How automation liberates the modern workforce

The entire landscape of modern-day work is changing as we know it. Not only have we seen workforces going remote as a result of the pandemic, we have also witnessed the technologies that underpin our day-to-day work evolve on a dramatic scale.

One certain type of technology that has been integrated seamlessly into the workplace is automation. Nowadays, it’s hard to come across a business that doesn’t use some kind of automation technology, whether it be an automated HR system or automated spray systems.

Many people believe that automation is something to be afraid of, or in other words, a new kind of next-generation phenomenon that will ‘steal our jobs’. However, according to experts, the advantages of automation heavily outweigh the disadvantages. So, let’s dive into this subject matter and take an in-depth look at the pros of automation and how it’s liberating the modern workforce.

Maximizes productivity of the workforce

There is no denying that a major advantage of automation technologies is that they have the power to boost productivity levels in a workplace, as well as heavily minimizing the risk of error. When a business has a system that effectively takes care of all of its mundane, repetitive activities, this allows employees to think more creatively and simply perform their job in a better way.

Pavel Stepanov is CEO of Virtudesk, which is a company that has been using automation to refocus during the pandemic. In speaking about how automation has helped his business, he said: “We currently use technologies such as Infusionsoft, Sprout Social, Podium, and more. However, we are growing rapidly in 2021, so we are onboarding a more robust automation system in order to increase the efficiency of our workforce, and help them spend more time on revenue-generating activities.”

Allows businesses to expand or restructure

Throughout the past year, companies have had to think of new ways to survive during unprecedented times. In regards to automation, such technologies have been extremely helpful when it comes to businesses restructuring their day-to-day operations. As we move closer out of this pandemic, experts are highlighting the need for businesses to integrate automation technologies into their long-term business plans.

Mr Stepanov said: “We will see in a post-pandemic world that businesses will have to use automation technology if they want to scale and grow. If they don’t, further growth will be impeded as owners scratch their heads as to why their company can never reach greater milestones."

Enables businesses to identify their waste materials

Depending on your budget, you can invest in automation systems that will enable you to identify under-used (or unused) resources. This will allow you to repurpose the materials that you just don’t need anymore. As well as this, a BPA (business process automation) system will highlight the visibility of your already existing business assets. This enables businesses to make better decisions down the line, as you have an idea of the things you have (or will need) to grow your company.

Eliminates the use of paper

Another huge advantage of digital automated systems is that they give us a reason to ditch those files and paper documents. Due to everything being digitized, this allows businesses to keep a track record of company assets - all of which can be easily accessed by the click of a button. What’s more, eliminating the use of paper also massively helps the environment!

Better customer service

There is also no denying that automation technologies enable businesses to perform better customer service. With BPA software, products can be made available to customers in an efficient and timely fashion. As well as this, there is no compromise on the quality of the products because the software will perform the same job every time.

Another example of innovation in business automation is the rising use of chatbots. This type of technology increases the reputability of a company and amplifies the consumer experience, as we see AI resolving customer cases quickly.

Beneficial for compliance

Nowadays, businesses can get heavily penalized for not staying compliant with industry regulations. BPA software will ensure that businesses remain compliant at all times. How it works is that every time an automated process is run, this records the task performers’ name and the relevant details associated with the said task. When it comes to having a track record of data to prove compliance, these logs are highly useful.

Reduces operational costs

Finally, one may think that investing in automation systems would be very costly for businesses. However, in the long run, they help to reduce operational costs. This is because companies have the option to increase their in-house operations without having to expand their actual workforce. Likewise, businesses won’t have to cut payroll costs either.

In addressing this, Mr Stepanov added: "Not only can automation dramatically cut down on costs, but it can also allow the organization’s people to focus on revenue-generating activities such as spending time with leads or customers, expanding into new markets, exploring new channels, and more. This will reduce employees’ time spent on repetitive tasks that are essential, but don’t contribute to growth.”

Summary

In conclusion, it seems that automation technologies very much enable the workforce to feel liberated and it also looks like they are here to stay. However, not only will they simply continue to exist, but it looks like they will also serve a beneficial purpose for the workforce of tomorrow.

In speaking about how the world will continue to use automation technologies after the pandemic, Mr Stepanov said:

"Automation technology can strengthen businesses in a post-pandemic world. What 2020 has shown us is that we are relying heavily on technology. At the start of the pandemic, businesses were forced to transition not only their entire workforce online, but consumers more broadly embraced the online business world,"

“Because the volume of activity has gone dramatically up, automation technology is more important than ever to keep up with consumer activity, and run businesses efficiently.”

Jason Douglas, Director, Junair Spraybooths