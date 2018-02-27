How outsourcing companies are using Robotic Process Automation

Both large enterprises and small-scale companies have numerous rule-based tasks set for daily completion. Outsourcing is the most strategic solution for augmenting in-house staff as they shift focus to core objectives that result in high-quality products and a satisfactory user experience.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is moving to the forefront as an innovative solution for automating work processes without eliminating the value of human collaboration. People must train these machines for optimal performance. As the robotic systems learn the necessary tasks, they will work alongside humans as assistants.

RPA is constantly evolving by mimicking our behavior and understanding our work processes. Outsourcing companies are utilizing the deep learning abilities of RPA, creating a work environment that will help managers and employees make important decisions while lessening the overwhelm of complex tasks in the front-office, back-office, and during the development phases.

While available on-site, RPA also functions from the cloud and is compatible with various operating systems. But there are many more benefits of this technology. Here are some of the primary ways outsourcing companies are using RPA.

Outsourcing Firms Limit Repetitive Tasks with RPA

In-house teams possess valuable skills, but they often lack the time to complete every required task for customer satisfaction and internal company operations. Many of the time-consuming and unavoidable responsibilities for outsourced workers are repetitive, lowering the creative drive that leads to customer centric-solutions. 91% of software development companies encourage the use of RPA to reduce the time spent on monotonous tasks. RPA can perform tedious duties and allow contract workers to dedicate more time to valuable objectives.

Outsourcing firms know that robotic processes are capable of handling more than repetitive tasks. Robotic automation can identify points of repetition and alert management of areas where automation would be beneficial. This recognition is possible because robotic process automation exists through deep learning, which powers a network using algorithms that shows the computer how to follow human examples. As humans add instructions to the system, it builds the intelligence the robot needs when predicting the next logical step.

Outsourcers are Using RPA as Administrative Assistants

Time constraints are usually a source of pressure for teams working toward project completion. One of the main reasons a company hires an outsourcing firm is because their offices need administrative assistance to save time. Outsourcing companies that embrace RPA technology can perform office duties in a fraction of the time when compared to traditional approaches. The system also catches any errors that may cause issues in the department down the line.

Because outsourcing firms frequently work with businesses to relieve the workload of office duties, RPA is making these obligations easier for contract workers. Robotic Process Automation can check emails, log in to various systems and log out automatically to protect sensitive information. RPA can also create reports for outsourcing managers conducting performance reviews, giving insight into the changes supervisors should make to enhance productivity amongst employees. Instead of managers analyzing where improvements can be made by digging through employee data, RPA techniques can do this for them.

Using robotic intelligence for accounting functions, such as payroll management and bookkeeping, protects outsourcing businesses from expensive fines. Considering that payroll discrepancies cost companies billions due to reporting errors, RPA reporting can sort information into categories and files and prevent costly mistakes.

RPA Helps Outsourcing Companies Meet Compliance Standards

Outsourcing organizations know that rule-based work is the foundation of development as businesses strive to meet goals and send products to market. With RPA, the rules you input will be followed with consistency. RPA can automate up to 80% of menial and complex tasks.

Meeting high regulatory standards is a requirement for most businesses. Therefore, outsourcing companies are now using RPA to audit information and produce desirable outcomes that comply with all regulations.

Businesses should perform before and after assessments when using robotic intelligence. After inputting the necessary information and deploying RPA, 100% accuracy is a reasonable expectation.

A secondary benefit of robotic processing is the rapport it establishes between outsourcing and partnering companies. By successfully managing (and reducing) risks, project managers and in-house staff are more likely to be satisfied with the results and renew their contract.

Outsourcing Businesses Use RPA to Work at Scale

Outsourcing businesses must work at scale to meet the specific performance requirements outlined in their services contracts. Robotic Process Automation can function as a flexible tool for scalability, meeting the growing business demands of outsourcing services while highlighting customer-driven solutions. Instead of automating processes from one robotics system, RPA can operate from multiple bots as businesses accommodate a higher volume of workers and customers.

Close to 71% of businesses are embracing Agile approaches during development phases to encourage collaboration between organized teams in different departments. Consequently, RPA implementation when using Agile strategies is now a common method for outsourcing providers as they work with businesses to handle complex tasks in a timely and cost-effective way.

Outsourcers know the value of efficiency and affordability when working towards solutions. With RPA, they are discovering new ways to use their resources strategically while adjusting processes for optimal performance. This type of automation provides high value without increasing operational costs.

RPA Reduces Outsourcing Costs

59% of companies are relying on outsourcing as a means to reduce costs and improve productivity. RPA reduces offshore equipment needs for outsourcing firms by placing more reliance on onshore operations. In turn, this reduces fees for businesses as they enter agreements with outsourcers.

The overall cost reduction from RPA can reach 80%, resulting in a substantial return on the initial investment into the technology. Those that take advantage of this technological solution are sure to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Viewing robotic process automation as an affordable solution and a risk-averse approach for automating tasks are just a few of the many reasons outsourcing businesses are using RPA. RPA is changing the relationships between people and technology by creating an integrated workforce in an environment that encourages humans and machines to work together to push products to market and guarantee customer satisfaction.

Ignacio De Marco, CEO of BairesDev

Image Credit: Wright Studio / Shutterstock