Flutter vs Kotlin: Which framework to choose for your next project?

Cross-platform app development is gaining increasing prominence, and there are no reasons to doubt the efficacy of cross-platform apps. Customary to its name, cross-platform apps are adept at working on various platforms.

There was a time when cross-platform development was regarded as a synonym for developing an application with Flutter or React Native. A majority of mobile application development services used to rely on these two frameworks to make their presence on both the iOS and Android platforms.

Gone are those days when cross-platform app development used to rely solely on React Native. After being around for some time, cross-platform development is now usually associated with Kotlin and Flutter.

So which framework should you choose for cross-platform app development? Let’s find out.

Overview of Flutter

Flutter is a free and open-source mobile user interface development framework developed by Google.

In simple words, by using Flutter, you will be able to create your own mobile application with a single array of code. With Flutter, you will be able to develop both iOS apps and Android apps with a single programming language and code base. Flutter leverages the following two components.

SDK or Software Development Kit

SDK refers to a set of tools that can be used for cross-platform app development. It comprises tools to compile code to native machine code.

Framework

The framework is a collection of functional user interface elements which can be customized to suit personal preferences.

Overview of Kotlin

To be precise, not all experienced developers are aware of the capabilities of Kotlin. Note that Kotlin is a statistically typed language that supports both procedural and object-oriented programming.

In usual cases, developers compare Kotlin with the Java language. However, Kotlin is much more advanced than Java and provides developers with a wide variety of functionalities.

Flutter vs Kotlin: comparison

In simple words, Flutter is faster than Kotlin. But Kotlin has much more to offer. It has concise syntax and code reusability features which also results in the more rapid development of apps. Both frameworks save development time to a great extent. However, the winner here is Flutter.

Let’s compare Kotlin and Flutter on the basis of several parameters.

Speed of Coding

When the context is the speed of coding, Kotlin lags behind Flutter. Kotlin code development takes about 15% to 20% more time than Java. On the contrary,

Flutter development is 30% to 50% faster because of the hot reload feature. Moreover, with Flutter, it is easy to modify your code and witness results in the real-time. So when the parameter is the speed of coding, Flutter has a certain advantage.

UI

Note that it is pretty vital that users perceive the cross-platform app as native. In other words, the cross-platform should reflect that it has been developed for the same platform. In most cases, a cross-platform app can slow down the UI elements. Selecting Flutter for app development will let you use various types of widgets.

Flutter Mobile App Development also reduces the development time by creating a custom solution quickly. On the contrary, Kotlin doesn’t require developers to follow specific instructions. In simple words, the process of building UI with Kotlin is not a straightforward process. Hence, the winner here is Flutter.

Performance

Like many other modern-day frameworks, Flutter is fast and stable. It provides performance with 60 frames per second. Note that Flutter is faster because of its ability to render content. In other words, with Flutter, you will be able to make the animations smoother and launch apps on older smartphones.

It is imperative to note here that better speed and performance. But when compared to Kotlin, Flutter lags behind in performance. The primary reason behind the Kotlin code is that it can be compiled in the same format. So Kotlin is the winner based on performance.

Documentation

To be precise, Flutter is open-source and absolutely free to use. That’s why it provides comprehensive documentation. Moreover, it provides users with a rich set of testing functions that is capable of unit testing the widget during the integration of the level.

Note that the user creates widget tests to examine the UI and operates them at the speed of unit testing. When compared to Flutter, Kotlin is pretty new. This is because the documentation of Kotlin still lags behind Flutter. In other words, Flutter is the winner here.

Popularity

Note that both Kotlin and Flutter are open-source and provide users with free tools. This is because developers are exhibiting interest in working with them both.

But if you consider the Google trends, you will see that the popularity of Kotlin has skyrocketed compared to Flutter. However, Flutter is also gaining increasing prominence. So here, both the frameworks are the same.

Simplicity to learn

When the context is about the simplicity of learning both frameworks, Kotlin is the winner. The primary reason behind its popularity is a simple framework in Java. Moreover, Google offers various types of Kotlin training courses.

But when we talk about Kotlin multiplatform and Flutter, then Flutter is the winner. This is because Flutter Multiplatform lacks resources, and developers are trying hard to master it. So the winner in this parameter is Kotlin.

Time to Market

Flutter’s hot reload function allows developers to program the various aspects of an app faster. Flutter comes equipped with a set of rich widgets and full customization features, which lets the developers to deliver a native-like user experience. This is also the primary reason behind the popularity of Flutter application development services.

Who wins between Flutter and Kotlin?

Both Google’s frameworks, Flutter and Kotlin, are pretty reliable and aim to decrease the overall development time. Flutter is more popular than Kotlin in various aspects. Moreover, both these frameworks offer native-like performances.

Undoubtedly, these two frameworks are giving intense competition to each other. If you are in a dilemma to choose the best framework for app development, contact MultiQoS. They have authorized developers who can help you select the right framework.

