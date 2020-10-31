Building your own website can help you preserve your profit margin as a small business owner. If you have more time than money, the good news is that these days, it's relatively easy to build your own site from scratch.

Nowadays, there are many platforms to help you build a website yourself, but WordPress is among the original website creation platforms and remains among the most well respected. In fact, it claims that 38 percent of all websites live today are run on it.

In this article, we’re going to show you how to build a website with WordPress.org. First, though, be aware of the difference between WordPress.com and WordPress.org; on WordPress.com, WordPress itself will host your site, whereas, on WordPress.org, you choose your own host. WordPress.org allows for better customization options, including plugin installation and liberal customization of web themes, so many businesses prefer it. Hear what we have to say and decide if the world’s most popular content management system is right for you.

How to build a website with WordPress: Preparation

Before you begin to build your website with WordPress, you must know the purpose and objectives of your site. Decide exactly what kind of site you want to create, for example, whether you intend to be an e-commerce platform with a blog attached or a media platform with a small store. Knowing the identity of your brand and the nature of your product will make designing an appropriate WordPress site much easier.

Consider how your customer will use your site, whether they will need to complete forms, register for events, browse classes, or purchase products. This will help you determine what tools and plugins you’ll need to use or purchase while creating your site.

Also, think about why your customer would use your site and what solutions they’re looking for. This will help you design a site that frictionlessly satisfies the demands of your target audience, ultimately getting you a better conversion rate when the site launches.

Step 1: Choose a domain name

Search and purchase domains with WordPress (Image credit: Wordpress)

WordPress has its own domain name registrar which allows you to purchase your domain name while you build your WordPress site. Alternatively, you can purchase a domain name from another provider and then integrate it with your WordPress site.



Make sure your domain name represents your brand or the ambitions of your site, and that the extension you choose is appropriate to the region you’re in. WordPress and other domain name registrars help you choose a domain name that will be good for your SEO by ranking them.

Step 2: Choose a web host

WordPress recommends three web hosts from the hundreds available (Image credit: Wordpress)

Web hosting services allocate your website space on the internet so it's able to cope with the demands of a commercial website, such as large numbers of visitors, and remain online. If your site is intended as a personal project that you share with few people, you should use WordPress.com, instead of WordPress.org, as it has free plans available which allow small numbers of visitors to access your site freely. However, if you intend to build a site for commercial purposes, you’ll need to choose a web hosting service.



Over 100 web hosting services are compatible with WordPress, but WordPress advises that you use BlueHost, DreamHost, or SiteGround as it considers these services the best.

Step 3: Install WordPress

Manually install WordPress or use an automated installation service (Image credit: Wordpress)

Many WordPress hosts automate the process of installing WordPress. All you’ll have to do is log in to your WordPress control panel or web host and click a button. The entire process takes five minutes maximum.

Alternatively, you can manually install WordPress by downloading the package and then creating a database for it on your web server.

Step 4: Choose a theme

WordPress has around 8,000 stylish themes to choose from (Image credit: Wordpress)

WordPress sites are endlessly customizable. Themes allow novices to adapt elements like color or font without any technical skills. However, if you want to make deep design customizations, you’ll need CSS coding skills, or to hire a developer with these skills. Because WordPress has an astonishing range of customizable themes in varied styles, though, you should be able to avoid this.

First, choose your WordPress theme. WordPress itself offers 8,000 themes designed with a variety of business and media niches in mind. Some are free and others are paid. Navigate from your WordPress dashboard to Appearance, then Themes to browse. When you’ve found the one you like, activate it.

If one of WordPress’s 8,000 themes doesn’t meet your requirements, you can find one on a third-party site, download it to your computer as a Zip file, and install it in the Themes tab by clicking Upload. Then, activate your uploaded theme, as you would one that is already integrated.

Step 5: Install essential plugins

Plugins enhance the capabilities of your site and protect it (Image credit: Wordpress)

Plugins are software additions that enhance the capabilities of your WordPress site. There is a wide variety available to meet the functional requirements of almost any business, including e-commerce inventory systems, SEO tools, and tools to enhance your site’s security.

Step 6: Create content

Create content to give your site authority (Image credit: Wordpress )

Content is what lends your site authority and is the reason that sites rank on search engines. First, add essential information content to your website, like the About Us, FAQ, and Contact Us pages, as well as legal information (Shipping/Returns, etc.).

From the WordPress dashboard, you can easily navigate to the Pages tab and build content from there.

Once you have added your essential content, you can create product pages or blogs. Installing a plugin that imparts SEO advice, like Yoast, as you create content will help your site rank better on search engines.

Step 7: Optimize your site for user experience

Encourage a conversation by allowing comments (Image credit: Wordpress)

Once your site has the right theme, domain, and plugins, you need to ensure the customers or readers who visit your site enjoy the experience. Decide what your audience is looking for and optimize your site’s features to fulfill their requirements.

First, build a Menu bar which makes it easy for your website’s visitors to navigate exactly where they want to go. Choose Appearance in the WordPress dashboard and click Menus to build or customize a menu bar.



Choose whether to enable or disable comments to encourage a conversation. Head to Settings and then Discussion to decide whether you want comments enabled on all posts, or just on blogs.

Summary

Building a site with WordPress is slightly more complicated than it is with website building platforms like Wix or Weebly. The extra effort pays off, thanks to the near infinite number of plugins available to improve your site’s functional capabilities. Do make sure you avoid these WordPress mistakes while building your site. Conduct a little research on WordPress for beginners before you start, so the process goes smoothly.

WordPress beats many of its competitors with its sheer variety of themes and plugins. You can create any kind of site you want from your WordPress dashboard. Despite sites like Wix offering good customization options and some ability to tinker with the CSS code, sites remain less and adaptive than those hosted on WordPress.