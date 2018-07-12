How is m-ticketing revolutionising the transport industry?

There is no denying that in today's all-digital climate, the notion of a paper ticket is fast-becoming an increasingly antiquated concept. We are all more reliant on mobile technology than ever before; in turn, forcing transport operators to adapt and harness the vast amounts of captured data available to stay relevant in this new age for transportation. But how are passengers and business alike, staying ahead of the curve?

Today's passenger is well aware of the multitude of benefits from using mobile apps to purchase tickets. Whether it’s for dependable transaction security, convenience or time-saving measures, the mobile ticket is now widely recognised in the transport space as the unsurpassed payment method of choice. The use of m-tickets has grown so exponentially in fact, that new research has forecast mobile tickets are expected to account for more than one in two transactions on digital platforms by 2019.

But the benefits of this technology is not solely limited to the customer alone; businesses and operators who embrace these new tools are also seeing huge improvements in multiple areas; from an uptick in positive customer feedback to faster and safer payments and increased operational efficiency, which all culminate in augmented profit.

With the vast array of choice in technologies available at the disposal of today's passenger, transport operators must ensure that they stay relevant, personalised and, above all else, stay well clear of the 'one size fits all' approach when reaching out to their customers. Whilst this used to seem like a daunting feat, through the correct utilisation of the plethora of data generated through mobile ticketing, these more bespoke and tailored marketing strategies are now far simpler to execute.

Previously relying on indistinct, blanket email campaigns or even through face-to-face kiosks interactions, operators now have a direct channel that not only allows them to instantaneously communicate with their customers in a tailored fashion, but also enables them to garner valuable intelligence into their own customer base. These invaluable data patterns allow businesses to plan future marketing strategies in new innovative ways, giving invaluable insight that can be used constructively to monitor travel habits, adjust offers or rewards and allow operators to align themselves accordingly to their patrons. In turn, this allows operators to shift from mere ticket providers, evolving into functional travel hubs from the perspective of the consumer.

Once a positive relationship is established through personalised connectivity, businesses can then begin to sustain this through incentives, reward schemes and giveaways, and are able to harness the way people travel to a mutual advantage.

For instance, the data from a single consumer who travels through a particular train station on a daily basis to work gives the business the ability to supportively capitalise on this travel habit by offering an incentive, such as a free coffee, discounted snack, or even a voucher code for a station retailer in exchange for perhaps catching a less congested train ten minutes later than they usually would.

If a business multiplies this process by the hundreds of commuters passing through the same route every day, suddenly a train becoming crammed due to sudden strikes, unexpected delays and obstacles become far easier to manage and control, allowing operators to mitigate risk and ease congestion. It can even be instrumental in the redeployment of vehicle units to accommodate busier or potentially impeded routes. In the consumer's eyes, they receive free goods and catch a quieter train home - all exclusively through the operator they are travelling with, for the cost of simply waiting a little longer on the platform.

Aside from the plethora of benefits in terms of smoother journeys and tailored incentives, the Core Engine ticketing platform provides operators with full control and visibility of their entire mobile ticket estate; allowing them to track and trace every ticket. This not only allows the operator the ability to identify and stop fraudulent activity, but users can feel comfortable that if they break, lose or change their mobile phone, their ticket is still stored in Core Engine and that it can be re-issued to a new device with ease - providing customers with additional reassurances and peace of mind.

Not only does this type of personalised interaction effectively maintain passenger loyalty, but by utilising the data from m-ticketing apps, transport operators increase their worth in the eyes of the customers and have the capability to change travel behaviour patterns to return in a jointly favourable outcome.

This positive relationship between an individual and a transport business extends beyond the concept of a pleasant journey. If the operator is positioned as a facilitator of a quick, intuitive journey and provider of tailored support, the use of public transport is inevitably promoted. Prompting more people to opt for a fast, simple route via bus, tram or train instead of sitting in traffic - not only easing congestion in busy cities, but also has beneficial repercussions on the environment.

Embracing mobile technology and the process of m-ticketing is a cornerstone for ticket operators taking the steps to advance their business technology, providing reliable and refined tools that promote speed and efficiency.

Society nowadays is growing in digitisation and the concept of a totally cashless world is nearly a reality, with mobile wallets and contactless payments quickly evolving into social norms. Through smart customer interaction and making intelligent use of the data from their consumers, transport operators can generate accelerating profits, greater efficiency and customer loyalty through providing their patrons with real-time congestion updates, streamlined payment methods and ultimately superior customer services.

“It is evident that the world has truly embraced the future of smart travel. We recently announced that Corethree has surpassed over 60 million m-ticket sales to date, illustrating just how greatly mobile technology solutions have become a deeply integrated part of modern society and the way we travel.” Says Ashley Murdoch, CEO at Corethree.

In light of sales figures like this, it is evident now more than ever, that transport operators must embrace new technologies and the invaluable data generated from m-ticketing, or else remain at risk of other travel businesses leapfrogging ahead.

Ashley Murdoch, CEO of Corethree

Image Credit: Roman Carey / Pexels