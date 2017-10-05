How Blockchain and digital ID puts user back in control

Given the size and frequency of data breaches and news headlines in the last several years, identity is becoming a main topic of discussion. We will discuss ‘identity’ in the context of personal identity online or “who I really am” and the attributes and characteristics that are important to us.

“Who I really am” depends on the website that I am visiting whether it is a place of business, bank or government agency. Digital identity is a collection of data points that can include, username, password, purchase history, date of birth, social security number, online activities, electronic transactions and medical history. We have many identities, according to William Mougayar in his November 2016 Blog. While using an individual’s personal information to access their accounts is the norm in the physical world using conventional identity systems, this is not true for the digital world.

We as consumers are programmed to believe that 5 layers of questions by the customer service representative on the other end of the phone, are designed to protect your personal information both in the physical and digital world. But recent hack cases, with Cyber-attacks on The Healthcare sector (NHS across England, etc.), Prominent department chains (Home Depot, Target, etc.), Governmental institutions (The IRS, The Federal Reserve, DHS, SEC, etc.) or even some of our favorite online sites (eBay, Yahoo, Google, etc.), your information was compromised no matter what level of authentication the systems had in place. Such data breaches will continue to happen as long as these antiquated verification processes are being used. We are made to feel comfortable that our information is secured behind a myriad of security features. These trusted organisations (banks, government agencies, etc.) have failed as custodians of our Identity!

Before we propose our solution, let us begin by asking ourselves, do we even OWN our personal Identities? We think we own our Social Security Number, Driver’s License, email addresses or even our phone numbers. This may not be news to us all, but we DO NOT actually own our identities. In many cases, we do not even have control over any information linked to our identity. Our personal data and information are stored in places that are owned and operated by other third parties. Does it work? Perhaps not! Despite all these processes in place, and including the fact that banks have added an additional layer of authentication in the form of PINs and Safecodes, you are still vulnerable to your information being hacked.

How can we even propose a solution when we don’t even own our identity?

Building an identity

Our proposal is a new way of thinking about digital identity. To be truly back in control, we must first own our identity and only then can we decide on the type of information to share and which technology to use. Our application is the creation of the digital id and uses blockchain as the underlying technology that enables all future applications and services. Mougayar succinctly explains that “blockchain-based identity holds a promise, which is to allow us to consume a number of services in a trusted manner, without the need to assert our physical presence, …”

Our solution is simple to use – you don’t need to reuse passwords, you don’t have to repeatedly give out your social security number and all your data is stored where no one can read it– including us. Users can upload any information to the blockchain knowing that the information is cryptographically secure, unalterable, and irrefutable. Think of our blockchain as your personal ‘witness’ in the digital world.

Secure Identity Ledger Corporation (SILC SM) introduces our blockchain or distributed ledger technology, offering a transformative consumer-based application for you, the user, to get a unique digital identity to transition into the Blockchain Age SM This ‘One Digital ID SM’ belongs to you and to no one else. You control how your personal information is used and distributed and as a result, you can start to build trust within the global digital community, as now, all transactions are recorded on the blockchain.

SILC operates an independent blockchain platform that allows you to build an identity that is not entirely subject to the challenges we discussed above. For starters, with SILC, you will OWN your Digital Identity! Simply stated, our solution is designed to allow you to gain absolute ownership and control over your personal data, create and maintain anonymity and have the AUTHORITY to then choose how, when, where and with whom you share that information. By creating a SILC ‘One digital ID’, you will be the sole CUSTODIAN of your personal data and can safely interact and conduct data transactions with other users.

By adopting a SILC ‘One Digital ID’, you effectively can select what information you want to release to a third party based on the context of that exchange. For example, when applying for a new job, a prospective applicant can select to release only those credentials (his education level, previous work history, work study projects, etc.) that are relevant to his application process. The employer does not need to know the details of the applicant’s political affiliation or other non-requested personal details that may negatively influence the employer’s hiring decision based on biases. Once again, the applicant can control what elements of his ‘Virtual Imprint’ he releases. With the SILC ‘One digital ID’, you can store all various elements of your identity in blocks and can pick and choose what information gets released. By regaining control over your personal information, the power dynamic radically shifts back into your hands!

Danny H. Lee, Secure Identity Ledger Corporation

Image Credit: Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock