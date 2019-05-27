How to create a high-performing landing page

What is a landing page?

A landing page is a page that’s distinct from the rest of your website and has been created for a very specific purpose. Most marketing campaigns have special landing pages that are designed keeping in mind the objective of the campaign. For instance, if your campaign objective is to get more subscribers, your landing page — from the copy, to the design elements, to the layout — should keep the ultimate objective in mind. The example below is from Yellow Pages, and shows you exactly what a focussed landing page looks like:

Image Credit: Neil Patel

Why you need to create a landing page

48 per cent of marketers design landing pages for every marketing campaign. There are some major reasons why landing pages are so popular.

Single-minded focus

Let’s say you want to increase subscribers to your blog. You may think that your blog itself is enough and you don’t need a distinct landing page, but that is simply not true. Your blog may have multiple objectives. These include highlighting popular posts, recommending affiliate products, and gathering email subscribers, etc. A landing page, on the other hand, will be completely geared towards just one objective. That increases the chances of actually achieving that objective.

Great first impression

The landing page is a user’s first impression of your company. It’s the first thing they will see when they click-through from a marketing campaign. If you design a landing page keeping your campaign’s objective(s) in mind, it’s much easier to meet user expectations and create a seamless experience.

Landing page best practices

In order to create a high-converting landing page, there are certain best practices that can really enhance effectiveness.

Define your target audience

This is the first step to designing a high-performing landing page. In fact, defining your target audience correctly can increase landing page conversions by up to 300 per cent. Create buyer personas for your marketing campaign and try to make them as detailed as possible. This includes things like income, background, education, location, and so on. The better you know your target audience, the more likely you are to create a landing page that works for them.

Define your goal & main purpose

This is the most critical aspect of creating a high-performing landing page. That’s because the strength of a landing page lies in its singularity of purpose. Landing pages are aligned completely towards serving just one goal. That goal can vary from increased brand awareness, to more subscribers and enhanced product sales. Yet, campaigns and their landing pages work best when you’re just pursuing one big goal at a time. So make sure you have clarity on that before you get started.

Create an action-oriented copy

The major objective of any landing page is to get a user to take action. This could be subscribing to an email list, filling a lead generation form, or buying a product or service. The entire copy of your landing page needs to be oriented towards compelling the user to take this action. This includes things like putting general important information first (if you’re doing a long copy page or a long video, then you may want to hold some of the details back until the end), explaining features such as benefits, and formatting text in a scannable way. You also need to craft simple, direct sentences and use the language that your audience uses.

Easy navigation

While a seamless user experience matters for any website, it’s especially crucial for a landing page. A key aspect of user experience is the ease of navigation. Make sure your landing page has an easy navigation bar (if any) that makes it extremely easy to go through the page.

Make Your CTA visible with contrasting colours

The CTA (Call to Action) buttons are one of the most critical elements of your landing page. You need to make sure your CTA is designed in a way that makes people reach out instantly. Using contrasting colours and CTA buttons that stand out will go a long way in getting those conversions. Your button copy must be compelling, and of course it must be complemented with the page elements and page copy as well.

Use images and videos

Did you know that visual elements like images, videos, and graphics (if done right) can go a long way in compelling users to take action? In fact, according to this article, 40 per cent of people respond better to visual elements vs text-based information. Using compelling images and videos should contribute to an improved user experience. However, keep in mind that every element on the landing page should be focused on the overall objective. This goes for visual elements like images, videos, and infographics as well.

Prepare a short questionnaire

Make sure that the form on the lead generation page has the minimum number of fields. Only ask for information that you absolutely must know. The faster the user can complete the form the more conversions you are likely to receive.

Keep it simple

The oft-neglected key to designing effective landing pages is simplicity. Strive to keep your copy, layout, and design elements as clean and simple as possible. Adding complexity to your landing page detracts from the sole focus. The simpler you can keep things, the better your chances for conversion.

Testing

44 per cent of companies use A/B testing to improve the effectiveness of their landing pages. A/B testing allows you to test two pages simultaneously. These pages will be identical in every respect except one, and that’s the change you are testing. You can keep conducting A/B tests for different copy and design elements until you arrive at the one that works best. If you think A/B testing is a waste of your time, then take a leaf out of Barack Obama’s book. His campaign managed to raise an additional $60 million through the power of A/B testing.

At the end of the day, landing pages are the last and most crucial step of any marketing campaign. Only 22 per cent of businesses are currently satisfied with their conversion rates. If you’re one of the unsatisfied ones, follow these tips to create landing pages that will dramatically improve conversions.

Pawel Tomczyk, CEO, Cyberius

Image Credit: Atm2003 / Shutterstock