyberSecurity Services at HCL Technologies

Image source: Shutterstock/deepadesigns