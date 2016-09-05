Huawei eyes up domination in era of cloud 2.0

It's probably fair to say that the general cloud rhetoric hasn't really changed much in recent years - despite its continuing growth across all industries - but according to Huawei, a new wave of the cloud is approaching.

Last week at Huawei Connect 2016 in Shanghai - an amalgamation of three smaller Huawei events which brought together over 20,000 vendors, developers and partners - the main topics of conversation were "cloud 2.0" and Huawei's plans to grow its cloud business.

Various Huawei execs and industry leaders spoke about digital transformation, new business models and the changing way that businesses are tackling the cloud. "We are seeing a fourth industry revolution," said Diana Yuan, President of MKT and Solutions Sales Dept for Huawei Enterprise Business Group. "Cloud is not only technology, it is a mindset and a new business model."

Rotating CEO Ken Hu delved a bit deeper into the company's cloud strategy in his keynote speech, saying: "The impact of cloud has spread far beyond the confines of the technology itself. It's no exaggeration to say that the cloud is disrupting everything around us."

But the bulk of the keynote - and indeed the entire conference - revolved around the distinction between "cloud 1.0" and "cloud 2.0." The cloud 1.0 era, Hu said, was all about companies being born in the cloud. Those who focus on agility, innovation and "adopted the cloud mindset to optimise resources." In comparison, cloud 2.0 is all about growing with the cloud, using cloud technologies to support wider digital transformation policies and adopting mindsets to innovate business and operational models.

In the era of cloud 2.0, Huawei predicts that more than 85 per cent of enterprise applications will be cloud-based by 2025 and that every company will integrate its core business with the cloud. "Cloud is changing everything," Hu went on to say. "We view change as a process of rebirth. For any business in the Cloud 2.0 era, change brings hope. And through action, we can create the future."

This shift has also brought about the rise of "industry cloud," which are essentially industry-specific cloud platforms. Yan Lida, Huawei's President of Enterprise Business Group described industry cloud as "beyond the simple combination of cloud and industry; it is the integration of technologies into businesses."

Huawei's plan is to position itself as a leading player in this new revolution. "We want to become an enabler and driver of the intelligent world," said rotating CEO Eric Xu and "cloudification" is the name of the game.