How technology in 2020 affects workforce management

We have almost forgotten about manual labor, now we are about to forget what is work without technologies. Not so long ago we have seen our work routine the only possible way: lack of sleep, crowded public transport, uncomfortable office, small talks with colleagues, no spare time in the evening. And now almost all of us have tried telecommuting, especially in 2020 (for well-known reasons). Technologies bring many alterations into our jobs. But how exactly do they influence workforce management?

How workforce management has changed over the past 10 years

Our working conditions have significantly improved recently. Physically and mentally today we have much friendlier workplace and proceed elevating it. Employees are focused on fulfilling their dreams instead of just making money. Equality and inclusivity have turned into one of the basic principles for workers. And corporate hierarchy is losing its traction. We are given with the great amount of flexibility, working from anywhere whenever we want to. Modern businesses admit efficiency of gig-economy, so they willingly hire freelancers for projects.

Digitalization has influenced HR in many ways. New talents are hired being chosen by search engines. But it is still up to human managers to care about upskilling their cadres and make them feel engaged into work, as long as to be the ones who take the final workforce management solutions.

What new technologies are used in the workplace every day

Once people were afraid of too fast progress and imagined a lot of terrifying scenarios associated with the rise of the machines. Today we use AI-based apps in our daily life and work to make it better. These tools are necessary for performing repeating task, because automated work is a key to boost productivity. As remote work becomes more and more popular, it is critical to supply workforce with all necessary means to do this job online. Communication means enable us to reach our colleagues and even to have video conferences. Different cloud-base instruments help to share documents, so many people can work with them remotely. Additionally, we must mention some productivity tools which weighed in exponentially on workforce management:

AI-based scheduling system

People tend to make mistakes. Artificial Intelligence, on the other hand, is able to analyze massive load of data to come up with the best solution. By scheduling your staff with AI tools, it becomes possible to consider all their requirements and optimize the working process. Such system is an outstanding workforce management tool, which helps to organize appointments or workers` shifts in office, in case you are using hybrid working model. Being provided with fair-assignment systems, employees feel sure about appropriateness of their duties load.

Task and time tracking tools

For remote workers lack of control is a true pain in the neck. Distractions are waiting everywhere: one wrong move and you find yourself scrolling Instagram feed or going shopping instead of writing offer for a client. Time-tracking app is handy workforce management tool which can save time and money for your company. It also helps to focus on the most significant duties to stay proactive during the day. This software may possess different set of features, even allow you to calculate daily productivity or block distractions. Advanced task-tracking tools are incredibly useful for control of current situation and immediate feedback. You can choose the most suitable for your business app based on functions you need.

Systems for productivity tracking

Do not take it on trust alone. The study shows that more than 30 percent of working time is actually spent on not job-related errands and this leads to overall losses for business. Most likely, you need to monitor what your workers are doing right now and how much progress they have made. This software collects metrics about workers online behavior and provides you with research depicting weak areas that cause time losses. What is more important, it helps with employees’ engagement in work as it analyzes their priorities and eliminates micromanagement.

What positive and negative impact technology has on workers and workforce management

Of course, innovations rather bring benefits to work environment. They help to increase efficiency, and let us focus on more creative tasks, while routine ones are automated. They also give us opportunity to work from home or in cozy co-working instead of going to office or even moving to another city for a new job position.

Nevertheless, technologies impact can also be negative. Some people feel outdated comparing to constantly developing technologies. They are afraid of being replaced with smart machines. This is one of aspects contributing to productivity downsize. Another one is poorly scheduled working day, when workers forget to turn off their apps and continue doing tasks for extra hours being unable to detach. As employees are working together while they are actually far away from each other, it can cause some kind of miscommunication. If tools are not applied right, they become distractions, not assistants.

Though, everything depends on company culture and workforce management style. Healthy habits can be encouraged among employees by dialogue. It is important to have team-building sessions, where workers could feel connected not only virtually but personally. Probably, once there is going be applicable to remind your employees to rest rather than to work.

Сonclusions

We have witnessed evolution of technologies, most notably in the last 10 years. Obviously, technology impact can be both positive and negative. But what they definitely do is provide workforce management solutions which can simplify a lot of tasks. They help to automate routine, monitor progress and track time, etc.

Flexibility works better for employees and companies as it gives enough freedom to manage their time. But still, remote workers (as well as in-office ones) need to be under control of workforce management. Companies can achieve the most prominent results by adding innovative tools to their assets. And while relying onto technological advancement, it is up to human workforce management to create perfect working conditions to make employees happy and the business thriving.

Inna Lebedeva, Stayathome