How video will change the world in the next 10 years

Video has been one of the most – if not the very most – important means of communication of the past decade. It has fundamentally changed how we work, how we share information and how we record our memories. As we enter a new decade, here are the main ways video will continue to drastically change our everyday lives.

The way we search for practical information

Gone are the days of dusting off old manuals to learn how to fix something. Today, consumers are more likely to turn to video tutorials, which are often more helpful, and can be created, published and updated quickly. Over the next 10 years, we will see more consumer goods manufacturers begin to publish authoritative video guides for their consumers. For example, when an item breaks, consumers will be able to watch a video to troubleshoot equipment, identify repairs that can be made easily (with spare parts they sell directly), or when it’s necessary, call in a professional. This will ultimately help improve the customer experience, boost brand loyalty and serve as an effective marketing and sales tool.

In order to improve the quality and speed of field service agents, we expect manufacturers to start to push them video playlists (knowing already the model number of the appliance that the agent is en route to service), so the agent has a quick reference handy in order to expedite repair.

The way we learn

Up until just a few years ago, there were computer classrooms in the downtown areas of almost every major city where companies would send their employees for training on everything from productivity software and project management to marketing. Many companies used to even own – or rent – classroom space. Unfortunately, by the time employees eventually took the training, it was already out of date. Those days are over and most corporate training is now delivered via video right to employees, wherever they are, without the costs of flights, hotel, and time away from work and family.

In the coming years, enterprise learning and development will be increasingly integrated into the flow of work itself. Especially as information changes so quickly (in terms of productivity tools or customer service), it will become common for quick video trainings to pop up when an employee has trouble with a piece of software or when responding to a customer question. As augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies mature, specific kinds of hands-on training will continue to be replaced with virtual simulations. Moreover, AR/VR will enable instructors to teach soft skills such as communication and cultural sensitivity, which are not always easily done face-to-face.

The way we demonstrate skills

There are a whole range of skills that can only be evaluated in an environment where the student and the instructor are able to see each other. Take, for example, the ability to give a sales pitch, speak French, or palpate someone’s back in the context of a physical examination. In prior eras, these skills could only be assessed while in the same room. Now, many of these activities are being evaluated via video, as video is the only true alternative to presence in a physical location.

In the near future, these technologies will be used to create video portfolios to demonstrate one’s skills. This will allow users to quickly and easily repurpose these demonstrations for use in training others – often by contributing to a training library.

The way we collaborate online

Instant messaging was a welcome addition to tools like email and shared workspaces that existed at the time. However, video calls and live chats have transformed real-time collaboration over the past 10 years – especially for larger groups.

That said, it’s still not easy to collect all of these video recordings in one place, and unlike text, where it is easy to search one’s chat history, video is harder to search for. In the coming years, we’re going to see tremendous improvements in the ability to search for and find these video-based collaborative moments. This is especially true for corporate uses, such as updates of videos of the same place or same object in order to enable processes like video-based preventative maintenance.

With the emergence of technologies like automatic speech recognition, facial detection, and machine learning – it will become possible to search video chats for words, concepts, and even people. Based on all of this video metadata, it will be simple to search past video chats for a specific person or topic.

While video has already infiltrated nearly every facet of our everyday lives, the way we search for and consume video still has room to evolve. If the 2010s showed us anything, it’s that a lot can change in just 10 years. As we enter 2020, it will be interesting to see how 5G and AI will further impact on video, and ultimately pave the way for technologies like AR/VR to finally become a reality.

Jeff Rubenstein, VP of Global Product Strategy and Business Development, Kaltura