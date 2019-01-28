Increase brick-and-mortar profitability with restore on reboot enhanced business computers

The phenomenal rise of online shopping has led brick-and-mortar store managers to reconceive their business model and make use of digital assets to enhance the in-store experience of shoppers. Today, most retailers use a combination of business computers to succeed in the competitive race of lead conversion and customer retention. Computing systems are being increasingly used for check-out payment, product demonstration, self-service kiosks, and the like.

While these digital touchpoints can ensure more foot traffic and increased sales in physical stores, their all-time availability is crucial for the smooth running of important retail operations. Sudden system outages can disrupt the flow of activities in retail stores and result in loss of potential business opportunities.

With devices distributed across sites, retail enterprises need to adopt solutions that enhance their responsiveness in the face of a crisis and allow them to resolve system issues instantly. Restore on reboot based solutions can, not only prevent the occurrence of disruptive changes in the store computers but have a more effective and fast-paced system recovery mechanism than the traditional system restore programs.

Here are the top five reasons that explain why retail store managers should adopt reboot to restore technology:

Reason #1: Maintain system stability

Store computers are accessed by both retail staff and visiting customers. These users, knowingly or unknowingly, can make alterations in the system configuration and run unapproved programs that can leave a detrimental impact on the system performance. Maintaining consistency in configuration across networked endpoints becomes an uphill task for IT managers. They need to inspect the health of each system manually and reconfigure them per the corporate security parameters, which is a time-consuming and tedious affair.

Putting limitations on a user’s ability to access the device does not help in the present retail climate, where users seek to explore more before making purchase decisions. In such scenarios, restore on reboot based solutions can help store IT staff to achieve a level of consistency across endpoints without having to impose much user restrictions.

When enabled on any store computer, these solutions allow for the establishment of the desired system configuration and marks it as the baseline. When the targeted computer is restarted, the reboot and restore capabilities of such system restore software reverts it to that predefined baseline while deleting all user-induced changes and inputs. Reboot and restore solutions can thus enable IT managers to create and sustain a unified set of configurations that can be implemented on customer-focused systems.

Reason #2: Provide consistent in-store experience to customers

Every shopper approaching a device in a retail store would expect it to be in a perfectly functional state. However, due to inappropriate use, some systems tend to malfunction more frequently and succumb to multiple issues. As a result, shoppers face drastically different computing experiences to what they had expected with the in-store computers. This can amount to customer dissatisfaction and lost sales opportunities.

Solutions based on reboot to restore technology prevents any system from straying from the IT-defined baseline. Hence, customers enjoy the liberty of making changes they want in the system. Once a user-session is over, systems can be quickly restored to their ideal settings upon a reboot, leaving no trace of the system changes made by the previous user. This helps IT teams ensure that the next user gets a clean and fully functional system to work on. The use of a restore on reboot software can thus bring dramatic improvements in customers’ in-store experiences, helping retail store managers serve happy customers.

Reason #3: Augment payment card industry (PCI) compliance

The increasing use of Point of Sale (POS) systems has raised considerable system security concerns among retail store managers. Primarily used for payment transactions, POS systems often contain the personal details of the customers. The lack of any preventive measures on the part of IT admins can increase the vulnerability of these systems to sophisticated hacking attacks and data thefts from both internal and external sources.

Restore on Reboot solutions help IT managers ensure that the deployed configuration is consistently maintained across all POS systems, which can prevent sudden disruptions and support the PCI compliance efforts of the retail organisations. A simple reboot can wipe off all malicious/accidental changes and revert the business-critical computers to their original, secured state. This allows retail store managers to completely adhere to the PCI safety standards and optimise their retail operations with ease.

Reason #4: Encourage retail staff autonomy

Running business computers at a brick-and-mortar store with high foot traffic can bring unforeseen challenges and IT teams might not be always present at the site to resolve it. When a system shows signs of malfunctioning, retail employees need to undergo the painstaking process of raising a service request and wait for the IT personnel to arrive and troubleshoot the issue. This only extends the downtime and puts pressure on the support team.

Reboot and restore software work on simple system restoration mechanisms that can be enabled and completed with a system reboot. Therefore, retail employees do not need to possess the high-end technical know-how to run such solutions. If any device is seen to be behaving unexpectedly, retail employees can quickly restart the system to roll it back to its original baseline. This enables retail employees to fix common system issues by themselves without the requirement of any IT support.

Reason #5: Ensure seamless continuity of retail operations

To survive in the online competitive marketplace, retailers need to utilise the physical brick-and-mortar store assets and digital touchpoints to culminate into a seamless, singular shopping experience for consumers. Malfunctioning systems and downtime can create multiple bottlenecks in the retail business operations and result in the loss of potential sale opportunities.

With the restore on reboot solutions in place, retail IT teams can maintain store endpoints at their desired functionality levels at all times. They can also run scheduled reboots to keep the crucial retail devices up and running with zero disruptions. This can help retail store managers ensure optimised management of in-store activities and maximise their revenue margins.

Software leveraging reboot to restore capabilities can ensure optimal performance and maximum availability of in-store endpoints, thus enabling retailers to effectively bridge the gap between online and offline shopping experiences.

Jose Richardson, Marketing, Reboot to Restore Software

Image Credit: Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock