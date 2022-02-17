With approximately 400 million users as of the start of 2022, Twitter is one of the most popular social networking services in the world. It’s very useful for both personal social use and for marketing your business and making connections. But even so, you may be wondering how to delete your Twitter account.

Social media can take up a lot of our time, and deleting it can be beneficial for productivity and mental health. Or, if you’re concerned about online privacy , reducing social media presence is one way to minimize the data about you stored online.

Deleting your Twitter account only takes a few simple steps, and it can be done from either a mobile device, or a web browser on a laptop or desktop computer. In this feature, we’ll guide you through the steps required.

How to delete your Twitter account: Preparation

Before you delete your account, there are a few things you should know. Firstly, if you just want to rebrand, it’s possible to change your username without setting up a new account—and that way you won’t lose your tweets or followers. This can be done from the Settings menu.

Once you’ve deactivated your account, your tweets may still show up in search engine results for a while. This is because search engines like Google and Bing don’t always keep their caches up to date. But if anyone clicks through a search engine link to a tweet from a deactivated account, they’ll be taken to an error page. And, once the caches are updated, your tweets will stop appearing in results.

Finally, before deactivating your account, you may want to consider downloading your Twitter archive. This means that you will hold a copy of all of your tweets for your personal records. To do this, go to the Settings menu, select Your account and click on Download an archive of your data, then follow the instructions. It may take a few days for Twitter to provide this archive, as some processing is required on their end to produce the file.

Step 1: Navigate to the Settings page

Opening this menu is the first step towards deleting your Twitter account. (Image credit: Twitter)

The first step in deactivating your Twitter account is finding the appropriate page in the settings. If you’re using Twitter in a web browser on a desktop or laptop, click the More icon on the left-hand menu—that’s the one that looks like a horizontal line of three dots inside a circle. On the pop-up menu that appears, click on Settings and privacy, which has an icon of a cog.

Step 2: The Settings page

From the Settings menu, you can deactivate your account. (Image credit: Twitter)

On the settings page, make sure you have the top tab, “Your account”, selected. This brings up a sub-menu, and at the bottom of this is the option Deactivate your account. Click on this.

Step 3: Deactivate your account

From here, you can deactivate your account. (Image credit: Twitter)

On this page, Twitter will give you all the information you need to know about deactivating your account. If you’re satisfied with this, scroll to the bottom and click the red Deactivate button. You will be prompted to enter your password to confirm your decision, and then your account will be deactivated. Deactivation is the first step towards full deletion—we’ll explain the difference between the two in Step 5.

Step 4: How to delete your Twitter account from the mobile app

If you want to delete your Twitter account from the mobile app, the process is a little different. We tested the deactivation process on an iOS device, though it does work the same way on Android devices.

First, click on your profile picture in the top left corner of the app. Then, scroll down to Settings and privacy. On this menu, click Your account and then Deactivate your account.

Then all you need to do is scroll to the bottom of this page, click the red Deactivate button, and enter your password to confirm.

Step 5: The 30-day cool-off period

After you have deactivated your account, Twitter will keep your profile and tweets for 30 days, though they won’t be publicly visible. This means that, if you change your mind, you can restore your account within these 30 days.

To do so, simply log in to Twitter using your user name and password. You will be reminded that your account has been deactivated and prompted to reactivate it. If you do not do this within the 30 days, then Twitter will delete all your data and your account will be gone.

Summary

Twitter makes it quite easy to deactivate your account, and though there are small differences in the interface, the process is roughly the same on desktop and mobile. The 30-day deactivation period is useful in case you change your mind, and once that period is over, your Twitter account has been completely deleted.

If you're still concerned about your privacy online, deleting your social media accounts is just the first step.