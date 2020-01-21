How will AI transform the workforce landscape?

Artificial Intelligence is known for driving the reinvention of workflows and technology. It's rightly said that AI can enable humans to focus on parts of their role that add the most value. A plethora of applications has permeated into every fabric of an organisation, determining an enterprises’ digital maturity over time.

The number of executives trying to leverage AI has increased exponentially. AI has automated processes using sophisticated technologies which helps employees and business owners make important analytical decisions.

AI has proven itself capable of unlocking hidden value from unstructured data and monitor trends, which strengthens strategic decision making. While we haven’t quite reached that phase where we would blindly trust a smart machine’s intelligence over human judgment, an organisation’s human resource department can still benefit from getting in on the action.

When it comes to closing skills gaps and staffing businesses with the right quantity of potential, you would need a system that narrows down the search for the right candidates from the applicant pool.

Let’s take a look at the ways AI will reinvent the HR landscape:

1. Competency tracking

Advertised positions that go unnoticed and unfilled for long is disastrous for workforce productivity. It means more work for your existing talent pool, and delays to work on account of a lack in crucial skills. It’s essential to fill these gaps, but with competent people.

Sifting through a pile of applications, screening them and matching them is arduous. In this situation, relying on technology that can help automate and streamline certain tasks of recruiting workflows, especially those which are high-volumed and repetitive is convenient.

AI has driven the automation of these tasks to a great extent. Using potential applications like sentiment analysis, Intelligent screening software and digitised interviews, screening of applications or scheduling of interviews are done more quickly. This helps HRs to focus on other high-valued tasks, such as setting up the next round or determining an applicant's cultural fit. To simplify it further, an AI enabled resource management tool gives complete visibility on your existing resource pool, from skills availability statuses for the work in mind, to future effort estimates required for jobs in the pipeline. It not only forewarns HRs about the required skills but also helps them take strategic decisions about full-time or part-time hiring measures. This saves their time and also cuts last time hiring costs of the company.

2. Employee training

Employees are the backbone of an organisation. Their skills and productivity determine the quality of your deliverable. In order to meet customer’s expectations and maintain quality standards of your organisation, it’s crucial to train your employees and up their game based on their skills. With so many employees on-board, it’s challenging to keep track of their skill set and when was the last upgrade or certification obtained.

AI has managed to cover this aspect of managing workforce too. It analyses large data sets of information on past skills and job-profiles prove to give training suggestions and tailored training programs which is an excellent base for e-learning platforms.

By learning and understanding employee’s profile and company needs, the e-learning platform can facilitate employees to fill the skill-gaps and also polish their present skills. This not only serves an organisation’s purpose of maintaining work quality but also gives a chance to the employees to grow professionally and enhance their skills.

3. Employee engagement

Employee engagement is imperative to maintain a healthy workplace and keep the talent pool motivated to serve your organisation. It keeps their stress-levels in check. Further, it boosts productivity which directly leads to better quality of work.

To achieve this, team building strategies devised should be communicated on a collaborative platform in order to inform employees of what the organisation is doing, and when. Scheduling timely meetings to boost their morale and provide feedback on their work will keep them motivated to drive themselves to work everyday.

Besides scheduling meetings, you can also gamify work in certain ways to make your workplace even more interesting. These gamifying techniques could range from making quizzes with scorecards to enrolling consistently exceptional staff onto reward programs. It will not only boost their competitive spirit but also encourages others to follow suit and play to their strengths. By structuring performance improvement plans around a clearer picture of an individual’s strengths and weaknesses, no important skill gets overlooked. It’s a win-win situation for both employers and employees alike!

Mahendra Gupta, research and development, Saviom Software