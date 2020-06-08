How easy is it to sync Quickbooks to another computer?

Most of the Quickbooks users want to sync their QuickBooks to another computer. The reason for synchronising QuickBooks files to different computers is its increased level of business productivity. Users can work in a more flexible space and access their data on multiple networks.

Also, the employees can work collaboratively on an accounting report if they choose to sync QuickBooks between two computers.

But the problem lies in not all of them knowing how to sync QuickBooks files to multiple computers, which downturns their work efficiency. So, to make sure that you are progressing in your work righteously, here is the complete write-up staring the requirement for syncing QuickBooks to a different computer.

Basically, the synchronisation of QuickBooks can be done in two ways. Read them below:

The first way to sync the files is to check if both the computers have the correct installation options. If not, check for the correct installation options and then connect both the computers on the same network. You can also do it the other way. In this, you have to first uninstall the QuickBooks application on both the computers and then reinstall them following the proper installation options.

Note: Your primary desktop will keep the files stored safely and will allow you to sync them to the secondary computer.

Now that you know the benefits of syncing QuickBooks files, let us have a look at the steps involved in the process.

Steps to synchronise Quickbooks files between two computers

Step 1: Install and download data transfer utility.

In the very first step, you need to install and transfer the data transfer utility provided by Intuit. The data transfer utility should be installed and downloaded in the primary computer which will host the company file.

Step 2: Paste the company file.

Now, paste the company file from the secondary computer to the primary computer. This step will make sure that the company files are available on both computers.

Step 3: Open the company file from the secondary computer.

After you have pasted the company file into the primary computer, open the company file on the primary computer. Then select the file and open the company file on the secondary computer by clicking the ‘Open company’ option.

Step 4: Select ‘ Open source company’.

You now have to choose the Open source company option in the data transfer utility. Then select ‘ Export data from the source company’.

Step 5: Allowing access to your personal data.

You now have to select ‘Yes and permit access if QB is not running’ and then the option for accessing personal data. Click ‘Continue’, then ‘Yes’ and finally ‘Done’. The QuickBooks application will now access your personal data.

Step 6: Search for ‘Close.’

After you have allowed the app to access your personal data, search for ‘Close’ in the ‘currently connected to field’ option.

Step 7: Select ‘close company’.

Now go the ‘File menu’, check and then select the ‘close company’.

Step 8: Choose ‘Restore company’ or ‘Open’.

Now choose ‘File’ and select ‘Restore Company.’ Then select ‘open a company in QB’ in QuickBooks.

Step 9: Choose an open destination company of disk transfer utility.

From the ‘Import data into destination company’, choose the Open destination company of disk transfer utility.

Step 10: Permit access to the personal data even when QB is not running.

Now you have to select ‘Yes, always permit access even if QuickBooks is not running’ to make sure that your computer is accessing all your personal data. Click ‘Continue’ to keep running the process and then click Yes and ‘Done’.

Step 11: Close the tab and also close the company in QB.

Close the tab that is currently connected to the field in the data transfer utility and press Ok. After that, you have to go to the File menu and then select ‘close company in QB’.

Step 12: Select the type of data you need to import.

In this step, you have to select the data type by clicking ‘type of data’ and also choose ‘change’ to change the data type. After that, you need to search for the option to have the required best information that you want to import to your destination file.

Step 13: Import data into the destination file.

The final step is to visit the ‘import data into destination’ and choose ‘import data’ in the transfer utility option. This synchronises the files between the primary and secondary computers.

Note: You can delete the secondary source file from the primary system once you have imported all the data.

Steps to sync your QuickBooks file to another computer

This syncing process can be achieved by using the Database server setup. Here are the detailed steps.

First of all, copy the QB installer file on both the computers. Select the ‘Use QB on this computer’. In the primary computer, select the ‘Store company file for Network Sharing’. Now enter your product number and license and click ‘Install’. Select:

File< Utilities< Host Multi-User Access. The next step is to scan the primary computer for the QuickBooks company file. For this, go to ‘Scan Folders’, select Add Folder and then click ‘Scan’. Close the folder when you finally find the company file. Now set a username and password by clicking ‘Set up users and passwords’. Choose options for changing as well as deleting transaction permissions. Press ‘ Next’ and ‘Finish’. Go to the secondary computer and search for the option ‘File’. Now click ‘Open or Restore Company’ in QuickBooks. Browse the correct network location of the primary company file in the secondary computer.

Select the file and then log in with the same username and password that was created on the primary computer. This syncs the QB files between both the computers.

Following the above steps, you will surely be able to succeed in the process of syncing QuickBooks to another computer. Just the right steps and your work will be done efficiently.

Elena Smith, writer, Sagenext