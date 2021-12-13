How to switch databases without the pain and risk of a database migration

Is it time to replace your legacy data warehouse with modern technology? The push of enterprises worldwide to become cloud-native is the primary catalyst to switch databases. Yet, database migrations have become known as the bane of the industry. So, it is no surprise that IT leaders are holding back.

Database virtualization may just be the solution to this vexing problem. It is already making waves as major enterprises are replacing legacy on-prem systems with cloud data warehouses. But it is perhaps the attention of Hyperscalers that has put this technology on the map.

So how does one switch databases without a database migration? In the following, we take a look at database virtualization in practice, how to select workloads and strategy, and the critical steps during implementation.

What is database virtualization anyway?

Database virtualization is bringing the principle of virtualization to databases. By inserting a powerful abstraction, applications are decoupled from the database. That is, the applications can be moved to a new database—without having to change their SQL or APIs.

This way, databases become effectively interchangeable. Business users no longer need to know what database powers the IT stack. Instead, virtualization provides them with the SQL and APIs of different databases. While the concept is rather intuitive, its underpinnings are technically quite challenging, as one might imagine.

Database virtualization will probably become a platform rich in functionality similar to server or storage virtualization. However, for the time being, its primary application scenario is database migrations. More specifically, database virtualization accelerates cloud adoption.

Choose a destination with comparable horsepower

For any database virtualization approach to succeed, the choice of the destination database is critical. The destination may lack in features—after all, that’s what database virtualization takes care of. However, it must be of comparable basic capabilities.

The single most important criterion is horsepower. To run workloads of a certain throughput via database virtualization, the destination system must have adequate performance. This can be a contentious point. Technologists may argue they can build a bespoke solution on just about any given system. However, the goal of database virtualization is to eliminate the need for a bespoke solution in the first place.

Also, not all workloads are candidates for virtualization. For example, transactional workloads may not work well on cloud data warehouses. Hence, it is critical to take the characteristics of workloads into account when selecting the destination database.

Replatform in waves

Database virtualization ensures functional correctness. Yet, landing a workload of several 100,000’s of daily statements on a new platform can be overwhelming.

By breaking up the workload into smaller units, replatforming becomes more manageable. Migrating in waves achieves two objectives. First, it provides executives with trackable progress. But, it also defines manageable scopes for tuning and validation tasks.

When it comes to tuning, database virtualization offers a unique and highly effective approach. Because statements are translated in real-time, the characteristics of the resulting SQL can be changed easily. This facilitates large-scale testing that would be impossible otherwise. For example, entire workloads can be run with different parameters in the course of just a few days.

Perhaps the single most important aspect during implementation is side-by-side testing. Since applications can run on both the legacy and the new stack, business users can simply repoint their applications and immediately validate the results. This makes for rapid and conclusive user acceptance testing.

Plan for data transfer

Database virtualization provides a run-time for existing applications. However, it does not transfer the data. Transferring any significant amount of data between databases is a logistical challenge. Replatforming is no exception to this rule. It may come as a surprise, but the data transfer is most likely constrained by the egress rate of the legacy database.

It is highly advisable to plan the data transfer from the get-go. Again, a wave-based approach is usually best. By separating the transfer of archival data from that of the core working set, the data movement can be spaced out. This takes pressure off the actual cutover.

Database virtualization can help in this process, too. After all, it supports tools like the original bulk loaders. As pointed out above, timing is critical. The egress of the legacy system is almost always the limiting factor and dominates the process. Once the last tranche of data is transferred, the legacy system can safely sunset.

Database virtualization is a competitive advantage

Nothing is more gratifying than shutting off the old database after a successful move. The larger the system, the bigger the sigh of relief. Every IT leader has a list of systems they are most desperate to decommission. Data warehouse appliances are typically at the top of it.

How to quantify that relief? Just take a look at the alternative: conventional migration. As part of such a migration, all applications have to be rewritten and/or modified significantly. This easily takes up to five years, for a mid-range system, and quickly runs into the tens of millions of dollars. That is, if all goes well. Migrations are notorious for running long and exceeding budgets.

In contrast, with database virtualization, replatforming takes a fraction of the time and comes in at less than 10 percent of the cost. In addition, the risk for failure is greatly reduced too. Moreover, the disruption to the business is kept at a minimum. So instead, they keep using the tools they’re familiar with.

The immediate benefits in terms of cost savings are striking. The long-term advantage to the enterprise can be more significant, still. Long-standing investments into application development are simply preserved. Funds can be deployed directly toward building new applications.

Database virtualization has the potential to redefine the database industry. Migrating to the cloud is just the beginning.

Mike Waas, founder and CEO, Datometry