How AI and ML are transforming digital marketing together

Artificial Intelligence or AI, is having a huge say in how digital marketing is being done these days. It is the latest go-to technology for every successful and aspiring digital marketing agency. Its addition to digital marketing seems to have opened up a new dimension with business owners delivering the customer experiences of a lifetime and buyers too revelling in it. Never before has marketing interaction been so fruitful, data been so easy to analyse and product promotion been so enjoyable. With consumers getting to see their virtual selves in front of them, the consumer-seller relationship is being redefined, all thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. Given below are the ways in which AI is transforming digital marketing.

What are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning?

AI is intelligence demonstrated by machines. AI empowers machines to act just like humans, in terms of thinking, responding and performing various tasks. Machines not only learn from various experiences but also adjust to inputs. The reason behind AI’s popularity is its ability to increase precision and accuracy leading to increased efficiency and help analyse data deeply for valuable insights. Two prime examples of AI are Voice Assistants and GPS Tracking Units. Voice Assistants are software agents capable of performing tasks based on questions and commands. Some are even so good that they interpret human speech and respond via synthesised voices. GPS Tracking Units are navigation devices either carried by an individual or a moving vehicle using Global Positioning System to track the device’s movements and determine its location.

On the other hand, ML is an application of AI empowering systems with the ability to learn automatically and keep improving from experience without the need to be programmed explicitly. It focuses on the development of computer programs capable of accessing data and using it for self-learning. To those who are not that familiar with this technology, Machine Learning is all about automating and improving the learning process of computers, based on their experiences without the need to program them. Computers are first fed wth good quality data. Later on, they are trained via machine learning models that run on different algorithms. Machine learning delivers faster and far accurate results in order to identify profitable opportunities and its usage with AI makes it even more effective to process huge chunks of information.

How AI and ML are changing the face of Digital Marketing?

The fact that AI is transforming digital marketing is backed with examples. Google’s RankBrain is an example. So is Voice Search. AI’s ability to facilitate effective data analysis and adapt to inputs puts it in a position to take over human role of identifying market trends and deliver a competitive edge to marketing campaigns. This is how the future of AI digital marketing is shaping up:

1. Businesses are able to understand their audiences better: AI helps analyse buying behaviour and decision making of target audiences.

2. Users experience has become better than ever: AI data helps provide to audiences what they actually need.

3. Marketing has become more effective than ever: AI ends all the guesswork. AI data-driven analysis helps formulate more effective marketing strategies.

4. Enhances Productivity: AI algorithms help automate a lot of repetitive tasks which helps increase productivity and saves both time as well as money.

5. Higher Return on Investment: Businesses have been able to create content that performs better thanks to superior decision making made possible by Artificial Intelligence. This is how it happens. The cognitive reasoning abilities of AI systems give them a human-like ability to understand, correlate, reason and solve problems. These abilities enable them to deliver actionable information faster, thus reducing risk and identifying new opportunity. Thus businesses using AI generate high ROI.

How to implement AI and ML in Digital Marketing?

Given below are a few ways through which AI technology can be used to turn customer needs, wants and preferences into fruitful and memorable customer experiences. In other words, these happen to be the future of AI digital marketing.

Chatbots: Chatbots epitomise the use of AI technology. They act as ideal virtual assistants to consumers. There are many AI chatbot programs to choose from to engage customers. Also, chatbots can be added to websites, emails, apps and text messages as well. Chatbot programs help answer most of the queries customers come with. Moreover, the conversations become more human-like to improve the experience. Chatbots save precious time and money, help increase customer base, cut down on errors, make interactions with customers humorous and account for greater customer satisfaction. The wide use of chatbots shows that AI is transforming digital marketing.

AI-Powered Website Builders: Thanks to AI, one does not have to labour anymore for website design. The Grid, an AI-powered website design platform ensures that a website can be designed based on user data and how they happen to interact with the content on it. The colour and content blocks of the website are taken care of by Molly, the AI designer. The only thing that the business promoter is left with to take care of on the website is the content on it. Firedrop, an AI-powered website design platform, offers to business owners its designer Sacha that helps build landing pages. Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI), a similar design platform, picks up information about a business from the internet and divides in into design pages and sections.

Personalised Product Recommendations: Retail and Ecommerce businesses are using AI technology to track customer preferences, habits and buying behaviour. This information enables them to further suggest products and services their customers are most likely interested in. More knowledge about customer buying habits helps devise effective strategies. To cite an example, Amazon has its own AI-powered recommendation algorithms that consider the buying history of their users, items in the cart, the ones they have liked and what other users have viewed and bought.

Superior Shopping Experiences: TopShop is a leading British multinational clothing retailer. They use a technology to create virtual fitting rooms. Customers wanting to check how a dress looks on them have to simply stand in front of a camera and a screen and get to see their virtual selves. This weeds out the need to step into a fitting room. IKEA< Sweden’s leading furniture company, is set to take AI digital marketing to a different level. They are all set to launch an AR-powered app to help customers visualise IKEA products in their own homes. These are a couple of examples how AI is helping deliver superior shopping experiences.

Shaunvir Singh Mahil, Director, Virtual Employee Private Limited