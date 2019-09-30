Four reasons why cloud has transformed the C-suite

A successful organisation typically has a strong team behind it – one that’s dynamic, agile and able to compete in a technologically demanding world whilst embracing the unpredictability that comes with it.

Enterprises with savvy individuals in the boardroom can often benefit from their skillsets too, because their expertise can help drive towards greater goals, in order to disrupt the marketplace.

However, agile C-suite individuals aren’t embracing change on their own – they’re utilising the power that digital possesses to help push the boundaries and provide an innovative solution that’s never been seen before.

And that’s where cloud adoption proves to be a vital component towards success.

How? It comes down to effective migration – something which can provide a way to fuel a company’s growth, help to keep up with demand and transform an organisation’s proposition so that they’re modern-facing, technologically-driven and ground-breaking.

For the contemporary C-suite leaders able to change-up ‘how things have always been done’ they’re now possessing more technological knowledge than ever before. And typically, cloud has been their faithful friend throughout recent successes.

Why? Because effective adoption has enabled these individuals to help their enterprises streamline processes and utilise automation to speed up developments, in order to bring better products and services to the market more quickly.

In turn, that has transformed the way in which modern-day management structures now appear. Today they are likely to be flatter with greater, collaborative teams because it’s less about hierarchy and more about adaptability.

But as businesses continue to adopt the cloud, what additional benefits can it provide for C-suite individuals as they navigate a world of real-time demands and digital transformation?

1. Visibility

Leaders are typically seen as visionaries who should be able to spot trends and stay ahead of the curve. And, thanks to cloud-based options, many utilise the rich data it can extract, in order to roll out more intelligent processes that are commercially driven and bolster productivity.

Using data analytics, management teams are able to glean the most critical insight so that they can highlight both individual and business performance, as well as figure out what needs to be done to improve operations and customer service.

Harnessing the power to react positively and quickly through a raft of different data sets, cloud technology allows organisations to easily set their own KPIs, automate reports – and save time – as well as analyse and measure the metrics that matter. Additionally, that also means C-suite has all the information at its fingertips to make swift decisions.

On the flip side too, those using cloud technology can identify potential business-critical issues sooner, so they have a greater chance to eradicate the danger before it’s too late.

2. Agility

Business leaders have many parts to play in the successful roll-out of digital transformation that compliments organisational growth. Internally, they must empower and motivate employees with passion, vision and great communication, and position the business so it’s resilient during an unpredictable and ever-changing economic climate.

Marrying up agility and cloud can diversify structures, allowing leaders to spend more time on upskilling and developing colleagues. How? The once repetitive, manual tasks previously plaguing many enterprises – such as setting up time-intensive workflows and CRMs – can now be controlled by automated services.

Modern-day managers should now understand – and embrace – the fact that businesses can be transformed quickly to become more effective within their industries, and this is exactly how cloud adoption can help.

Of course, migration isn’t the only magical answer towards ensuring an organisation and its employees successfully disrupt the market, but it does allow companies to ‘dream big’ and be ambitious. It also levels the playing field for organisations of all – or similar – sizes.

Additionally, the option to build an agile workforce means leadership teams can reinvigorate operations and enrich the enterprise to become more on-demand and flexible – not to mention the reduction of infrastructure and operating costs, if the technology is utilised correctly.

3. Customer

Typically, a contemporary organisation with cloud capabilities enables stronger, more commercially driven outcomes for the business, and greater customer service.

It should always be a question the C-suite asks itself – and is able to answer too: ‘How can we use digitally savvy methods to remain competitive, provide excellence and stay ahead of the curve?’

Yes, it’s not an easy task, but it’s very important to understand the role which cloud plays throughout. For example, without adoption and analysis, a company’s website, its sales channels and the data this reveals about a customer’s online behaviours, may either be non-existent or take too much time to be done manually – meaning it may never happen.

Contemporary enterprises should be in a position to offer an engaging brand that helps people to believe they’re receiving a personalised experience because their previous purchases or buying habits are understood. After all, loyalty is of paramount importance when looking at growth, so can companies really afford to dismiss the cloud’s capabilities?

4. Education

Finally, continuous development is key towards remaining relevant, regardless of whether it’s a large or small firm, or what the professional level of the employee is.

However, this is exactly where savvy C-suite individuals can set themselves apart and lead by example, if they adopt a mindset of lifelong learning.

And that means that managers must not only motivate their teams to upskill but do the work themselves. Having a group in the boardroom able to see the bigger picture, forecast digital developments that will transform the marketplace and utilise every piece of knowledge to empower the entire organisation, can only be beneficial.

It’s true that knowledge is power – and that’s the beauty of the cloud. Why? Because in a consumer-led world where education is readily available, having a leadership team that’s geared towards being agile, adaptive, self-motivating and autonomous is a truly special thing.

And, it’s not just learning about technology either, training can also include building up soft skills – something which is becoming more sought after for modern-day, tech-savvy enterprises.

For example, it will be down to C-suite leaders to be able to communicate effectively across the board and display empathy, in order to enforce strategic management, positively handle customer enquiries and think years ahead of the competition.

Giving colleagues cloud-based learning options should not only develop crucial know-how for the individual but it can also make them feel valued and part of a contemporary workforce that’s future-proofed with relevant skills.

The game has changed for modern-day leaders – and it will continue to. What C-suite now has to do is not only possess the ability to implement digital practices tactically and source the latest technology, in order to deliver the very best customer experience, but also embrace being part of a flatter structure that embodies a willingness to evolve and collaborate as a whole.

Cloud provides organisations with the ambitions to reach their own ‘utopia’ and bring together a fully integrated service, providing streamlined operations, savvy, strategic decision-making, goal-reaching and business growth.

But let’s not forget the simple art of teamwork either – business is about the right people using technology as an enabler and embracing digital developments on the path to success.

David Bentley, CEO, Solutionize Global