International retail chain cashes in on IT service management

With 2,100 stores and 18,500 employees in 35 countries, international retail chain JYSK is a huge organisation, to say the least. With at least two new stores opening every week of each year, there is no doubt that the company has a winning formula for success. At the centre of the organisation, a simple technology solution plays a not-so-small part -- its service management technology. This technology helps the retail home goods giant continue its organisational success, streamline its many operations and brands and align goals in a global manner.

JYSK was launched in 1979 when founder Lars Larsen opened his first store in Aarhus, Denmark. His vision and dedication to offering customers the best possible deal helped make JYSK what it is today: a runaway retail success with stores across the globe, as well as a household name throughout much of the world in regard to household goods and items. With stores from the UK to China, managing and coordinating services is no easy feat, which is where its service management technology plays such a large part.

Service management, the right IT set-up

Getting the infrastructure right is crucial – both in terms of technology and organisation. The JYSK Group comprises three elements: JYSK Nordic, with stores in China and throughout Europe; Dänisches Bettenlager, also with stores in Europe; and finally the franchises, which can be found all over the world from Canada to Kazakhstan.

JYSK Nordic brought in its service management solution, said Winnie Ahrensberg, IT project manager for the company. “When the time came to replace our old service management tool, making the right choice was important. Our entire organisation relies on this tool: Almost all communication with JYSK stores is through service management.”

With so much on the line, the company defined requirements its service management technology needed to have. “We wanted a system that matched JYSK’s needs out of the box, so we do not need to develop everything ourselves,” Ahrensberg said. “However, the system still had to be customisable. We also wanted an ITIL-compliant solution, but we use ITIL the JYSK way.

“This means we don’t use ITIL (formerly an acronym for Information Technology Infrastructure Library, is a set of practices for IT service management that focuses on aligning IT services with the needs of the business) to the fullest, but we try to implement the concept of ITIL so it’s speaking the same language. Finally, the software’s look and feel was important, as well as the ‘flow’ – we needed it to be intuitive and easy to use,” she added.

Going live

JYSK Nordic went live with its service management solution in Denmark and Poland first followed by the rest of JYSK Nordic. Things are going well: JYSK has made its new service management system work for the organisation in exactly the right way. “We now have a system where new incidents are automatically sent to the correct department and country straight away,” said Ahrensberg. “We didn’t want our service centre to have a dispatch role; this lets us resolve incidents much more quickly and enables the stores to focus on selling their wares.”

Such an efficient set up was essential to burgeoning organisations like JYSK. This is also evident in its use of the configuration management module.

What is service management?

Service management -- also known as information technology service management or ITSM -- software allows companies to manage how they provide services to their customers. Services include order management, hardware and software maintenance, diagnostics and troubleshooting, as well as routine operations. Service management usually includes automated activities, as well as human resources performing complex tasks.

ITSM task management

Every IT department is unique, but their processes are often similar. And while JYSK needed a solution with customisable offers and an out-of-the box feature functions, through the use of its ITSM solution, the organisation, like others employing the technology solution, is able to support its IT services in several key ways, including:

Change and release management -- Manage workflows and changes within the organisation

Asset management -- Register and keep track of your configuration items

Dashboard and reporting – Measure users’ satisfaction and department’s performance, incident management, and register and processes all complaints, wishes and requests

Knowledge management -- Increase self-service by publishing FAQs and standard solutions

Operations management – Maintain a top-level view of operational activities

Problem management -- Pinpoint the underlying causes of structural problems within the organisation

Request fulfilment -- Manage service requests and support users from any location

Resource management -- Staying on top of employees’ availability and workload

Self-service portal – Organisational customers can log and track calls and find answers 24/7

Service catalogue management -- Easily manage the overview of service you provide

Supplier service level management --Register agreements to safeguard the quality of services offered

The future here now

Ahrensberg is already looking toward the future and how JYSK can continue getting the best out of its service management solution. For example, she said the retailer plans on using a feature in the solution known as form designer that integrates with JYSK’s own intranet will make it easier to direct incidents and requests from callers to the relevant operator group.

“We continue to look for more ways to use the service management solution around the organisation, for more than just IT functionality. We would like to have even more departments use it as their main service management tool,” said Ahrensberg.

