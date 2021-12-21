How full-stack observability can improve digital business performance

Technology is in a state of flux, and every day, IT engineers and software developers are working tirelessly to keep pace. Staying ahead of the ever-changing digital landscape is a challenge that is at the front of all businesses’ minds.

One by-product of digital transformation is that, in addition to driving business change, it also expands consumer access to information. Anything that consumers want to know is right at their fingertips, and that limitless access creates heightened expectations for businesses. In an increasingly connected world, everything — not just information — is becoming better, faster and most cost-effective.

The bar has been set high and those expectations are here to stay. Business trends toward greater speed, information and automation have sparked significant innovations, and this digital transformation has only been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. These changes have caused people to rethink everything from customer experience to operations and data intelligence. More importantly, innovation has changed the core of how organizations operate.

Unfortunately, many companies have struggled to keep up with the rapid pace of digital transformation. It's now more important than ever for businesses to make thoughtful choices about their technology and innovation strategies.

There’s a common misconception, however, that to stay ahead, you need to constantly invest in new technologies. While this is true to an extent, the fact is that many businesses aren’t utilizing their existing tech stack to its full potential. One way that businesses can adapt their IT infrastructure is through full-stack observability (FSO).

Presenting a holistic overview of business performance

So what is FSO, and how can it benefit businesses? Essentially, FSO is the ability to monitor processes across an organization’s full tech stack, from apps to storage to networks, giving teams a holistic overview of their business performance.

Having visibility into the technology used across the full-stack provides teams with in-depth insights into their organization’s system health, behavior and performance. Using an FSO platform means that teams can easily synthesize metrics, events and logs to help their business perform at its best. IT teams can even monitor the performance of select applications and adapt them to meet desired business goals.

Setting teams up for success

In most businesses, several teams need to work together to achieve an end goal. While the concept is simple, streamlining collaboration across different units is often easier said than done. Different teams require different tools, and they often have varying access levels to cloud systems. These different requirements can drive each of your teams to work in a silo, causing them to lose sight of the bigger picture.

This is where FSO comes in. By making a business’ entire IT infrastructure visible to all relevant teams, organizations can create a single, unified framework, ensuring they’re working towards one common goal. Improving collaboration and streamlining processes enables teams to move towards the end goal, making it much easier for employees to work alongside their co-workers to get the job done.

Once teams start working towards the bigger picture that full-stack observability can provide, there will no longer be blind spots across systems. All applications and respective logs and metrics can be distilled down to a singular presence, and teams will gain a better understanding of the organization’s connectivity, performance and dependencies, even if these usually sit outside of their team’s control. This comprehensive unified view enables businesses to make quick, informed and intelligent decisions, which result in optimized digital performance.

Identifying IT issues

When businesses are built on an expansive, complex IT infrastructure, it’s inevitable that there will be bugs. What’s key is identifying which bugs are the most harmful so that they can be addressed as a top priority, and which can be worked out at a later date with minimal harm to the business. When IT teams are working as a number of smaller, disconnected teams, it can be difficult to identify which bugs are major, and which are minor. To complicate things further, if teams are operating in silo, it’s often unclear which issues are affecting specific metrics. Without broader visibility, monitoring digital presence causes teams to treat problems reactively, which can be costly when it comes to IT and data systems. Instead, teams should be focusing on proactive management of IT issues.

FSO frameworks allow IT teams to view app, network and infrastructure performance in relation to business goals, so it’s easy to identify and prioritize which bugs need fixing first, and which can wait. When using an FSO framework, teams can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities to take a smarter, more proactive approach to fixing problems before they arise, so they can be tracked, diagnosed and fixed on the front end before end-users are affected.

Optimizing cost and performance

Storage, network and data requirements are amongst the biggest expenses to an organization’s IT department. FSO platforms allow businesses to accurately predict the needs of their app ecosystem, so that teams can determine how much storage, data and resource applications need and when.

FSO tools even allow organizations to model and stress test potential scenarios, if there is a seasonal peak to work around, for example, so that they can make decisions on how best to allocate resource. Ultimately, being able to plan for all eventualities using FSO tools helps businesses to minimize infrastructure costs, and therefore maximize profitability.

Cutting edge security

As businesses grow, so will their technology stack. In order to evolve, organizations need to integrate new software and applications into their existing stack. The bigger the stack, however, the bigger the attack surface, and the greater the security risk to their systems. Instead of working reactively, IT teams should aim to proactively identify and limit vulnerabilities before a breach occurs. Having an FSO solution in place allows organizations to bring app operations and security operations teams together on one platform, so they can address security issues as soon as they’re identified.

From security to cost optimization and profitability, empowering businesses to manage their entire digital presence in one place will enable them to work smarter and focus on delivering value to their end-users. This overarching, holistic view offers clarity over any potential issues, so they can be nipped in the bud before they develop, allowing businesses to focus on reaching their full potential.

Adam Young, Sales Engineering Manager, EMEA, LogicMonitor