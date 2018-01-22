How personalisation brings to life exclusive e-Commerce services: answers and solutions

Have you ever asked such questions as how to improve personalized customer services, how to customize your e-commerce platform, how to engage more clients within a cost-efficient marketing strategy?

The e-commerce industry is highly competitive, since the target audience daily, if not hourly, receives multiple offers for business and has plentiful options of services and solutions. Navigating consumers’ choice to the right direction isn't an easy nor manageable task. In order to promote their goods, e-commerce business owners have to cater the prospective clients’ taste for on-click convince and widespread personalization.

So, if the answer is yes, focusing your attention on efficient e-commerce solutions and tools to personalize consumer experience in the best possible way.

User-tracking and predicative tools

To date, UX plays a pivotal role in the IT industry in general and in the e-commerce sector in particular. Different types of UX tools can assist in forming successful cooperation between user and application. We will focus on such tools that track and analyze user’s online behavior, thus contributing to further effective personalization.

User-tracking tools arm providers with the valuable insight of what customers actually do or search for browsing through an e-store or a web portal. Let’s consider the following example: a bank customer has recently opened a new credit card and, obviously, visits a web portal for an informative reason. The analytic tools have already gathered data on what this client is most likely to be looking for, and display credit card support info on the first page. Such personalized service can significantly save client’s time and provider’s resources spent on support services. According to statistics, 51 percent of consumers require support services to be 24/7 hours available and 92 percent of them prefer using live chats to get prompt and reliable answers. Meeting consumers’ expectations requires a substantial injection of funds on support services that can be significantly reduced through personalizing user experience.

Another example will assure you: a sales lead browsing a company’s website. All necessary information about the lead is already available, and as a result, this consumer gets specified information displayed by the first click or gets redirected to a particular landing page. As a result, the consumer will unlikely contact a support service or use a live chat saving provider’s time and expenditures. A prospective client will get a positive experience of the company policy on personalization.

Optimization via testing

The success of e-commerce business is determined by the capability of a provider to test and apply new sales modes and marketing approaches. In case an e-commerce platform or an e-store solution is built on vertical modules, it will be efficient to use A/B testing. It allows studying clients' interest in certain services or goods, eliciting the percentage of consumers who visit certain landing pages, monitoring products success with customers, etc. As a result, such testing provides the conversion rate that can become quite helpful in further introducing personalization changes.

Improvement areas:

Personalization of content: If a prospective customer comes across relevant content from the first click, it can improve conversion growth up to 30 percent. Testing results help to define most engaging blocks for customers.

Advertisement: While irrelevant mailing may be distracting and irritating, customer-targeted ads increase the engagement and may come in handy if an ad features a product or service that a customer is searching for. Testing tools can help to predict the behavior of one or another consumer.

Communication: Irrelevant messages are simply turned out by prospective customers. At the same time, targeting messaging allows effectively communicate with consumers, reach out to them with mostly relevant sales offers or services. It saves clients’ time and providers' resources since clients receive relevant information and don’t need to use life chats all too often.

Top solutions for e-Commerce platforms

1. Sitecore

A powerful .NET solution for e-commerce focuses on delivering great personal experience to consumers. It provides retailers with tools to maintain updated customer profiles, to gather information about clients’ engagement from social media, emails, and online catalogs. Analytics tools allow optimizing sales strategies based on customer’s online activities. In addition, geo-location tools facilitate delivery services and the generation of most relevant to a particular area information. As data from various sources is stored in one place, it facilitates analytic and personalization activities.

There is still one disadvantage to be mentioned. This platform is very flexible and enables advanced customization, which requires an expert tech provider to deal with it. So, an e-commerce business owner has to invest in both the platform and tech specialists.

2. Adobe Experience platform

It is undoubtedly a great solution that allows to manage marketing content across all provider’s websites and mobile apps, gather customer data and personalize customer experience from the one place. The same platform enables tools for building and managing responsive design, optimize catalogues and sync information from other sites. The solution enables excellent capabilities to manage e-stores or e-Commerce platforms for different locations in different languages. That is why this platform is widely preferred by big organization where they can assume maintenance costs that can be as much as around 30 thousand dollars per year.

3. Custom e-Commerce products

If you run an e-Commerce startup or another less scalable platform, you can go for a custom e-Commerce solution. Choosing such service, you can get the same excellent customization features, advanced analytical and other UX tools that will assist you in personalizing experience of your current and prospective customers. Whilst saving costs, you will get an up-to-date e-Commerce solution that will assist you in implementing effective e-Commerce personalization strategies that don’t require advanced technological skills.

Conclusion

Keeping your business's competitive edge, you pave your way to success in the tough industry. Personalized tech solutions for e-commerce help implement the boldest marketing strategies and provide all necessary tools that dramatically improve UX and save providers' expenditures. The only issue to solve is whether to choose an off-the-shelf solution or to go for the development of a unique custom one.

Katrine Spirina is a technology journalist with software development company OCSICO covering trends in web and mobile development, business intelligence, IoT, data, fleet management, and e-commerce.

