How Honor's AI tools will make mobile working better than ever

Mobile working has become an increasingly popular trend for many industries in recent years, as employees embrace the portability and flexibility offered by smart devices that allow them to work on the go.

Smartphones are an integral part of this change, but for many users, mobile devices are still somewhat lacking when it comes to being truly ‘smart’. Honor is looking to change all this, with the company’s new View10 flagship device bringing some of the most advanced mobile artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to the market today.

Offering tools such as facial recognition in selfies, or real-time translation apps, may initially look appealing to only a consumer audience, but the device also sports some incredibly useful AI tools for business users as well, providing them with tools that can greatly improve efficiency on the move.

The View10’s AI systems are powered by an NPU, or neural-network processing unit, contained within the Kirin 970 chipset that drives the heart of the device. Similar to how a GPU monitors graphical inputs, and a CPU handles computing processes in a laptop or other smart device, the NPU works in tandem with the software installed on the View10 to power advanced machine learning algorithms that can transform how you interact with your phone.

The NPU and the EMUI 8.0 systems can then monitor how a user behaves when they interact with their device, and can then adapt performance and behaviour accordingly.

For example, the device can detect what time of the day it is being put under major strain, such as travelling to meetings or during rush hour, adapt its processes to provide extra computing power at these times, and ensure performance never drops when you need it most. These tools run constantly in the background, learning from your usage habits and continually seeking to improve the efficiency and power of your device - even after months of use, meaning it gets smarter the more you use it.

Although the cameras of the View10 utilise AI tools to offer more detailed images than ever before, the technology can also provide a significant security boost for business users. The front-facing camera of the device is equipped with advanced facial recognition, allowing users to unlock their device without the need to enter a PIN or passcode. With a quick scan able to authenticate the user, potential security risks that could be raised with unauthorised access are minimised.

For international travellers, the View10’s AI tools are also looking to make it easier for you to make your way around foreign locations and understand the world around you. The company has partnered with Microsoft to develop a translation tool that can decode text and even speech in real-time, meaning you should never get stranded when trying to find your hotel or the airport, or order the local specialities.

AI has become somewhat of a buzzword in recent months, especially as the technology becomes a familiar presence in many areas of our lives. But for business users, the advantages offered by the AI tools within the Honor View10 provide a significant boost, not just to personal lives, but to the workplace too.

TProPortal's AI Week is brought to you in association with Honor.