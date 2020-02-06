How to build a powerful personal brand in 2020

Do you remember the last time you googled yourself? Assuming you do, what popped up? Those search results are mirroring your personal brand. It's true; we all have a personal brand, whether we’re aware of it or not. These results are the very first impression they get about you, most times before they even meet you.

In the age of digitisation, a personal brand has become something to judge the person by. In the words of Jeff Bezos, ‘‘A brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.’’

Whether you’re headed out to meet someone new or you’re trying to get the dream job you always wanted. More often than not, the person you will meet has already read your latest tweet or seen your Instagram post from last week and made a judgment about you. This is one of the most primary reasons why personal branding is important now, more than ever; because you already are creating one.

Steps to build a powerful brand:

Now that you know you are already building a personal brand, without even trying, it is time to put in a little effort. You must look back at your social media feeds to see what it is currently communicating and make changes accordingly. Let’s explore some steps that will allow you to execute the process seamlessly.

Define your target audience & business niche

The number one question you must ask yourself is what your business niche is? Once you have figured that out, it is time to look at your target audience. Defining your target audience will enable you to design your online presence in alignment with the same. For instance, if your target audience is middle-aged women, tweeting about cosmetics and motherhood would be a better idea, as compared to tweeting about, say, a video game.

Similarly, on the other hand, if your business niche is creating and selling video games, then targeting young adults would be much more fruitful than targeting middle-aged women. Hence, defining the target audience for your business means defining the target audience for your personal brand.

Start with your website & app

There is nothing wrong with starting a personal brand on social media platforms. Most influencers did the same using Instagram and are doing now using LinkedIn. However, the question you must ask is, ‘Why to give away your best content to someone else?’ These social media platforms are not yours to begin with. Thus, starting your own website or application and then sharing it on these social media platforms would be a great hook to catch big fish.

WordPress is a great way to start a simple website and finding yourself an app developer shouldn’t be hard, owing to the large databank on LinkedIn and Google. Wordpress won’t charge you for anything. Or, if you want to start a feature-rich ecommerce website and apps, then you can opt to free ecommerce store builders like Quick eSelling, where you will have to pay a minimal per transaction fee.

Discover your brand uniqueness or USPs

Your personal brand must have something unique. But how do you find something unique? Well, it’s easy. You must find a problem that you can solve. Every person has a set of strengths they can leverage to solve certain problems. Finding your passion will help you unravel your strengths. Once you know your strengths, your USPs will be easy to figure out. Once you discover them, making content around it will not only provide value to your defined target audience but also allow you to strengthen your personal brand.

Connect your brand with a social cause

There are many social issues that we are facing on a day to day basis. Finding what you believe in and connecting your brand with the same will allow you to bring like-minded people closer. Helping a social cause also helps you build credibility with your customers. No matter how much supportive content you post online, if you don’t match words with action, your personal brand is bound to come off as a tell-tale than a credible one.

Invest in different marketing channels

While organic reach is considered more authentic, investing in paid ad campaigns on different platforms allows your brand to extend your reach to potential consumers in a shorter period. Apart from that, different marketing channels can be used to target your audience strategically. Using channels such as Google AdWords for SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, and influencer marketing will enable a vast reach in lesser time.

Build partnerships

As humans, we need to build relationships to be successful in any venture. If you want your personal brand to break the ceiling, you, too, need to build relationships in the form of partnerships. Building a partnership will not only help create credibility for your brand but also enable you to scale your business faster. You can do so by branching out through resellers or even white label partnerships.

Conclusion:

These above-mentioned steps, if followed strategically, will surely help you ace your personal branding game. As you start brainstorming through these steps, you will gain clarity on all smaller doubts that you bear in mind. We hope these steps help you gain more insight into ways to approach your personal brand.

Ankush Mahajan, senior marketing analyst, FATbit Technologies