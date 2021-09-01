Ideal traits of a web hosting service provider

When it comes to the selection of web hosting providers, there are plenty of things to be considered, and reliability is one of the biggest issues these days. It's just not about the pricing part, since hosting plays a crucial role in e-commerce businesses, and even small downtimes can cause heavy damages to online stores.

Worry about customer satisfaction!

If you want to make it big in the web hosting arena, there are quite a lot of things to be considered. Moreover, it takes a lot more to be the best and to get noticed by the customers in global markets. But, the sad part of the story is that most of the hosting providers fail to succeed, due to sheer carelessness, and above all, they don't worry about customer satisfaction.

Customer retention is more important than generating new leads

Web hosting is one of those rare businesses wherein repeats business forms the majority of the revenues as opposed to new business transactions in most of the other businesses. The first and foremost reason is that everyone purchases domains once in a lifetime, and they've no choice but to renew them.

Something similar is applicable in the case of hosting charges; hence, if the customers are quite content with your hosting services, they’re least likely to change their host – not to mention how tedious it is to switch hosts.

Delivering more than just hosting services

It all boils down to providing the best deal to your customers – so you can't simply keep your customers happy with bare essentials in the hosting package, and they'd also demand to add on goodies and unlimited add-on domains, free domain for life, etc.

Ensuring zero downtimes

Downtimes can be quite annoying - it's a well-known fact that all the problems come your way when you least expect them, but it shouldn't and father can't result in downtimes for your valued customers – that too for more than a few minutes at the most. Cloud hosting architecture helps a great deal in improving reliability levels of infrastructure and delivering uninterrupted hosting services to the customers.

Even if you're a reseller host, make sure that you take reseller hosting packages from cloud providers so that chances of long downtimes are minimal.

Listen to the customers!

There could be times when some of your customers may not be too happy despite putting in the best of your efforts – during such times, you need to listen to what your customers have got to say, and learn from your mistakes. And, your customer/technical support team must follow this motto at all costs – if you start telling the customers what they should be doing, or why you're unable to deliver something that they want, it'd never work out in your favor.

It's quite possible that your technical support team may not be responsible for mishaps like virus/malware attacks on a particular customer's website, but they may hold you responsible for the same. Under such circumstances, it's crucial to intimate them about what has happened, when, how, and why – but in a very polite, and formal tone without letting them down.

Above all, you must always be ready to help your customers and give them a feeling of confidence every single time you interact with them. This immensely helps in retaining the majority of your customers and boosting up yearly revenues.

Put up latest web hosting articles to educate your customers

Creating a knowledge-base of web hosting articles not only allows your customers to learn a lot of things, but also provides you an opportunity to drive traffic to your website, and increase your chances of exposing your brand to thousands of potential customers too. So, are you putting sufficient effort on this front? Well, let's dig into the matter, and see what you've been missing out on, and how you can capitalize on that front with little effort.

Importance of creating a knowledge-base of web hosting articles

More often than not, customers require assistance in even performing simple tasks like updating MX Records via cPanel to re-route emails, setting up a fully anonymous reseller in cPanel, customizing WHM and adding Remote Access Key, and with the help of hosting articles or video tutorials, they can get the job done in a jiffy. But, if your support team sends them template-based replies, they may not be able to do the same with equal ease, and may rather tend to get frustrated.

Branding value

When you create a knowledge-base section on your website, it not only assists your existing customers but also indirectly helps in attracting potential customers too. The chances are high that many of those help articles would get indexed by search engines, and rank high for popular keyword phrases, and dozens, if not hundreds, of potential customers, would land on your website, looking for help. And, when they get the desired information, they'd be quite confident about putting their money on a company that puts some effort into helping the customers. Therefore, converting such potential customers won't be too tough; all it'd take is an enticing deal to be emailed to them, and you'd soon see them signing up for your hosting services right away.

Building readership

Apart from building the knowledge base, if you cover the latest hosting news and trending topics, then you can also grow your website’s readership at a steady pace. All you need to do is to update it daily and cover some interesting stuff related to the web hosting industry.

Limit the promotional posts

When you cover blog posts, you must try to limit the promotional stuff, and try to add value to the readers. If you constantly keep covering the promotional news, then readers would soon lose interest. On the other hand, if you occasionally write promotional posts, they can do wonders, and deliver very high conversion rates.

Put only high-quality contents

To update your web hosting blog daily, if you start scraping content from popular sources, you’d soon lose credibility. You must put only very high-quality content on your website, and ensure that your website doesn't get penalized by Google Panda update for thin quality content either.

Build a strong name in the hosting industry

If your web hosting articles are acclaimed by many, then your website will soon become a reputed source of information, and gain popularity in the web hosting industry as a whole. And, that can bring a lot of indirect benefits. For instance, you may find a few strong resellers, or hosting affiliates to promote your business. Remember, just one powerful reseller or affiliate can be a big difference to your business. A few hosting providers generate as many as 500-1000 new customers every month through just one power affiliate, so don't overlook the power of even one affiliate/reseller.

Furthermore, you might also be able to establish contacts with other companies that may not be your direct competitors, and you might end up exchanging some business with them too. And, the benefits don't stop here - if you create some video tutorials and market them on YouTube, then you could even get viral exposure on YouTube, as well as social media sites.

You may even run a few social media campaigns, and engage the readers with a few giveaways. By offering a complimentary hosting account for 1 year to every 10,000th visitor on your site, you can attract 9999 potential customers, and at least 9 of them might certainly end up buying your hosting packages!

In a nutshell, if you put a good deal of effort into branding, and selflessly help your existing/potential customers, and the hosting fraternity, your efforts will certainly be rewarded in due course of time. So, if you haven't been doing that quite yet, then it's time to get started and see the difference it can make to your business over the next couple of years.

Jared Watney, writer, kingessays.com