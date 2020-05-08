How AI is redefining cloud technology and delivering business efficiency

Over the years, cloud computing has become an essential tool for modern businesses, with the majority of companies now using the software in 2020. With the increasing need to deliver remote working for a global workforce most businesses are experiencing the benefit it can bring. However, this doesn’t come as a surprise when the platform is enhancing stability and security, whilst allowing staff to work more flexibly with reduced costs. Although, as with all technologies, there is opportunity to innovate further. Similar to the cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has worked its way into our everyday lives. For example, when we speak into our Amazon Alexa or Siri, we are communicating with AI. When we unintentionally come across a relevant online ad, this has been delivered using AI. And in terms of the customer experience, AI and the cloud are both significantly contributing to this. So, with these commonalities, there is major potential to unlock in the ways AI and cloud can benefit each other to maximise the customer experience and deliver business efficiency.

To work successfully, AI must rely on data to mimic its human-like role. Especially when performing the role of customer services through chatbots and helplines, which is becoming a predominant way companies are leveraging AI. Although, this can be difficult to gather when it is spread out across many different applications and resources. Without stable infrastructure, this means communication may be delayed or inaccurate, leading to more time being spent by human staff to fix this. However, with a cloud platform introduced, data can be accessed quickly and efficiently so AI solutions and robots can deliver a more human-like and productive experience. Giving employees and employers alike more time to focus on other areas of the business, which requires more attention.

Stremaline large datasets

Additionally, AI methodology holds the capacity to manage and streamline larger amounts of data than traditional databases, making it easier for institutions to manage. Looking into the future, the incorporation of AI and cloud computing has the ability to suggest how to retain and expand the customer database. With this potential to suggest improvements for enterprise efficiency, it will further optimise the cloud performance. As it stands, cloud computing with the support of AI is contributing to the efficiency of managing teams and work flow. For example, using cloud technology along with AI, businesses will be able to book meetings more efficiently by having access to each end users calendar in the cloud. This will significantly reduce time as there will no longer be the hassle of exchanging emails to organise meetings, contributing to a higher level of workplace efficiency.

When it comes to the cloud and AI, there are many misconceptions around the uncertainty of job security and replacement. And due to its proven efficiency, we can certainly expect all industries to leverage the benefits it can bring. Although, due to the high level of its performance, which can usually outperform human staff, there is a lingering sense of fear that AI and cloud will eventually take over existing jobs in the near future. However, AI and cloud will, in fact, create and facilitate jobs, rather than replace existing ones. The performance of AI and cloud must be managed by human staff. For example, AI has the capability to increase speed, accuracy and data management, but it lacks the sense of human emotion and judgment, which is critical in any industry or sector that involves human interaction.

Additionally, as AI and cloud increase workplace productivity, this will help expand businesses, further leading to an increase in recruitment opportunities. We also need to consider the facilitation and maintenance of AI and cloud. Like any new technology or software, experts are needed to ensure companies are making the most out of their new system and can advise on any issues that may occur. And this will be no different for AI and cloud, as AI developers and engineers will be in high demand to install, maintain and further innovate systems.

Improving further with AI

Whatsmore, with the current climate around Covid-19, another area AI and cloud technology is being utilised is through fever screening; whereby thermal cameras are used to measure body temperature to detect infectious diseases. Whilst this technology has been used in the past in airports around the world, many businesses are also implementing this technology to enable screening of employees during shift changes to better protect staff. AI technology is used to analyse masses of data whilst the cloud enables multiple people to have access to the solution with ease.

Over the past decade we have become reliant on cloud computing, using it as the core solution to achieving digital transformation. However, now is the opportunity to further improve this through the innovation of AI. In its current state, AI is being used as a frequent buzzword in the technology sector, but many enterprises are still in the dark about the software. However, integrating AI and cloud computing together will ease the implementation of the process, allowing enterprises to see the benefits of each solution at its highest performance. Additionally, AI is having a major role in streamlining business productivity by helping manage and update internal and external data. It is also uncovering a new potential in customer services, through chatbots and instant messaging. With this in place, customers will experience a faster experience, whilst flagging any issues or problems to business immediately, which will further benefit customers and employees for years to come.

Dominik Birgelen, CEO and co-founder, oneclick AG