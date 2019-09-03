How on-demand business marketplace works and popular segments to explore

On-demand businesses have played a very important role in making our everyday life easier. Suppose, you are stuck in an emergency like leaking gas pipes in your kitchen or you need to fix your air conditioner in the middle of the day, then, traditionally you used to search for a local electrician or plumber through your friends or neighbors or looking for a reliable person to solve your problem. On-demand service business makes life easier by eliminating the pain of finding a professional through references. Today, we can get almost everything on demand by tapping our smartphone.

Many on-demand startups like UrbanClap, Timesaverz, etc, can help you find the right people to help the problems at hand. As mentioned in the on-demand economy stats 86.5 million Americans (42 per cent of the adult population) have used an on-demand service.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the hottest trends in the on-demand economy. With the information in this article, you will be able to identify which area of on-demand business you can invest in.

Since the present day scenario is a competitive battleground for the startups, it is essential to have as much information and data as possible before heading out into the market. With this said, let us dive into the trends that are rocking the on-demand service industry today.

How on-demand business model works?

The on-demand business’ functioning is based on the technology used, business model and operational processes. Technology plays a vital role in promoting the on-demand service business across the globe. By downloading a mobile application, customers can get direct access to your business. You can control the backend by managing the software and database used on a server or a cloud computing system.

Your backend is connected to a third-party billing service to handle the payments for a large number of multi-party transactions in a reliable manner. The on-demand service business automates a major section of your administrative as well as logistical tasks. These are provided by your application to help your customers connect effectively with the available service providers.

On-demand businesses

● On-demand professional services

● On-demand e-commerce apps

The increasing use of smartphones is a big advantage for business owners as well as app developers. It is also a major reason for the success of many on-demand e-commerce apps. Amazon, Paytm, Uber, and other similar applications are used by millions of people every day because they help in making one's life easier by providing services as and when required.

● On-demand apps for grocery

On-demand apps for groceries are becoming popular because they can be accessed with a simple tap on your smartphone. This helps in preventing unnecessary time-consuming trips to the supermarket. Bigbasket, Grofers, and The Prime Pantry are some of the leading on-demand apps for grocery delivery.

● On-demand apps for food delivery

On-demand food delivery consists of different brands where each one has something new and unique to offer to their customers. The most prominent reason for the success of on-demand food delivery services is the availability of mobile devices. Zomato, Swiggy, Food Panda, etc. are some of the top on-demand food delivery apps and can be used to browse menus from the nearby restaurants.

● On-demand adventure activity booking website and apps

On-demand adventure activity booking websites and apps eliminate the pain of going to the railway stations or airports to book tickets for your journey. This also helps customers in saving money by removing the commission charged by agents. Make my trip, Ease trip, Irctc mobile app, etc. are some popular websites and apps used to book train and flight tickets in India.

● On-demand equipment rental Business website and app

On-demand equipment rental business is a comparatively new concept. This service business has to maintain a proper record of the products rented to customers and check if they are returned in the same condition. Renting cars and bikes are some of the other popular concepts of the on-demand equipment rental business. Zoproduct'somcar, Drivezy, Zoho, etc. are some of the famous platforms for renting automobiles.

● On-demand meal kit business

On-demand meal kit service business came into the limelight a few years ago and received a positive response from the customers. When the on-demand meal kit business was introduced, they represented the new and innovative ways to deliver fresh food to the customers emerged. . This business is catching up rapidly in urban areas where a trip to the supermarket is quite challenging. Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef, etc. are some of the popular on-demand meal kit service businesses.

● On-demand cab book business

Cab booking service apps are one of the most commonly used examples of on-demand services today. With the ability to hail cabs at their doorstep and multiple payment options on these apps, users can have a hassle-free travel experience at affordable prices. Uber, Ola, etc. are some of the popular on-demand cab booking apps.

Karamjit Kaur, Digital Marketing Executive