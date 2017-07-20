How SMEs can keep data safe during summer holiday season

As we move through the summer months, thoughts predictably switch from work to holidays. Instead of focusing on next week’s supplier or stakeholder meeting, employees begin mentally packing suitcases and deciding on how best to get to the airport. While it’s inevitable that some of the workforce will head for warmer climates, the increase in the number of ‘out of offices’ often causes issues for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly around data security.

One of the biggest challenges is employees accessing data remotely. Despite being away, many can’t resist the temptation to quickly check their e-mail or make a phone call. While there has been an increase in the number of employees regularly working outside of offices, they are usually operating from home or somewhere with a secure connection. As staff travel to far-flung places, they may access corporate data via free Wi-Fi or other unsecured connections, immediately putting information at risk of loss or compromise.

Another huge issue is cybercrime. SMEs, which typically have fewer cybersecurity tools and less expertise than larger firms, are regularly targeted by cybercriminals who see them as low-hanging fruit. Moreover, the tools perpetrators are using continue to evolve, becoming more sophisticated in the way they hunt for and exploit weaknesses, all the while reducing the level of skill required to operate them. The Dark Web is awash with DIY cyberattack kits, empowering anyone to initiate attacks from even the most basic of devices. SMEs face an ongoing onslaught that shows few signs of easing.

The challenge is exacerbated during the summer months when resources are stretched even more thinly as employees take time-off, something cybercriminals are very aware of. As such, they are becoming more tactical around when they launch assaults, choosing days and times when attacks are most likely to go unnoticed or cause effects that SMEs struggle to rectify themselves.

Take the two recent global ransomware attacks, for example. May’s ‘WannaCry’ attack, which impacted NHS organisations across the UK, started on a Friday afternoon, a time when many had already headed home for the weekend. While the large majority of impacted organisations were far bigger than SMEs, they struggled to get systems back up and running; in fact, citizens were advised against visiting GP surgeries on the following Monday and Tuesday due to the ongoing fallout. Similarly, June’s ‘Petya’ attack, which affected a large number of businesses in Poland as well as huge companies such as WPP and Maersk, was initiated in the final week of the month – a week after many of the schools in Poland broke up for summer, meaning some employees will have been away.

As the examples highlight, ransomware attacks can cause days of downtime which, to some SMEs, can prove fatal. As such, cybercriminals choose to launch attacks when businesses are most vulnerable and, therefore, more likely to give in and pay up. When faced with hours or days of being unable to complete tasks and fulfill customer requests, paying ransoms is often viewed by cybercrime victims as the least bad option.

With the risk to data security increasing during the summer months, there are a few steps SMEs can take to mitigate them (which doesn’t include banning all holidays):

Train employees: Cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving and staff must be aware of the risks that accessing data abroad can create. As such, it’s vital to train employees about the best practices of handling data, with a greater focus placed on managing sensitive information. They should also be educated about common threats, hacking techniques and how to prevent, detect and respond to data loss incidents.

Create straightforward cybersecurity policies: Support employees by creating and distributing a clear set of rules and instructions regarding cybersecurity practices. A challenge that many face is while drafting policies that cover all the bases, they often use jargon and complex wording that no one bar the experts understand, resulting in many employees not even reading them. Simple wording ensures that staff know what’s what and can apply cybersecurity rules throughout the day.

Stretch protection beyond networks: Traditional data loss tools that simply monitor network perimeters are no longer suitable for this cloud-driven mobile world. Corporate data is increasingly being accessed via personal devices, so businesses must ensure that data is secured regardless of where it’s being used. This should include strong password requirements that expire on a regular basis, to help mitigate the risk of stolen credentials. Employees should also be encouraged to install robust firewalls, VPN and antivirus onto personal devices to help mitigate some of the risks.

Adopt a multilayered cybersecurity approach, which includes backup: While all devices should have preventative defence measures installed – which must be regularly patched to ensure they can detect common attacks – it’s becoming increasingly clear that cyber threats are always one step ahead. Ransomware strains, for example, are ever-evolving and new versions are able to slip past detection software. As such, the only true method of mitigating ransomware attacks is through backup. With snapshots taken at regular intervals, SMEs are able to easily roll systems back to a point before the attack hit. This ensures that data remains accessible and recoverable, no matter what happens.

Ultimately, as SMEs struggle to defend against the barrage of cyberattacks and mitigate the risk of data loss, summer holidays represent a challenge. Resources are spread thinly to cover absences and employees inevitably drop their guard. Businesses must ensure that they are training staff so that they understand cyber threats and how their actions can place corporate data at risk, with this information then reinforced through easy-to-read policies. Furthermore, SMEs can no longer rely simply on preventative cybersecurity measures to keep them secure from new attacks. They must implement a comprehensive multilayered defence that includes backup, empowering them to revert to a healthy point prior to an attack taking hold, regardless of its sophistication.

Andrew Stuart, MD EMEA, Datto

Image Credit: AdrienBe / Pixabay