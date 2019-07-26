How can work management tools help your journey to digital transformation?

Digital transformation is impacting organisations across every sector. According to a World Economic Forum report, it has the potential to create as much as £78. 521 trillion in combined value for both industry and society by 2025.

However, the issue remains that digital transformation is a massive undertaking for a business of any size, and therefore requires the appropriate organisational infrastructure and technological tools to ensure that it’s as smooth a transition as possible. A recent Econocom study found that one in five businesses in the UK have not managed to deliver digital transformation projects. This figure suggests a lack of understanding in the undertaking of these projects, in particular the timescale and support needed along the way.

With varied company structures and sizes, a digital transformation project presents an obvious communication challenge. Notably the Randstad study found that 95 per cent of 3,000 surveyed organisations felt a new type of leadership is required to adequately address changes in organisational structures and operating models due to digital transformation. To combat these communication issues, technological tools are vital in helping to improve collaboration and the sharing of information across the business.

Despite the existence of helpful communication tools, productivity has only modestly increased and one of the causes of this is related to how these tools, and others, are integrated into internal structures. The integration process for new technologies is laborious, with multiple silos causing confusion between various teams. This is a major challenge that companies undergoing big digital transformation projects face. So how can companies leverage work management tools to ensure their digital transformation journey is smooth, swift and stress free?

Keep work in one place

We see so many companies that are still using emails and spreadsheets as the foundation for their planning and everyday work activity. There’s an incredible opportunity for companies to invest in innovative technologies, like Asana, which act as a single source of truth for the work happening in an organisation.

Currently, the workplace often operates within silos, due to businesses failing to share important information across teams and departments, leading to misaligned priorities and dissatisfied employees. Research Asana conducted last year in the UK confirms this, with more than half (51 per cent) of UK workers believing their productivity levels would increase if they could eliminate pointless update meetings.

During the digital transformation process, there is a heightened need to eliminate disconnected communication and information silos. Companies in even the most traditional and entrenched sectors are using work management tools to help solve this universal problem and better connect teams.

How Manchester City council discovered work management

Manchester City Council is the local government authority for Manchester’s population of half a million people. The council recently embarked on its journey towards digital transformation, particularly within the marketing, communications, and design teams. As a government associated organisation, it was steeped in decades of red tape and process, making the transition to the future of work challenging. However, with stronger calls from the government for organisations to embrace a paperless work environment, the time had come for them to evolve their working processes.

In their quest for greater productivity, Manchester City Council’s in-house agency, MFour, who are part of a wider Communication team that manage their entire marketing, branding and communications objectives made use of Asana. The tool was used to help organise and manage their work, from small projects to special initiatives, transitioning them away from the various paper-form tasks known as ‘job bags’ to a paperless solution, creating a streamlined workflow by maximising productivity and information capture. Asana also helped them to break down silos, giving teams the insight into each individual’s activity and how their work connects to the overarching collective goal.

Focus on the end goal

According to McKinsey, the average worker wastes 61 per cent of their time coordinating their work in meetings, emails and chat rather than doing their actual work. This “work about work” phenomenon is a universal challenge. The issue is that teams lack clarity, and this is an area where technology can make a huge impact on the lives of employees.

Work management software, like Asana, ensures that everyone knows the company goals they’re working towards, what needs to be done to achieve them and how work is tracking against them, keeping your digital transformation projects on track. The ability to provide clarity on how each person’s individual work contributes to the overarching company objectives is integral to empowering individuals and teams to focus on the work that has the greatest impact to both themselves and their organisation.

The evidence is clear, digital transformation has the potential to disrupt every business across every industry. The notion of digital transformation was first seen as a choice; however, in this rapidly shifting business landscape, a greater number of businesses are turning digital. This is making it imperative for businesses to invest in the right digital solutions to ensure they survive and thrive.. Digital transformation is here to stay, the question is, are you really ready?

Robbie O'Connor, EMEA Head of Sales, Asana